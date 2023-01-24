ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

95.3 WBCKFM

Detroit Tigers Once Almost Left Tiger Stadium To Play In A Dome Stadium

When you think of the Tigers you have to appreciate that Comerica Park is a beautiful place to play baseball, but for those of us who remember the dingy grounds at Tiger Stadium, we appreciate the old stadium for its rugged beauty. But I recently came across an article clipping that suggested at one time the Detroit Tigers almost left the sacred ballfield to play in a domed stadium in Detroit. That means we may have never seen them win their last championship in 1984.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Too good an opportunity': USFL explains move to Detroit, Ford Field

Detroit — In 1983, the Michigan Panthers took the Metro Detroit football scene by storm, drawing 60,000 for a playoff game at the Pontiac Silverdome, and later winning the first United States Football League championship. Forty years later, the Panthers are coming home. The second coming of the USFL...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Detroit's Field Announcement

The Detroit Lions are making a change to their playing and practice surfaces for the 2023 season. FieldTurf announced on Wednesday that the Lions will upgrade to the FieldTurf CORE System at Ford Field and its Allen Park Practice Facility. The CORE turf system features FieldTurf's heavyweight ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Michael Rasmussen is winning battles in breakout season with Red Wings

Detroit — The surest sign you’re starting to carve out a niche for yourself as an NHL player is when your teammates start dropping your name. To the head coach, no less. And so it is for the Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen these days, midway through what looks to be a breakout season for the hulking 23-year-old forward and once-maligned former first-round pick.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Ford Field to host USFL games in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The USFL is returning to Metro Detroit for the first time since 1984, the league announced Thursday.Ford Field will play host to the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars for the 2023 season. Thursday's announcement comes nearly 40 years after the Panthers won the 1983 USFL championship during the league's initial run. "We're back!" Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations said in a statement. "With the help of some great partners, the USFL is making history by announcing that the Michigan Panthers have returned home in 2023 to play at Ford Field. The USFL is proud...
DETROIT, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

Lakeview's Minges Brook Elementary wins $1,000 NFL PLAY 60 grant via Detroit Lions

The American Heart Association announced that Minges Brook Elementary School, in the Lakeview School District, is the Detroit Lions local recipient of the American Heart Association's NFL PLAY 60 grant. The grant awards the school $1,000 for increasing physical activity, as part of the NFL and the American Heart Association NFL PLAY 60 Race to Super Bowl LVII, a fitness tracking competition which took place Sept. 26-Oct. 26. ...
DETROIT, MI

