Ketchum, ID

Kala Pedersen
2d ago

Year after year we loose Moose, Elk, Mule deer, little ones. How many more before your smart enough to pull the toxic yews out! I would start fining those who still have them. Most in Ketchum, Sun Valley have Gardners or landscaping crews that should KNOW to remover them. It is a terrible death for the animals. A terrible slow painful death. But hey.... your yards look pretty. Sick.

KOOL 96.5

New Restaurant in the Magic Valley is a Hidden Gem

Restaurants and stores in the Magic Valley have been up and down the last year, with many opening and many closing. We are sad to see stores and restaurants close, but when new ones open, it is exciting and brings anticipation. When a new place opens, many of us flock to check it out, and it is time to do so again as a new restaurant is set to open in the Magic Valley. It is a little hidden and off the radar, but soon many in the area will know about it.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Murtaugh cruises past Carey on home court; prep basketball scores

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh girls basketball team earned the three-seed in the Snake River Conference tournament next week with a win over Carey Wednesday night. Murtaugh 48, Carey 28. Murtaugh moves to 15-5 overall and 7-2 in conference play. Carey is now 14-4 overall and 6-3 in...
MURTAUGH, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat

All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
GOODING, ID

