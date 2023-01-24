Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Do you need to report your California inflation relief check when filing taxes?
With tax season officially open, some Californians may be receiving an extra bit of paperwork from the state: a 1099-MISC showing proof of their Middle Class Tax Refund, or “inflation relief” payment. California legislators approved the payments last summer to help combat rising prices of gas, food and...
KTLA.com
Help could arrive soon to reduce high natural gas bills in California
Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to pay their exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering applying California Climate Credits to utility bills “as soon as possible to PG&E, SDG&E, SCE, and SoCalGas customers,” a CPUC spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
KTLA.com
Suspect in Northern California shootings may have worked with victims, police say
The suspect arrested in connection with a pair of shootings in Northern California on Monday may have worked with the victims, the local sheriff said. “All of the evidence we have points to this being the instance of workplace violence,” San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said at a press conference on Tuesday.
KTLA.com
This long stretch of California is no longer in a drought
With Thursday’s update to the official U.S. Drought Monitor comes more good news for California: less orange and more yellow. In other words, a shrinking area of California is seeing drought conditions. One long slice of the state along the California coastline is newly out of the drought. In...
KTLA.com
3 lottery scratchers sold in Southern California total $13 million in prizes
Three people who purchased lottery scratchers from stores in Southern California are in a new tax bracket after winning a combined $13 million. The big winner came from a store in San Pedro where Louis Farillas purchased a life-changing, jackpot-winning scratcher ticket worth $10 million. Farillas told the California Lottery...
KTLA.com
Recent rains mean big boost to state water deliveries
The state Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Thursday that the recent storms have permitted the State Water Project to boost deliveries to 30% of the requested water supply — a 500% increase from what was announced at the end of 2022. Back on December 1, the Department of...
KTLA.com
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter south of Malibu
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake followed by a strong aftershock rattled Southern California early Wednesday morning, awaking thousands of people. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m. and was centered offshore, 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach and due west of Los Angeles, at...
