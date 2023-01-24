ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
atozsports.com

Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk

In case you missed it, Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals decided to rename the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Staidum to “Burrowhead.” It’s a savage play on words that references Cincy superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and his heroics from last season’s AFC Championship Game that saw the Bengals take down the Chiefs at home, 27-24. […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Dan Quinn head coaching sweepstakes reach stunning conclusion

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been one of the hottest commodities in NFL head coaching rumors over the past few years, and this offseason has been no different. Amid the interest from various organizations across the league, Quinn has stunningly decided to pull himself out of the running for head coaching vacancies, opting […] The post Cowboys’ Dan Quinn head coaching sweepstakes reach stunning conclusion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

3 Eagles issues that could spell disaster vs. 49ers in NFC Championship

The Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers is the game that the vast majority of fans were hoping for. The Eagles and 49ers were by far the most impressive in the conference all season. The Eagles jumped out to a 13-1 start, all but locking up home-field advantage earlier than usual. […] The post 3 Eagles issues that could spell disaster vs. 49ers in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, PA
ClutchPoints

Frank Reich announced as next Panthers head coach

The Carolina Panthers’ search for their next head coach is over. Former Indianapolis Colts boss Frank Reich is taking over for the 2023 season, via Ian Rapoport. Coincidentally enough, he was also the first-ever quarterback for the franchise back in 1995. This comes as a bit of a surprise after how well Steve Wilks did […] The post Frank Reich announced as next Panthers head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics

The Cincinnati Bengals have played the ‘underdog’ role pretty well. Their critics are still in their minds though as the team prepares for the AFC Championship Game. While the team is now favored to win after an odds shift in their favor, head coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals’ critics recently. The Bengals themselves tweeted Read more... The post Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
ClutchPoints

Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing

Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brock Purdy offered insight into how taking on the Dallas Cowboys has helped him prepare for the game. On Wednesday, Purdy spoke with reporters. During the conversation, he acknowledged what it was like to take on the Cowboys defense. “I think they […] The post Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game

Former NBA player and current basketball analyst Matt Barnes got into a heated altercation with his fiancée’s ex during the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers playoff game this past Sunday. A recent video obtained by TMZ Sports caught Barnes spitting at the man, video per Michael J. Babcock on Twitter, via TMZ. Matt Barnes […] The post Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question

These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support.  On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
ClutchPoints

Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk

Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, tensions between the two sides are at an all-time high. But Ja’Marr Chase is ready to handle it on the field. Earlier in the week, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked what impresses him in the Bengals offense. Gay responded, by saying, […] The post Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
