FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never KnewTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio House GOP fracture spills into chamber as Speaker Jason Stephens prevails in rules fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A smoldering power struggle between Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens and state Rep. Derek Merrin flared up on the House floor Tuesday, as Stephens’ allies and House Democrats outvoted vocal Merrin supporters to approve House rules and House GOP leaders. The drama on the House floor shows...
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
From a Guardians fan favorite to a legendary coach, 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards honor NE Ohio’s finest
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Guardians fan favorite, a longtime football coach who has made it his mission to mentor players on and off the field, and a solid season on the diamond were among the honorees at the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. The awards serve as a moment...
Is the Cleveland Clinic Ohio’s biggest employer again? State’s top employers in 2022, ranked from 1 to 100
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Clinic beat out Walmart to regain the top spot as Ohio’s largest employer in 2022, with 56,986 being employed in the state by the hospital system, 4,338 more people than in 2021, according to a new report from the Ohio Department of Development. Walmart...
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
Owner of beloved Memphis Kiddie Park dies in Florida home
Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of the Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured hidden gem in Brooklyn, died peacefully Monday at his home in Florida, according to his obituary. He was 70.
Cleveland Jewish News
3-week average of new COVID cases in Ohio drops below 10,000
Ohio reported 8,155 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,347,767, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 26. Ohio has an average of 122.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Farm and Dairy
USDA invests in meat and poultry processing plant in Cleveland
COLUMBUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $9.5 million to expand an independent meat and poultry processing capacity in Ohio, USDA Rural Development Ohio state director Jonathan McCracken announced Jan. 9. International Food Solutions Inc. is receiving a $9.5 million Meat and Poultry Expansion Program...
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
