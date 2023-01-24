1 hospitalized after sledding accident Tuesday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of North Quaker Avenue. Emergency radio traffic indicated a young man was injured and EMS was able to confirm one patient was taken from the scene to University Medical Center.

EMS was not able to specify how bad the injuries were.

(Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

(Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

(Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

(Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

(Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

Snow fell early Tuesday morning and through the day. Lubbock had been 5 and 7 inches of snow depending on the specific location. The airport had 7 inches as of early afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.