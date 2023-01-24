Bakhtiyor Rasulev, associate professor of coatings and polymeric materials, is working to create a new model to determine the toxicity of microplastics. A new study by Bakhtiyor Rasulev, NDSU associate professor of coatings and polymeric materials, aims to create a new artificial intelligence model to determine the toxicity of various types of microplastics found in our environment. Rasulev’s research is supported by a National Science Foundation EPSCoR RII Track-4: EPSCoR Research Fellows award and is titled “Data-driven Computational and Machine Learning Assessment of Structure-Toxicity Relationship of Micro/NanoPlastics.”

