Texas State

101.5 KNUE

We’ve All Done It! Is It legal to Ride in the Back of a Truck in Texas?

When I was growing up it was always like a special privilege when we were allowed to ride in the back of my parents truck. As a kid there was nothing better than the wind blowing as you were not in a normal seat. But just because we all used to do that years ago, doesn’t mean that it’s legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
96.9 KISS FM

No Way! The Most Haunted Lake In America Is In Texas? True, Creepy Story

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
SheKnows

This Bestselling Kids’ Author Was Dropped From Visiting a Texas School For a Very Telling Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Texas, you have disappointed me again. My home state is constantly in the news for the worst reasons, and as a book-lover and mom of three, I’m upset once again by your complete lack of care for our kids. You’ve heard of banned books for completely ridiculous (also, racist and sexist) reasons, but Texas is now banning best-selling author Emma Straub from talking to her kids about her new book — about hats! — for the most telling reason. The This...
TEXAS STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Black Enterprise

‘It Wasn’t Me’: Black Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in Texas But Had Never Been to State

A Philadelphia woman was arrested and detained for shoplifting in Texas. The only problem was, she had never been to Texas. In a case of mistaken identity, Julie Hudson spent a week behind bars after she walked into a police station asking for assistance on Jan. 5. Applying for jobs, Hudson noticed background checks from potential employers were claiming she had a criminal record. Shortly after, she was arrested.
WEBSTER, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.

One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
TEXAS STATE
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown

Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
UTAH STATE
MySanAntonio

This item from Buc-ee's is ranked the best snack in Texas

Texans love their barbecue, their annual trip to the rodeo, and stopping at Buc-ee's at least once during a road trip. Now, the beloved gas station chain is being recognized for a product it sells that was recently ranked the best snack in the Lone Star State. Food&Wine compiled a...
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
ABOUT

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas.

