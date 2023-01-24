Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Victim's name released in murder-suicide in Wellington neighborhood, donation set up
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of the victim killed in a murder-suicide in Wellington has decided to release her name and set up a donation in her honor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington.
cbs12.com
Man pulls gun on bank teller in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank with a gun in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said on Jan. 21 at around 1:35 p.m., a man walked into a Chase Bank on 10th Avenue North. The man walked up to the bank teller and demanded money while showing his gun.
cbs12.com
"I have a bomb in the bag:" New details on bomb threat that led to evacuations at PBIA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect arrested for making a bomb threat at Palm Beach International Airport said "you don't know what you're in for" while boarding his flight, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. According to the arrest report, 66-year-old John Magee was asked...
WSVN-TV
Hialeah officers arrested, facing felony charges
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Hialeah police officers have been arrested and are facing felony criminal charges, according to the state attorney’s office. On Thursday, the unnamed officers turned themselves in to the office of the attorney. It is unclear what crime they committed that led to their confession.
WSVN-TV
Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Sunrise after attempting to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
fox13news.com
'Pillowcase rapist' who terrorized Florida women in 1980s convicted in attack
MIAMI - One of South Florida's most notorious criminals, a man known as the "pillowcase rapist" who terrorized dozens of women in the 1980s, was convicted Wednesday in one of the attacks. Miami-Dade County jurors found Robert Koehler, 63, guilty of sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary. He faces up to...
dancehallmag.com
Squash Associate ‘JMan’ Appointed Public Defender In Florida Double Murder
Murder accused Jahreme ‘JMan’ Shelton, a producer who is a known associate of Dancehall artist Squash, has been appointed a public defender Ana Paulina Guevara, in the Law Office of the Public Defender in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in his upcoming double homicide case. Efforts to get a comment...
WSVN-TV
SWAT closes down area of NW 17th Ave., near 20th Street in Miami in search of suspect
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.
NBC Miami
2 Women Arrested After Wild Fight With Worker at Miami International Airport
Two women were arrested after a wild fight with an airline employee at a ticket counter at Miami International Airport Tuesday that was caught on camera. The video, provided by Only in Dade, showed the two women in custody following the altercation just after 9:30 a.m. at a Frontier Airlines ticket counter.
cbs12.com
'Pillowcase Rapist' found guilty 40 years later
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury in Broward County has reached a verdict for the man accused of sexually assaulting women in the 1980s. According to WSVN, after four days of testimony the trial for 63-year-old Robert Koehler ended with a guilty sentence. Now, Koehler faces up to life...
Estranged mother of missing girl charged with custody interference
The estranged mother of the 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Riviera Beach but was found safe in Georgia two weeks later has been charged with interference custody of a minor.
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
cbs12.com
Deliveryman found guilty of killing woman in Boca Raton
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge found a deliveryman guilty in the murder of a woman in Boca Raton. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo killed 75-year-old Evelyn Udell at her home in 2019. Lachazo, and another man, had just dropped off a washer and dryer...
cbs12.com
Police looking for person who vandalized multiple locations in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are looking for the person who vandalized multiple banks and an electrical box in Pembroke Pines. The police department said on the early morning of Monday, Jan. 23, a person who vandalized numerous locations throughout the city. The vandalized property encompasses...
Deerfield News
Ongoing Incident Wells Fargo 1800 Block Of West Hillsboro Deerfield Beach
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Breaking News- An ongoing incident involving heavy police presence is taking place at Wells Fargo on West Hillsboro Boulevard. Deerfield-News.com saw multiple BSO units as well as BSO helicopters in the area of Military and Hillsboro after 4.50 pm. BSO has a crime scene yellow tape closing a portion of the parking lot in Century Plaza in front of the Wells Fargo bank.
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County man pleads guilty to Airbnb and Hotel credit card fraud
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Palm Beach County was accused of credit card fraud that totaled over $90,000. On Jan. 25, Anthony DeJacimo, 66, pleaded guilty to the of charge organized scheme to defraud. In March 2022, DeJacimo worked for a local hotel and Airbnb...
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
Miami-Dade Police involved shooting under investigation
MIAMI -- Miami-Dade crime scene vehicles rolled into the Walden Pond Apartments in Miami Gardens Tuesday night, after police say a 15-year veteran of the force shot a man. According to police, officers were working an ongoing fraud investigation around 4 p.m. when they saw a transaction between two men and confronted them."At some point during the contact with the individuals, a struggle ensued. At that point during the struggle, one of the subject's hoodie came off, the hooded shirt came off and revealed a firearm in the waistband of the individual," said Chris Thomas, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police...
Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
cbs12.com
1 person airlifted to hospital after shooting in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said on Tuesday afternoon, dispatch received reports of a shooting on Bailey Road and North State Road 7. Detectives said a preliminary investigation...
