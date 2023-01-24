ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

1 hospitalized after sledding accident Tuesday in Lubbock

By James Clark
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of North Quaker Avenue.  Emergency radio traffic indicated a young man was injured and EMS was able to confirm one patient was taken from the scene to University Medical Center.

2 captured after series of armed robberies in Lubbock

EMS was not able to specify how bad the injuries were.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYBNz_0kPn8TEz00
    (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLkPz_0kPn8TEz00
    (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21e9Gs_0kPn8TEz00
    (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhLZJ_0kPn8TEz00
    (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoY7B_0kPn8TEz00
    (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

Snow fell early Tuesday morning and through the day.  Lubbock had been 5 and 7 inches of snow depending on the specific location.  The airport had 7 inches as of early afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

