Fort Lauderdale, FL

cbs12.com

Man pulls gun on bank teller in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank with a gun in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said on Jan. 21 at around 1:35 p.m., a man walked into a Chase Bank on 10th Avenue North. The man walked up to the bank teller and demanded money while showing his gun.
PALM SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Hialeah officers arrested, facing felony charges

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Hialeah police officers have been arrested and are facing felony criminal charges, according to the state attorney’s office. On Thursday, the unnamed officers turned themselves in to the office of the attorney. It is unclear what crime they committed that led to their confession.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Sunrise after attempting to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

SWAT closes down area of NW 17th Ave., near 20th Street in Miami in search of suspect

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

'Pillowcase Rapist' found guilty 40 years later

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury in Broward County has reached a verdict for the man accused of sexually assaulting women in the 1980s. According to WSVN, after four days of testimony the trial for 63-year-old Robert Koehler ended with a guilty sentence. Now, Koehler faces up to life...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Deliveryman found guilty of killing woman in Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge found a deliveryman guilty in the murder of a woman in Boca Raton. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo killed 75-year-old Evelyn Udell at her home in 2019. Lachazo, and another man, had just dropped off a washer and dryer...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deerfield News

Ongoing Incident Wells Fargo 1800 Block Of West Hillsboro Deerfield Beach

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Breaking News- An ongoing incident involving heavy police presence is taking place at Wells Fargo on West Hillsboro Boulevard. Deerfield-News.com saw multiple BSO units as well as BSO helicopters in the area of Military and Hillsboro after 4.50 pm. BSO has a crime scene yellow tape closing a portion of the parking lot in Century Plaza in front of the Wells Fargo bank.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police involved shooting under investigation

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade crime scene vehicles rolled into the Walden Pond Apartments in Miami Gardens Tuesday night, after police say a 15-year veteran of the force shot a man. According to police, officers were working an ongoing fraud investigation around 4 p.m. when they saw a transaction between two men and confronted them."At some point during the contact with the individuals, a struggle ensued. At that point during the struggle, one of the subject's hoodie came off, the hooded shirt came off and revealed a firearm in the waistband of the individual," said Chris Thomas, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

1 person airlifted to hospital after shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said on Tuesday afternoon, dispatch received reports of a shooting on Bailey Road and North State Road 7. Detectives said a preliminary investigation...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL

