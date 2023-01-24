Want a freshly made, shortcut donut recipe? Try these easy, fluffy, deliciously sweet Air Fryer Biscuit Donuts that are ready in just 10 short minutes!. Air Fryer Biscuit Donuts are the perfect treat or snack to make when you need something quick. Using canned biscuit dough is the secret to making fluffy donuts along with a simple chocolate or vanilla frosting, and of course, sprinkles! These tasty donuts are bursting with flavor and you'll love how they come together so quickly. We make these a lot in my house when we want something sweet but don't want to spend a lot of time whipping something up!

3 DAYS AGO