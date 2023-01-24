MIAMI -- Miami-Dade crime scene vehicles rolled into the Walden Pond Apartments in Miami Gardens Tuesday night, after police say a 15-year veteran of the force shot a man. According to police, officers were working an ongoing fraud investigation around 4 p.m. when they saw a transaction between two men and confronted them."At some point during the contact with the individuals, a struggle ensued. At that point during the struggle, one of the subject's hoodie came off, the hooded shirt came off and revealed a firearm in the waistband of the individual," said Chris Thomas, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO