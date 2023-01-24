Read full article on original website
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Section III says all boys, girls basketball teams will qualify for playoffs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III has announced that the boys and girls basketball sectional tournament will be open this winter. The usual requirement states that teams must win 40% of their games in class, league or division to qualify for playoffs. Today’s announcement suspends that rule and allows every team entry to the Section III playoffs.
Cortland/Homer boys hockey player joins program royalty with 150 career points
Cortland/Homer senior Andrew Partigianoni scored two goals in the team’s 5-1 win over Oswego to reach the 150-point mark on Tuesday night. Partigianoni is just the fourth player in school history to accomplish this feat.
Who are the best shooters in Section III boys basketball? Coaches pick 19 opposing players
Syracuse, N.Y. — The game of basketball has changed drastically over the years. A game that was once dominated by power play in the post has seen a transition to a perimeter-centric style of play. With this change, the reliance on shooters has become more and more important. Having...
Syracuse had another top ACC team on the ropes. Then came a blur of whistles and consequential plays
Syracuse, N.Y. – It was right there. For the second time in eight days, Syracuse had a top ACC team teetering on the ropes.
See: Nick Monroe’s contract at Minnesota. How much is the ex-SU safeties coach earning?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse football safeties coach and top recruiter Nick Monroe signed a two-year contract for his new role with Minnesota. Syracuse.com acquired Monroe’s contract with the university Wednesday via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) filed last week.
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
Dyaisha Fair catches fire for 36 points, Syracuse snaps losing streak vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — All year, Felisha Legette-Jack has been waiting for Dyaisha Fair to take over a game, for the Orange to take over in the fourth quarter, and for them to shoot the lights out from beyond the arc at home. Against Virginia, Syracuse accomplished all three.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 90-72 victory vs. Virginia on Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball vs. Virginia by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
Orange Weekly: Why Syracuse basketball struggles in crunch time, SU football’s new faces (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University men’s basketball team has to bounce back from losing to two opponents on Tuesday night and SU football has a lot of new faces in the facility. Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe discussed both of those topics and more on a new episode of “Orange...
Syracuse basketball lost to North Carolina and overzealous ACC officials (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team certainly created its own problems that tipped Tuesday night’s game in favor of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a 72-68 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome. It doesn’t excuse the officiating disaster the Orange also had to...
Reliving 2003: With their star freshmen struggling, Syracuse needs defense to get ‘ugly win’ at Miami
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in the Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. ORANGEMEN ESCAPE AS HURRICANES FIZZLE.
SU basketball comes up short; plus audit says social services in NY botch child death probes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start: The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and attract some of the country’s top talent as the school tries to catch up in a new ballgame in which players are permitted to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).
Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start
Syracuse, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster, says he will put more than $1 million in the pockets of SU athletes and is offering at least $1 million more to top basketball recruits. The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. North Carolina
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
Baldwinsville school board meeting gets heated; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 24)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Flurries. See storm snowfall totals, and a 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Rescued from a drug addict, she now counsels Loretto employees: As a social services caseworker for Onondaga County, Eleanor Williams saw at work the life that she, as a child, barely escaped. After her mother became addicted to drugs, Williams’ aunt and uncle raised her in their home in the Southern Tier. Today, she is pursuing a master’s degree at Syracuse University and is working as an employee coach at Loretto, helping workers with difficult life circumstances. Williams, 42, spoke with us about the emotional toll of her years as a caseworker, the food pantry in her Loretto office, and why she’s easy to talk to. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Baldwinsville students, staff remembering Ava Wood at Durgee Junior High School
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville community continues to mourn the shooting death of 14-year-old Ava Wood, after being found dead inside her father’s home in an apparent murder-suicide. Ava Wood is being remembered for so many things. Those who knew her say she was loving, caring and energetic. “One of the great things that […]
Otto, Syracuse University’s widowed red-tailed hawk, dies five days after mate
Otto, the Syracuse University red-tailed hawk, died last week, five days after the death of his mate, SU-Sue. On Friday, Jan. 19, SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry students walking in Oakwood Cemetery reported a red-tailed hawk dead on the ground. They messaged Anne Marie Higgins, an avid birder who runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed that the dead hawk was Otto.
Taxpayers will pay former superintendent more than $200,000 to resign after DWAI charge
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Former superintendent of the Baldwinsville Central School District Jason Thomson resigned from the position after he was arrested last October after crowd surfing over students and driving under the influence of alcohol. The Baldwinsville School Board voted Monday to accept Thomson’s resignation, ending all legal battle...
