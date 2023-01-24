Read full article on original website
How many of Michigan’s James Beard Awards semifinalists have you tried?
This is as prestigious as it gets in the restaurant industry. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards have been announced and Michigan has no shortage of potential finalists. The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories. There’s also one new award...
Wolverine recruiting report: Could Michigan still add to its 2023 class?
Jim Harbaugh’s status at Michigan for next year is now clear, and he and his staff are working diligently on building the program’s 2024 class. But that doesn’t mean the Wolverines are done in the 2023 class, either. They inked 23 prospects during the early signing period last month and will have an opportunity to add when the February signing period opens Wednesday.
Michigan OL Trevor Keegan recaps decision to return: ‘Bet on myself to stay’
How many times over the years have we heard a Michigan football player say they were declaring for the NFL to bet on themselves?. It’s a common phrase, oftentimes from someone whose pro future appeared cloudy on the surface. Maybe there were questions about their character, or their draft grade was fluid.
Michigan football gets commitment from 2024 DL, another Ohio prospect
The first of two junior day events Michigan is hosting this month has resulted in a commitment for the Wolverines. Ted Hammond, a class of 2024 three-star defensive lineman from Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier, announced his verbal pledge Wednesday night in a post on social media, where he also thanked coaches and family.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV
In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
Man jailed after sabotaging Michigan hunting tree stand
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A former Northern Michigan University student is serving 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in 2020. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, Michigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment under a plea agreement in Marquette County Circuit Court. […]
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America
Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
Christmas Eve lotto purchase lands Detroit man $2 million win
LANSING, MI -- When a Detroit man told his wife that winning $2 million would be a life-changing moment for them, he didn’t realize just how soon it would be before he would be able to prove it. That’s because the same night he made that claim, he won a $2 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Jackpot Millions game.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Hundreds participate in a giant snowball fight at University of Michigan Diag
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While some prefer to stay inside during a winter storm, University of Michigan students would rather embrace the harsh weather. Hundreds of students and community members gathered at the heart of campus for a giant snowball fight on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Before the fight began, a...
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
Michigan man’s U.P. tree stand sabotage created ‘trap door,’ hunter fell 20 feet
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is serving a 60-day jail sentence after he confessed to repeatedly sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in the Upper Peninsula, causing the hunter to fall 15 to 20 feet. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, recently pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of...
Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ
Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April.
Detroit’s long history of evicting Black people for profit
There’s a human cost to the city’s failure to enforce its new right to counsel ordinance
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
