FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Click10.com
Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street. Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson...
Criminal investigation into Liberty City duplex fire
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is underway after a fire in a Liberty City duplex.Miami Police spokesman Officer Mike Vega tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that police know who they are looking for in relation to this fire but right now they are not naming him.Miami Fire Rescue said around 6 a.m. they received a call about a fire in a residence at the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and NW 40th Street. "When we arrived on the scene we encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex and immediately made entry into the property and began to extinguish the...
NBC Miami
Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police
An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place. Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a...
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
WSVN-TV
SWAT closes down area of NW 17th Ave., near 20th Street in Miami in search of suspect
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.
WSVN-TV
2 detained after search for suspect leads to Miami street closure; NW 17th Ave. back open near 20th Street
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have detained two people in Miami following an hours-long search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. The search led to Miami Police’s SWAT team to close down roads in a major part of the city, Wednesday evening. At around 6 p.m.,...
Weekend fire at SW Miami-Dade duplex claims third victim
MIAMI -- A woman whose 4-month-old son was killed along with the child's great grandmother during a weekend fire at their southwest Miami-Dade duplex has died, relatives told CBS 4.Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center after she was taken there for treatment following a blaze that swept through the family's home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza. The woman's infant child, identified as Legend Larose, and the baby's 70-year-old great grandmother died Saturday after firefighters pulled them from the burning home.Relatives said Leroy Larose, the 22-year-old...
NBC Miami
2 Hialeah Police Officers Facing Felony Kidnapping Charges
Two members of the Hialeah Police Department are set to face armed kidnapping and other charges, sources said. The two officers turned themselves in to authorities and were booked into the Miami-Dade jail around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, sources told NBC 6. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle was expected to...
WSVN-TV
MDPD: Person hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting, according to police. The Miami-Dade Police Department said detectives were conducting surveillance regarding a fraud investigation at the Walden Pond Apartments along 213th Street and Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday evening. They approached by...
WSVN-TV
4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
NBC Miami
2 Women Arrested After Wild Fight With Worker at Miami International Airport
Two women were arrested after a wild fight with an airline employee at a ticket counter at Miami International Airport Tuesday that was caught on camera. The video, provided by Only in Dade, showed the two women in custody following the altercation just after 9:30 a.m. at a Frontier Airlines ticket counter.
Two Florida police officers charged for allegedly beating homeless man
Two police officers are among the three people charged in connection with the beating of a homeless man in Florida last year. Both officers were removed from active duty before being fired from the department, police chief George Fuente said.According to an affidavit, Hialeah Police Department officers Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano were working an afternoon patrol shift together on Dec. 17, 2022, when they were dispatched to Los Tres Conejitos Bakery in a Hialeah shopping plaza. The two officers "made contact" with Jose Ortega Gutierrez, who was then handcuffed and put in the backseat of Orfila's police vehicle. The affidavit...
WSVN-TV
4 hospitalized following crash in Miramar; eastbound Pembroke Road shutdown at Island Drive
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash in Miramar caused a road closure on Pembroke Road, Wednesday morning. The crash occurred near Island Drive, around 7:45 a.m., and injured a pedestrian who was crossing the street at the time. Four people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Officials...
WSVN-TV
Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
NBC Miami
Divers Pull Man Out of Storm Drain in NW Miami-Dade Canal
A man who was reportedly stuck in a storm drain in a canal in northwest Miami-Dade was pulled out by divers Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the canal near the 2400 block of Northwest 119th Street. Footage showed multiple rescue crews at the scene and...
WSVN-TV
Woman dies in hospital following SWMD townhouse fire over weekend
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tragic update after a deadly townhouse fire over the weekend. Officials said a 19-year-old mother, who had been fighting for her life at the hospital, has died. Her boyfriend survived and is being treated for severe burns. The fire claimed the lives of the...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
WSVN-TV
Suspect who barricaded himself in home in Miramar surrenders after SWAT team arrives
A suspect wanted by police has surrendered to police after he barricaded himself in a South Florida home. The suspect has been identified as Christopher Robert Pellegrino. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Miramar Police arrived to the scene on the 6200 block of Southwest 20th...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Searching for 11-Year-Old Child Missing Since Tuesday
The Miami Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old child who has not been seen since Tuesday. Bryan Tathum was last seen in the area of Little Havana, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 90 pounds. He was last...
WSVN-TV
Man, woman killed after car backs into Sunrise canal; video shows vehicle moments before crash
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman have died after a car went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts for the victims involved. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene near the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, east of University Drive, just before 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.
