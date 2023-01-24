Read full article on original website
thecountrycook.net
Cinnamon Bun Casserole
This simple, sweet breakfast casserole transforms ordinary cinnamon rolls into fluffy, ooey gooey, tender bites of a Cinnamon Bun Casserole!. If you're looking for a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth, then look no further than this scrumptious Cinnamon Bun Casserole! Everyone loves a good cinnamon roll and with this recipe we transform your classic cinnamon bun into the perfect breakfast casserole. Plus, this couldn't be easier or faster to whip up! Perfect for breakfast, a snack, or an evening dessert, it's sure to be a hit whenever it's served!
Agriculture Online
4 Cozy casseroles for cold days
Nothing warms you up on a cold day like a hot casserole fresh from the oven! All of these recipes have been tested by our sister publication's Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen, so you know they're good!. Cheeseburger and fries casserole. How could the classic comfort combo of a...
12tomatoes.com
Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole
Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
Allrecipes.com
Creamy Veggie Cavatappi Pasta without Cream
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Spread out tomatoes, carrots, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, and garlic on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning, salt, and crushed red pepper. Roast in the preheated oven until vegetables are soft, 30 to 35...
Real Simple
Red Lentil Soup With Lemon And Dill
Quick-cooking red lentils are a weeknight win. In this chunky soup, creamy red lentils, fire-roasted tomatoes, and carrots are flavored with the citrusy notes of lemon and sumac. Sumac is a Middle Eastern spice made from dried ground berries that's lightly fruity, tangy, and incredibly versatile. It’ll give this easy soup an intriguing edge. Finish off with a dollop of yogurt for richness and a shower of fresh dill to balance out this soup with beautiful brightness. It’s a comforting bowl guaranteed to become one of your go-tos.
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Crab salad
Needing a break from all those holiday desserts? Today, I am making a delightful crab salad with a mixture of different salad greens. If you prefer to use only lettuce, over the salad mix that I am preparing, that's yummy too!
Egg substitutes you can use for baking and cooking
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Some home cooks use egg substitutes in baking and cooking due to allergies, being...
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
How to Cook Cabbage So It’s Less Gassy
Let’s cut right to the chase: Does cabbage give you gas? If so, you aren’t alone—this cruciferous vegetable has been known to make plenty of people toot! And while it’s great that cabbage varieties help keep your digestive system humming along, gas and bloating aren’t exactly the desired outcome to enjoying such yummy dishes as Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon or hearty cabbage steaks.
Lentil Rice Soup
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lentil Rice Soup.
Baked spaghetti
Spaghetti is an economically friendly meal, and it's also very versatile. Today, I decided to make my baked cheesy pepperoni and meatball spaghetti because it's a complete meal by itself. To be honest, this recipe is extremely good without adding the pepperoni and meatballs, but we need to have our daily protein too. Plus, the combination of the pasta mixed with the pepperoni, meatballs, pasta sauce, and cheese is so, so very yummy.
Jalapeno poppers with salmon and cream cheese: Try the recipe
This salmon jalapeño poppers recipe from Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood is an easy-to-make appetizer that can be served during game day or a weekend gathering with friends.
One Green Planet
Sweet Potato and Chickpea Peanut Stew [Vegan]
2 cups (16 oz. / 473 ml) of low sodium vegetable broth (made or from bouillon if camping) 14.5 oz. can (411 grams) of crushed fire-roasted tomatoes. 2 medium orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, (525-550 grams) peeled and cubed. 1 1/2 cups (15 oz. can, 425 grams) of chickpeas, drained and rinsed.
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Biscuit Donuts
Want a freshly made, shortcut donut recipe? Try these easy, fluffy, deliciously sweet Air Fryer Biscuit Donuts that are ready in just 10 short minutes!. Air Fryer Biscuit Donuts are the perfect treat or snack to make when you need something quick. Using canned biscuit dough is the secret to making fluffy donuts along with a simple chocolate or vanilla frosting, and of course, sprinkles! These tasty donuts are bursting with flavor and you'll love how they come together so quickly. We make these a lot in my house when we want something sweet but don't want to spend a lot of time whipping something up!
EatingWell
Creamy Broccoli-Cauliflower Chicken Casserole
Heat oil in the saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with flour, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase heat to medium-high and whisk in milk and cream cheese. Whisk until the cream cheese is incorporated and the sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 3/4 cup Parmesan. Add the broccoli, cauliflower and chicken and stir to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets
Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Kitchn: Brown butter makes this banana-walnut bread extra special
While some people insist on chocolate in their banana bread, I much prefer nuts — walnuts, to be exact. They’re a buttery, crunchy counterpart to the sweet and tender crumbs of the classic quick bread. This particular version is packed with them. Combined with a boost of flavor from brown butter and some extra moisture, thanks to a generous spoonful or two of yogurt, this is sure to be a banana bread recipe you’ll turn to again and again.
This 1-pot Italian comfort dish is a perfect money saving meal
Nicole Keshishian Modic shared a simple recipe for pasta e ceci, a traditional Italian pasta and chickpea stew, that costs under $12.
