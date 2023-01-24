ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Virginia

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 90-72 victory vs. Virginia on Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball vs. Virginia by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

SU basketball comes up short; plus audit says social services in NY botch child death probes (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start: The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and attract some of the country’s top talent as the school tries to catch up in a new ballgame in which players are permitted to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL).
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Baldwinsville school board meeting gets heated; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 24)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Flurries. See storm snowfall totals, and a 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Rescued from a drug addict, she now counsels Loretto employees: As a social services caseworker for Onondaga County, Eleanor Williams saw at work the life that she, as a child, barely escaped. After her mother became addicted to drugs, Williams’ aunt and uncle raised her in their home in the Southern Tier. Today, she is pursuing a master’s degree at Syracuse University and is working as an employee coach at Loretto, helping workers with difficult life circumstances. Williams, 42, spoke with us about the emotional toll of her years as a caseworker, the food pantry in her Loretto office, and why she’s easy to talk to. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Otto, Syracuse University’s widowed red-tailed hawk, dies five days after mate

Otto, the Syracuse University red-tailed hawk, died last week, five days after the death of his mate, SU-Sue. On Friday, Jan. 19, SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry students walking in Oakwood Cemetery reported a red-tailed hawk dead on the ground. They messaged Anne Marie Higgins, an avid birder who runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed that the dead hawk was Otto.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy