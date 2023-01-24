ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Click10.com

Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street. Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Criminal investigation into Liberty City duplex fire

MIAMI - A criminal investigation is underway after a fire in a Liberty City duplex.Miami Police spokesman Officer Mike Vega tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that police know who they are looking for in relation to this fire but right now they are not naming him.Miami Fire Rescue said around 6 a.m. they received a call about a fire in a residence at the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and NW 40th Street. "When we arrived on the scene we encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex and immediately made entry into the property and began to extinguish the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police

An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place. Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

SWAT closes down area of NW 17th Ave., near 20th Street in Miami in search of suspect

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Weekend fire at SW Miami-Dade duplex claims third victim

MIAMI -- A woman whose 4-month-old son was killed along with the child's great grandmother during a weekend fire at their southwest Miami-Dade duplex has died, relatives told CBS 4.Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center after she was taken there for treatment following a blaze that swept through the family's home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza. The woman's infant child, identified as Legend Larose, and the baby's 70-year-old great grandmother died Saturday after firefighters pulled them from the burning home.Relatives said Leroy Larose, the 22-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

2 Hialeah Police Officers Facing Felony Kidnapping Charges

Two members of the Hialeah Police Department are set to face armed kidnapping and other charges, sources said. The two officers turned themselves in to authorities and were booked into the Miami-Dade jail around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, sources told NBC 6. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle was expected to...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD: Person hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting, according to police. The Miami-Dade Police Department said detectives were conducting surveillance regarding a fraud investigation at the Walden Pond Apartments along 213th Street and Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday evening. They approached by...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS News

Two Florida police officers charged for allegedly beating homeless man

Two police officers are among the three people charged in connection with the beating of a homeless man in Florida last year. Both officers were removed from active duty before being fired from the department, police chief George Fuente said.According to an affidavit, Hialeah Police Department officers Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano were working an afternoon patrol shift together on Dec. 17, 2022, when they were dispatched to Los Tres Conejitos Bakery in a Hialeah shopping plaza. The two officers "made contact" with Jose Ortega Gutierrez, who was then handcuffed and put in the backseat of Orfila's police vehicle. The affidavit...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Divers Pull Man Out of Storm Drain in NW Miami-Dade Canal

A man who was reportedly stuck in a storm drain in a canal in northwest Miami-Dade was pulled out by divers Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the canal near the 2400 block of Northwest 119th Street. Footage showed multiple rescue crews at the scene and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Searching for 11-Year-Old Child Missing Since Tuesday

The Miami Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old child who has not been seen since Tuesday. Bryan Tathum was last seen in the area of Little Havana, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 90 pounds. He was last...
MIAMI, FL

