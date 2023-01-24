Read full article on original website
Related
Dani Alves Imprisoned for Allegedly Raping a 23-year-old Woman
Dani Alves, a legendary Brazilian soccer player, has been sentenced to prison in Spain. Alves was imprisoned over the weekend without bail following an accusation of sexual assault on a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub leveled against him in December, 2022.
Lionel Messi is SNUBBED by PSG boss Christophe Galtier, naming Kylian Mbappe his new vice-captain
Kylian Mbappe, and not Lionel Messi, has been named Paris Saint-Germain's vice-captain as the Argentine's time in Ligue 1 with the French giants continues to come under question.
Sofia Vergara watches Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia with her son
Sofia Vergara is enjoying her time in Saudi Arabia! The actress is one of the lucky soccer fans to watch Paris Saint-German take on Riyadh All-Stars in a friendly match. With Lionel Messi on PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr, it was a highly anticipated match. After...
Lionel Messi 'has doubts over a new deal with PSG and is considering options away from France'
The Argentina star's current deal at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer - after agreeing a two-year contract in 2021 - and there is yet to be progress over extension talks.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
sportszion.com
Dani Alves rape case: Second witness comes forward accusing ex-Barcelona star of making advances and groping her
Alleged sexual assault and rape changed the trajectory of the Brazilian footballer Dani Alves as he was taken to jail, further information is coming out and putting the former Barcelona player in a spot of terrible discomfort. Dani Alves was arrested after a formal complaint was lodged against him by...
Ronaldo, Messi and the 2030 World Cup? A week of watching Saudi Arabia's major soccer ambitions
The Middle East isn't shy when it comes to bold statements of intent, but its big week of elite soccer hints at a seismic future for the region.
Report: Chelsea Monitoring Sporting Lisbon Defender Pedro Porro
Chelsea are monitoring Pedro Porro's situation at Sporting Lisbon. Tottenham are currently trying very hard to try and sign the Spanish defender.
Effigy of Black soccer star Vinícius Jr. hanged from bridge in Madrid
Spanish national police have opened an investigation "for a possible hate crime," after an effigy of Real Madrid star Vinícius Junior was hanged from a bridge in Madrid, the national police's press office for the Madrid region told CNN on Thursday.
FOX Sports
Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup
WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
Poland appoint former Portugal boss Fernando Santos as their new coach
Michniewicz left at the end of December after the FA decided not to renew his contract after he had guided the team to their first World Cup knockout stage appearance in 36 years.
BBC
Juventus: How and why the Italian giants are in another scandal threatening their future
Italian football has never known neutral ground. It hovers between the extremes, maybe nowhere more so than Juventus. Not even the most catastrophizing among us would have imagined we would be back here, deciphering why and how they have found themselves embroiled, yet again, in another scandal that could threaten their sporting future.
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Shares Holiday Photos From Family Ski Trip To The Alps
Lionel Messi has shared some holiday photos with his fans after taking a trip to the Alps with his family. Messi, wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children all feature in the collection of snaps that the Paris Saint-Germain forward uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday. One of the pictures shows...
Yardbarker
Sport: Milan interested in signing talented Barcelona winger on free transfer
AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona academy forward Ilias Akhomach who could be available on a free transfer, a report claims. Akhomach predominantly plays as a right winger but he is currently having his path to the first team blocked by Ousmane Dembele and the summer signing Raphinha, and SPORT report that while Barcelona have been trying to convince the 18-year-old to sign a new deal for some time they are yet to find an agreement.
Barcelona are told they can't register Gavi's new first-team contract
The 18-year-old Spain midfielder has shone for the Catalan giants this season, making 26 appearances in all competitions - while he also impressed for Spain at the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Report Reveals Major Tactical Plans for PSG’s Messi, Neymar and Mbappe Trio
Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier is looking to once again alter his team’s attacking setup for this season. During an appearance on the “L’Equipe de Greg” program on Wednesday, L’Equipe‘s Loic Tanzi touched on PSG’s outlook for the remainder of the ongoing winter transfer window. He noted that PSG club officials are still looking to sign a right winger in the coming days, and should they do so, Galtier would then switch to a 4-4-2 formation for his team.
Yardbarker
Former Barcelona player defends Vinicius Junior amid racial undertones
Vinicius Junior ha come under heavy criticism in recent weeks, with various elements criticising his attitude and his constant desire to get involved with the opposition once the play is over. One of his most famous battles is with Pablo Maffeo, the Real Mallorca defender who has put in some...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
