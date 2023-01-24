Cabot Corp. (Boston, Ma.) announced that it plans to add conductive carbon additives (CCA) capacity in the U.S. to enhance its leadership position in the market and support the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Cabot plans to add conductive carbons capacity at their existing facility in Pampa, Texas, which is part of an approximately $200 million planned investment program over the next five years focused on expanding the company’s CCA production in the United States.

