Nippon Steel, Mitsubishi and ExxonMobil announce carbon capture partnership
Nippon Steel Corp., Mitsubishi Corp. and ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly study carbon capture and storage (CCS) and the establishment of potential CCS value chains in the Asia Pacific regions. Based on the Memorandum, the three companies will conduct research on the...
Velocys and Bechtel to collaborate on sustainable fuels projects
Velocys plc (Harwell, U.K.) announced the execution of a master relationship agreement (MRA) with Bechtel (Reston, Va.) The MRA sets out a route map for the parties to collaborate with each other with the objective of developing an EPC execution model for the company’s sustainable fuels projects. This collaboration...
Cabot to add production capacity for conductive carbon additives in Texas
Cabot Corp. (Boston, Ma.) announced that it plans to add conductive carbon additives (CCA) capacity in the U.S. to enhance its leadership position in the market and support the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Cabot plans to add conductive carbons capacity at their existing facility in Pampa, Texas, which is part of an approximately $200 million planned investment program over the next five years focused on expanding the company’s CCA production in the United States.
