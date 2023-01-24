Read full article on original website
Related
This San Diego Pizza Is One of the 100 Best In America
Here’s where you can get one of the best pizzas in the nation, right here in San Diego!
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
How golf courses are adapting to a changing world
SAN DIEGO — Tens of thousands of golf fans are watching the world's top golfers tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open. The tournament sits on towering cliffs that stand starkly against the picturesque backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. But in that backdrop sits a worrying reminder of the...
Goldman Sachs forecasts 2008-sized crash in San Diego housing market
SAN DIEGO — Goldman Sachs is forecasting record drops in San Diego's home prices and says home values will fall at levels similar to the 2008 crash. The scorching hot housing market is finally cooling down and is expected to continue through 2023. "Nothing goes up forever and prices...
lomabeat.com
San Diego Gets Slammed with West Storm Swells
A huge west swell brewed in the Pacific Ocean early January 2023. According to the surf forecasting company Surfline, some of the biggest waves California has seen in decades hit the state’s coast. Buoys off the coast were reading wave sizes of 26.9 feet at 17 seconds; that particular buoy was installed in 2004 and has never read waves of that size before.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes
The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
travelmag.com
5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego
Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
7 billion gallons of water fill up San Diego reservoirs, but what does this mean for the county’s drought levels?
Given the recent Pacific and atmospheric river storms battering the entire state, San Diego reservoirs are filling up exponentially, especially within the city of San Diego.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego COVID emergency to end in Feb., vaccine mandate in March
SAN DIEGO — Almost three years after it was first instated, San Diego's COVID-19 State of Emergency will come to an end on Feb. 28. On Tuesday, San Diego City Council voted unanimously to take this step, along with ending its controversial vaccine mandate for city employees. The City...
Tijuana running out of water, turns to California for help
Due to the short supply and delivery issues, the city has been forced to cut off water to more than 40 percent of the population, and it says more could lose service in the weeks ahead.
northcountydailystar.com
Eggs, Eggs, and More Eggs!
Did you know that State Street Farmers Market vendors sell farm fresh, pastured eggs from locally raised chickens? If you haven’t tried a farm fresh egg, you truly don’t know what you are missing. They really are that good. Visit your downtown Carlsbad farmers market every Wednesday from 2:30-6:00pm and bring home a dozen or two!
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
The settlement comes nearly nine years after the incident
multihousingnews.com
San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground
Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Opening First Scoop Shop in San Diego
Santa Barbara Born Ice Cream Shop Joining The Forum in Carlsbad
San Diego Community Power Says its New Rates Will Undercut SDG&E by 3%
San Diego Community Power, the not-for-profit agency that resells clean electricity, said Monday its board approved new rates that will undercut San Diego Gas & Electric by 3%. The three-year-old joint-powers agency said that the new rates will help customers save money while also supporting a goal of achieving 180...
escondidograpevine.com
Escondido Stadium 16, Imax closing, Regal Cinemas says
Bad news, Escondido lovers of the cinema. Regal Cinemas has included the Escondido Stadium 16 and Imax at 350 W. Valley Parkway in its list of 39 US theaters to close due to the corporation’s bankruptcy filing. Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 and Imax at El Cajon also was scheduled for closing.
Comments / 0