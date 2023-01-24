ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

How golf courses are adapting to a changing world

SAN DIEGO — Tens of thousands of golf fans are watching the world's top golfers tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open. The tournament sits on towering cliffs that stand starkly against the picturesque backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. But in that backdrop sits a worrying reminder of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
lomabeat.com

San Diego Gets Slammed with West Storm Swells

A huge west swell brewed in the Pacific Ocean early January 2023. According to the surf forecasting company Surfline, some of the biggest waves California has seen in decades hit the state’s coast. Buoys off the coast were reading wave sizes of 26.9 feet at 17 seconds; that particular buoy was installed in 2004 and has never read waves of that size before.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes

The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelmag.com

5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego

Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

San Diego COVID emergency to end in Feb., vaccine mandate in March

SAN DIEGO — Almost three years after it was first instated, San Diego's COVID-19 State of Emergency will come to an end on Feb. 28. On Tuesday, San Diego City Council voted unanimously to take this step, along with ending its controversial vaccine mandate for city employees. The City...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Eggs, Eggs, and More Eggs!

Did you know that State Street Farmers Market vendors sell farm fresh, pastured eggs from locally raised chickens? If you haven’t tried a farm fresh egg, you truly don’t know what you are missing. They really are that good. Visit your downtown Carlsbad farmers market every Wednesday from 2:30-6:00pm and bring home a dozen or two!
CARLSBAD, CA
multihousingnews.com

San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground

Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
LA MESA, CA
12 News

Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman

MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Escondido Stadium 16, Imax closing, Regal Cinemas says

Bad news, Escondido lovers of the cinema. Regal Cinemas has included the Escondido Stadium 16 and Imax at 350 W. Valley Parkway in its list of 39 US theaters to close due to the corporation’s bankruptcy filing. Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 and Imax at El Cajon also was scheduled for closing.
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy