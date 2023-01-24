Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVL
Three suspects arrested after bank robbery in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested late Wednesday morning after a bank robbery in Cave Junction. According to police, two men in white sweatshirts and masks fled from Washington Federal Bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a teller. When...
kqennewsradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
kqennewsradio.com
COTTAGE GROVE MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Cottage Grove man for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no plates, near the intersection of Hogan Road and Goodrich Highway in north Douglas County. The driver was identified as 31-year old Jacob Bogan. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A Roseburg Police charge was added as well. Bail was set at $4,000.
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS GRANTS PASS POLICE SEARCH FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT
UPDATE – Grants Pass, Ore. – Chief Warren Hensman will be holding a press conference regarding this Attempted Murder case today (January 26, 2023) at 2:00 PM. The conference will be held in the Training Room of the Grants Pass Police Department located at 726 NE 7th Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATION, WARRANT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for a traffic violation and a warrant, following a traffic stop on Monday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 2:45 p.m. a sedan was stopped for traffic violations in the 3400 block of Old Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg. The 60-year driver had a failure to appear warrant so he taken into custody. He was also charged with driving while suspended or revoked. Bail was set at $25,000.
KTVL
Police: Roseburg man arrested after break-in, taking register & lottery tickets
A Roseburg man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after breaking into a Douglas County business, police said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to the business at 1847 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. for a forced burglary that occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday. "The drive thru...
KDRV
UPDATED: Grants Pass police search for man accused of beating woman unconscious
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are searching for a man who they say bound and severely beat a woman until she was unconscious. Today Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) updated its photos of the assault suspect, showing 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster with shorter hair. He is described as a white man, approximately 6'0" tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair, possibly worn in a bun, and blue eyes. GPPD says, "Foster is believed to be in possession of a handgun and is considered extremely dangerous."
Police: Oregon fugitive kidnapped woman like 2019 Vegas case
Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
KTVL
Grants Pass Police seek help identifying theft suspects
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a recent lottery machine theft. According to police, two men were caught on surveillance footage stealing a large sum of money from lottery machines at Abby's Pizza in Grants Pass.
KTVL
Commercial vehicle fire prompts joint investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it's teaming with police to investigate a fire involving a utility vehicle Tuesday night. According to officials, crews arrived to find the van fully involved and flames threatening nearby vehicles. The fire was knocked down before it spread to other vehicles. MFD...
klcc.org
Transit officials ask lawmakers to boost penalties for attacks on their employees
Officials from four Oregon transit agencies appealed to state lawmakers this week for help in making sure their riders and employees are safe. It comes after a passenger killed another passenger on a bus in Eugene, and after a brutal attack on a light rail platform in Gresham. The violent...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/23 – Jackson County Sheriff Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response, EO Media Announces They Will Replace Medford Newspaper
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) hosted...
opb.org
Ashland ‘Say Their Names Memorial’ vandalized
A Black Lives Matter memorial near downtown Ashland was vandalized on Tuesday night. The Say Their Names Memorial spans Railroad Park and includes hundreds of t-shirts and posters with the names of people of color who have been killed over the past century, many by police. The t-shirts that were...
KTVL
Ashland Councilor resigns days after Mayor's announcement
ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland City Councilor Shaun Moran has resigned his position effective immediately. The city confirmed they received his resignation via email on Tuesday. According to the city manager, a special business meeting will be held on January 31st to determine how to fill the positions being vacated by both Moran and Mayor Julie Akins. Mayor Akins also resigned effective January 27th via email just days earlier. The council now has sixty days from Tuesday to select an Ashland resident to fill the vacancy.
KDRV
Pucks Donuts shop re-opens after the Almeda Fire
PHOENIX, Ore. -- After a devastating day for the Phoenix and Talent area on September 2020, the Pucks Donuts shop is open once again. The Almeda Fire destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. The shop opened at 6am on January 24. The Phoenix and Talent community lined up to get a chance to taste the sweat treat they missed.
kqennewsradio.com
HUMAN TRAFFICKING TASK FORCE WITH MOVIE PREMIERE
The Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force, along with Foursquare Film & Media, are hosting the premiere of “The Field” movie. Violence Prevention Program Manager Marion Pearson said the local production features local actors. It is about a detective who navigates his way through a kidnapping case, after his own daughter disappears, bringing the atrocity of human trafficking to a small town. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Medical Examiner Craig Kinney plays the lead role.
kpic
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
KTVL
EO Media pays homage to the Mail Tribune with the name 'The Tribune'
MEDFORD, Ore. — The Tribune is a new newspaper coming to Medford within the new two weeks. EO Media is the parent company of The Tribune and other newspapers throughout Oregon. Bend Bulletin will be the oversight company over the new 14-person newspaper in Medford. Bend Bulletin says it...
KTVL
Heavy rains can lead to natural foam in Bear Creek
PHOENIX, Ore. — Southern Oregon is heading into year three of restoration along Bear Creek after the 2020 Labor Day fires. Besides seeing plants and animals return along the greenways across Phoenix and Talent, you may also see foam that forms in the water a day or two after it rains.
Comments / 0