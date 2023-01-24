AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona academy forward Ilias Akhomach who could be available on a free transfer, a report claims. Akhomach predominantly plays as a right winger but he is currently having his path to the first team blocked by Ousmane Dembele and the summer signing Raphinha, and SPORT report that while Barcelona have been trying to convince the 18-year-old to sign a new deal for some time they are yet to find an agreement.

2 DAYS AGO