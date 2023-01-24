Read full article on original website
ndsu.edu
Colloquium to feature NDSU history professor
“Should Historians Translate? A Humanities Colloquium,” featuring John K. Cox, NDSU professor of history, is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2, at 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Zandbroz in downtown Fargo. Faculty, students and the public are invited. Light refreshments and beverages will be served. A historian and literary...
ndsu.edu
NDSU researcher works to create model to predict microplastic toxicity
Bakhtiyor Rasulev, associate professor of coatings and polymeric materials, is working to create a new model to determine the toxicity of microplastics. A new study by Bakhtiyor Rasulev, NDSU associate professor of coatings and polymeric materials, aims to create a new artificial intelligence model to determine the toxicity of various types of microplastics found in our environment. Rasulev’s research is supported by a National Science Foundation EPSCoR RII Track-4: EPSCoR Research Fellows award and is titled “Data-driven Computational and Machine Learning Assessment of Structure-Toxicity Relationship of Micro/NanoPlastics.”
