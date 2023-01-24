Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland ParkTed RiversOverland Park, KS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
msn.com
NFL playoff picks, predictions: Bengals beat Chiefs again, 49ers edge Eagles in championship games
NFL championship weekend is here, and three of the four teams participating are return visitors with the goal of reaching Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. San Francisco meets Philadelphia in the NFC championship game in the early matchup at 3 p.m. on...
atozsports.com
Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
Chiefs-Bengals betting-line shift takes Vegas by surprise: ‘That just doesn’t happen’
How did the Chiefs open as three-point favorites against the Bengals? A Vegas bookmaker walks us through the group discussion that took place Sunday.
WKRC
More of America rooting for Bengals to advance to Super Bowl than any other team left
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More states across America are rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to the Super Bowl than any of the other three teams left in the NFL playoffs. A Twitter study using geo-tagged data revealed the team every state is rooting for in Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship games.
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk
In case you missed it, Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals decided to rename the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Staidum to “Burrowhead.” It’s a savage play on words that references Cincy superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and his heroics from last season’s AFC Championship Game that saw the Bengals take down the Chiefs at home, 27-24. […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Dan Quinn head coaching sweepstakes reach stunning conclusion
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been one of the hottest commodities in NFL head coaching rumors over the past few years, and this offseason has been no different. Amid the interest from various organizations across the league, Quinn has stunningly decided to pull himself out of the running for head coaching vacancies, opting […] The post Cowboys’ Dan Quinn head coaching sweepstakes reach stunning conclusion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Eagles issues that could spell disaster vs. 49ers in NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers is the game that the vast majority of fans were hoping for. The Eagles and 49ers were by far the most impressive in the conference all season. The Eagles jumped out to a 13-1 start, all but locking up home-field advantage earlier than usual. […] The post 3 Eagles issues that could spell disaster vs. 49ers in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frank Reich announced as next Panthers head coach
The Carolina Panthers’ search for their next head coach is over. Former Indianapolis Colts boss Frank Reich is taking over for the 2023 season, via Ian Rapoport. Coincidentally enough, he was also the first-ever quarterback for the franchise back in 1995. This comes as a bit of a surprise after how well Steve Wilks did […] The post Frank Reich announced as next Panthers head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics
The Cincinnati Bengals have played the ‘underdog’ role pretty well. Their critics are still in their minds though as the team prepares for the AFC Championship Game. While the team is now favored to win after an odds shift in their favor, head coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals’ critics recently. The Bengals themselves tweeted Read more... The post Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
KMBC.com
Kanas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for the AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will be able to get 'all the way up' for the halftime performance at the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced team's AFC Championship Game matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals will have a special halftime performance. The performer? American rapper...
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing
Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brock Purdy offered insight into how taking on the Dallas Cowboys has helped him prepare for the game. On Wednesday, Purdy spoke with reporters. During the conversation, he acknowledged what it was like to take on the Cowboys defense. “I think they […] The post Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game
Former NBA player and current basketball analyst Matt Barnes got into a heated altercation with his fiancée’s ex during the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers playoff game this past Sunday. A recent video obtained by TMZ Sports caught Barnes spitting at the man, video per Michael J. Babcock on Twitter, via TMZ. Matt Barnes […] The post Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Everyone Is Making Same Joke About The Bengals' Latest Roster Move
The Cincinnati Bengals claimed cornerback Chris Lammons off of waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. The move is deferred until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, but it prevents the Chiefs from re-signing him to their practice squad after waiving him on Monday. Which, in the eyes of ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question
These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support. On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk
Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, tensions between the two sides are at an all-time high. But Ja’Marr Chase is ready to handle it on the field. Earlier in the week, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked what impresses him in the Bengals offense. Gay responded, by saying, […] The post Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0