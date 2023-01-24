ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Help could arrive soon to reduce high natural gas bills in California

Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to pay their exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering applying California Climate Credits to utility bills “as soon as possible to PG&E, SDG&E, SCE, and SoCalGas customers,” a CPUC spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
This long stretch of California is no longer in a drought

With Thursday’s update to the official U.S. Drought Monitor comes more good news for California: less orange and more yellow. In other words, a shrinking area of California is seeing drought conditions. One long slice of the state along the California coastline is newly out of the drought. In...
Recent rains mean big boost to state water deliveries

The state Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Thursday that the recent storms have permitted the State Water Project to boost deliveries to 30% of the requested water supply — a 500% increase from what was announced at the end of 2022. Back on December 1, the Department of...
