Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never KnewTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit Tigers Once Almost Left Tiger Stadium To Play In A Dome Stadium
When you think of the Tigers you have to appreciate that Comerica Park is a beautiful place to play baseball, but for those of us who remember the dingy grounds at Tiger Stadium, we appreciate the old stadium for its rugged beauty. But I recently came across an article clipping that suggested at one time the Detroit Tigers almost left the sacred ballfield to play in a domed stadium in Detroit. That means we may have never seen them win their last championship in 1984.
Detroit News
'Too good an opportunity': USFL explains move to Detroit, Ford Field
Detroit — In 1983, the Michigan Panthers took the Metro Detroit football scene by storm, drawing 60,000 for a playoff game at the Pontiac Silverdome, and later winning the first United States Football League championship. Forty years later, the Panthers are coming home. The second coming of the USFL...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Detroit's Field Announcement
The Detroit Lions are making a change to their playing and practice surfaces for the 2023 season. FieldTurf announced on Wednesday that the Lions will upgrade to the FieldTurf CORE System at Ford Field and its Allen Park Practice Facility. The CORE turf system features FieldTurf's heavyweight ...
Commitment Impact: Ted Hammond To Michigan
Take a look at how defensive lineman Ted Hammond fits into Michigan's class as a player, member of the group and future piece of U-M defenses.
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking Lot
52-year old Karen Young and 50-year old Randall ChildsPhoto byThe Charley Project. 52-year-old Karen Young and 50-year-old Randall Childs were a couple living in Detroit, Michigan. Randall worked in Royal Oak, Michigan, at Pasquale's restaurant. The restaurant shut down, and Randall lost his job.
Detroit anchor Dave LewAllen announces he's retiring from WXYZ's 7 Action News
Veteran Detroit anchor Dave LewAllen of WXYZ-TV's 7 Action News announced Wednesday that he's retiring from his leading role at the station this April. It's the latest in a series of comings and goings in the Motor City's on-air news teams that has made the southeast Michigan TV market seem a little like...
Detroit News
Niyo: Michael Rasmussen is winning battles in breakout season with Red Wings
Detroit — The surest sign you’re starting to carve out a niche for yourself as an NHL player is when your teammates start dropping your name. To the head coach, no less. And so it is for the Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen these days, midway through what looks to be a breakout season for the hulking 23-year-old forward and once-maligned former first-round pick.
Lansing Lugnuts announce new manager for 2023 season
The new Lansing Lugnuts manager is Craig Conklin
Detroit News
Wings notes: Bertuzzi attempting to turn around injury-riddled, frustrating season
Montreal — It sort of typifies Tyler Bertuzzi's season, somewhat, that it sure looked for a couple of days as if Bertuzzi was going to return to the Red Wings' lineup Thursday, but after the morning skate, there suddenly was some question. The lower-body injury Bertuzzi has maybe wasn't...
How Will New FieldTurf Benefit Detroit Lions?
Darren Gill, EVP of FieldTurf, is the guest on the latest All Lions podcast.
Ford Field to host USFL games in 2023
(CBS DETROIT) - The USFL is returning to Metro Detroit for the first time since 1984, the league announced Thursday.Ford Field will play host to the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars for the 2023 season. Thursday's announcement comes nearly 40 years after the Panthers won the 1983 USFL championship during the league's initial run. "We're back!" Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations said in a statement. "With the help of some great partners, the USFL is making history by announcing that the Michigan Panthers have returned home in 2023 to play at Ford Field. The USFL is proud...
Detroit News
Trieu: Michigan does 'due diligence' on QB Dylan Raiola; Jadyn Davis a priority
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh stopped at Chandler (Arizona) last week. That is the home of quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class. That spurred questions about whether the Wolverines have a chance to land Raiola, a one-time Ohio State commit. The overwhelming response from recruiting...
Lakeview's Minges Brook Elementary wins $1,000 NFL PLAY 60 grant via Detroit Lions
The American Heart Association announced that Minges Brook Elementary School, in the Lakeview School District, is the Detroit Lions local recipient of the American Heart Association's NFL PLAY 60 grant. The grant awards the school $1,000 for increasing physical activity, as part of the NFL and the American Heart Association NFL PLAY 60 Race to Super Bowl LVII, a fitness tracking competition which took place Sept. 26-Oct. 26. ...
WXYZ
Lions to install new artificial turf at Ford Field, Allen Park facility for 2023 season
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will install a new artificial turf surface at Ford Field and the team's Allen Park practice facility for the 2023 season. FieldTurf, the manufacturer of the playing surface, made the announcement. “We are proud to be installing the FieldTurf Core system at both Ford...
Detroit Pistons Player Lost His Passport, Nearly Missed Game in Paris
A while back, I wrote about someone I knew who managed to travel from the U.S. to the U.K. without a passport. Of course, the story was from the “carefree” pre-9/11 days. Nowadays you may be able to travel domestically without I.D. (here’s how), but international travel without a passport nowadays is virtually impossible.
Comments / 0