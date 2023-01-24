ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

Local inmates help train dogs in need of a good home

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzclv_0kPn8EFK00

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local dogs are gearing up for their forever homes by going through a special kind of training.

The dogs at the Effingham County Animal Shelter are currently participating in the Pawsitive Changes Prison Program, where they are learning placement, the sit, stay and down commands, and to walk on leashes — all under the instruction of local prisoners.

“I’ve been training animals and people a long time. You can teach any person and any dog a certain amount but there are naturals that just come in and it’s a second nature to them,” said Lorna Shelton, the Effingham County Animal Shelter Director.

She continued, “These guys are off to a good start, I will say. They are grasping the commands and they are grasping what they need to do with the dogs.

“You know, when you have dogs at your own home, that dog is used to you and your family. They’re working with every dog in the shelter that’s available for adoption, and new dogs come into the program at any time.”

Tyrik Stargell said this is his first time training dogs and shared what he thought when he first heard about the program.

“It’s a good program, it works. It’s just all on the person and how their mindset is. As long as they’re in the right place or got the heart for a dog, or want to do it, it’s a good program.”

One of the dogs currently in the program is Ivy, who is a mixed breed around 4 years old.

“Ivy actually is my longest resident. She will be here for six months on the 15th of February. She did have heartworm, so we got a local organization to donate her treatments, so she is now heartworm negative. She really needs a home,” said Shelton.

She said Ivy is a lovely, large dog who gets along with dogs her size.

“She’s not a fan of cats,” Shelton said.

Ivy is known to enjoy attention, food, walks in the morning, running around and playing with a ball.

Shelton said Ivy is good with children; but would be cautious about smaller toddlers because she is large and when she plays, she gets rambunctious and could knock a child over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvIwB_0kPn8EFK00

Altogether, there are around 14 dogs that the inmates work with in the five- to six-week program and some of them have been adopted since their training.

Antonio Hartao, who is assigned to the shelter as his regular duty and mentor of the new inmates entering, said he tries not to get too attached to the dogs.

“It’s a possibility that they can leave at any time, but I mainly just focus on their obedience level, that way when they get to a new home, somebody will be more likely to keep them, you know, and they will be in a happy home.”

Not only do the dogs get a new outlook on life, so do some of the inmates.

“Working with the community and the public has helped me a lot to open up more because I’ve been incarcerated for a while,” said Hartao. “So it’s just getting me ready for society and I believe I’m doing really well.”

Explaining the change she has seen in Hartao, Shelton said, “When he came here, he had kind of a dark personality. Since he’s been working here, he has opened up, he smiles more, he has no problems interacting with people now with the public and answering their questions about the animals that he takes care of, so I have definitely noticed a difference in his personality from when he came here to what he is today.”

For those in the community who would like to get involved with the Pawsitive Changes Prison Program, Shelton said donations will help.

“The Bil Jac that we use for training, we could use those as donations because we go through quite a few of them. Or, any type of training treat, but they seem to really like them.”

Shelton said the best help is for people to come in and adopt their dogs.

On the adoption process, she said, “If you have pets, we strongly encourage you to come up with your dog to do a meet and greet. Obviously, if you have children, we recommend that you bring children as well.

“You can find our dogs on Pet Finder. Sometimes I will tell you that I see dogs that are not a fit for a family, and I try to find a fit that will work with the family.”

In the meantime, the dogs will continue to get trained.

Chris Reece who has been working with the dogs for two weeks said, “I get to work with animals, I love them all.”

Pawsitive Changes Prison Program teaches dog training to prison inmates with the goal of helping the Effingham County Animal Shelter transform unmannerly pooches into pet prospects. So far four inmates have graduated from the program.

“I actually work with the counselors at the prison, and they know the inmates. They know their ins and outs, but they’ll sign up to volunteer and then the counselors and the warden actually will go over and select who they think would be most benefited at the time,” explained Shelton. “Quite a few have signed up to do the program and now, there’s a waitlist.”

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

Humane Society to host kitten yoga event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is hosting a kitten yoga event on Saturday, with all proceeds going to benefit the Humane Society. WSAV’s Angel Colquitt spoke with Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager at the Humane Society, about the event. “It’s a fun time,” Shulze said. “You’ll get to have lots […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local nonprofit works to support homeless women

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Divine Rest is dedicated to helping homeless individuals across the Coastal Empire by providing much need essentials to those in need. Georgette Jackson saw this area of need in the community and wasted no time. She first began by providing bottled water for homeless women with the support of volunteers. Once […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

BCSO says stolen vehicle found

SUN CITY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department says a stolen vehicle has been located after it went missing earlier today. Police arrived just after 5 a.m. at a home in Sun City for the report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle owner says that he turned his vehicle on, put items inside […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort Police offer free registration for camera security systems

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in the city of Beaufort are hoping the rise in popularity of security cameras can help them solve crimes. The Beaufort Police Department has a new form on its website allowing home and business owners to voluntarily register their security cameras. If a homeowner has...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

City of Statesboro transforming vacant space into Art Park

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-vacant space in downtown Statesboro will have a new purpose. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

House fire in Statesboro destroys home

Statesboro and Bulloch firefighters responded to a house fire in the city of Statesboro on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. When firefighters arrived they reported flames were visible from the home. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire to the 200 block of Church street in the city...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to go for the Girls Engineer It Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Society of Women Engineers chapter will be hosting a Girls Engineer It Day on Jan. 28 at Woodville Tompkins High School. The day will give 300 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students the opportunity to get hands on experience working in STEM. The activities will be age […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah man faces prison after admitting to bank robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Crime scene of robbery. A Chatham County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting that he robbed a Savannah bank. Shawn Kelly, 45, of Savannah, made the confession just seven years after he was sent to state prison for a prior bank robbery.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Salvation Army of Savannah launches Sage Brigade program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When one door closes, another opens for local seniors to enjoy fellowship, fitness and fun. That was proven true at Monday’s Sage Brigade launch at the Salvation Army of Savannah. The program allows seniors to participate in various classes and activities Monday through Friday. Pickleball, line dancing, knitting and card games […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Department of Juvenile Justice to host Savannah career fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host a career fair on Wednesday at the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 191 Carl Griffin Dr. location. The DJJ is looking to hire the following positions: Those interested in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized

Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia man located after damaged vehicle found at Blue Ridge Parkway overlook in NC, officials say

BREVARD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search for a missing Georgia man was found Thursday after his damaged vehicle was found parked at a Blue Ridge Parkway overlook in North Carolina, according to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:21 p.m. search crews located 39-year-old Osha Ray Berry, Berry was in a remote […]
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy