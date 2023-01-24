WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 25, 2023) – The Ottawa County Administration Building was filled with people on Tuesday night. However, most of those attending or those reporting were not greatly interested in the items of business that the county board addressed at its biweekly session. They wanted to vent their feelings about the actions the relatively-new panel undertook three weeks ago when it dismissed the county administrator, abolished the department of diversity, equality and inclusion, changed the county motto, and retained a Lansing law firm, all with an suddenness that has sparked an investigation into whether the board had violated Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.

