Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Kyrie Irving helps Nets reach truly insane heights in thrilling loss to Sixers

Many expected the Brooklyn Nets to drop off significantly with Kevin Durant out due to injury, and it’s not hard to see why. When Durant went down injured last year, the Nets fell off a cliff. They went 5-16 during that stretch, including an 11-game losing streak. However, Kyrie Irving and the Nets, despite their 137-133 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, are putting up a better fight this year without their star forward.
