FOX Sports

Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup

WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
BBC

Juventus: How and why the Italian giants are in another scandal threatening their future

Italian football has never known neutral ground. It hovers between the extremes, maybe nowhere more so than Juventus. Not even the most catastrophizing among us would have imagined we would be back here, deciphering why and how they have found themselves embroiled, yet again, in another scandal that could threaten their sporting future.
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi Shares Holiday Photos From Family Ski Trip To The Alps

Lionel Messi has shared some holiday photos with his fans after taking a trip to the Alps with his family. Messi, wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children all feature in the collection of snaps that the Paris Saint-Germain forward uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday. One of the pictures shows...
Yardbarker

Sport: Milan interested in signing talented Barcelona winger on free transfer

AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona academy forward Ilias Akhomach who could be available on a free transfer, a report claims. Akhomach predominantly plays as a right winger but he is currently having his path to the first team blocked by Ousmane Dembele and the summer signing Raphinha, and SPORT report that while Barcelona have been trying to convince the 18-year-old to sign a new deal for some time they are yet to find an agreement.
Yardbarker

Report Reveals Major Tactical Plans for PSG’s Messi, Neymar and Mbappe Trio

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier is looking to once again alter his team’s attacking setup for this season. During an appearance on the “L’Equipe de Greg” program on Wednesday, L’Equipe‘s Loic Tanzi touched on PSG’s outlook for the remainder of the ongoing winter transfer window. He noted that PSG club officials are still looking to sign a right winger in the coming days, and should they do so, Galtier would then switch to a 4-4-2 formation for his team.
Yardbarker

Former Barcelona player defends Vinicius Junior amid racial undertones

Vinicius Junior ha come under heavy criticism in recent weeks, with various elements criticising his attitude and his constant desire to get involved with the opposition once the play is over. One of his most famous battles is with Pablo Maffeo, the Real Mallorca defender who has put in some...
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....

