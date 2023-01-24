MIAMI - A criminal investigation is underway after a fire in a Liberty City duplex.Miami Police spokesman Officer Mike Vega tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that police know who they are looking for in relation to this fire but right now they are not naming him.Miami Fire Rescue said around 6 a.m. they received a call about a fire in a residence at the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and NW 40th Street. "When we arrived on the scene we encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex and immediately made entry into the property and began to extinguish the...

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO