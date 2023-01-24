ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Junction, OR

KTVL

Three suspects arrested after bank robbery in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested late Wednesday morning after a bank robbery in Cave Junction. According to police, two men in white sweatshirts and masks fled from Washington Federal Bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a teller. When...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COTTAGE GROVE MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Cottage Grove man for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no plates, near the intersection of Hogan Road and Goodrich Highway in north Douglas County. The driver was identified as 31-year old Jacob Bogan. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A Roseburg Police charge was added as well. Bail was set at $4,000.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATION, WARRANT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for a traffic violation and a warrant, following a traffic stop on Monday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 2:45 p.m. a sedan was stopped for traffic violations in the 3400 block of Old Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg. The 60-year driver had a failure to appear warrant so he taken into custody. He was also charged with driving while suspended or revoked. Bail was set at $25,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

UPDATED: Grants Pass police search for man accused of beating woman unconscious

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are searching for a man who they say bound and severely beat a woman until she was unconscious. Today Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) updated its photos of the assault suspect, showing 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster with shorter hair. He is described as a white man, approximately 6'0" tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair, possibly worn in a bun, and blue eyes. GPPD says, "Foster is believed to be in possession of a handgun and is considered extremely dangerous."
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
ELKTON, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass Police seek help identifying theft suspects

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a recent lottery machine theft. According to police, two men were caught on surveillance footage stealing a large sum of money from lottery machines at Abby's Pizza in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Commercial vehicle fire prompts joint investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it's teaming with police to investigate a fire involving a utility vehicle Tuesday night. According to officials, crews arrived to find the van fully involved and flames threatening nearby vehicles. The fire was knocked down before it spread to other vehicles. MFD...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/23 – Jackson County Sheriff Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response, EO Media Announces They Will Replace Medford Newspaper

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) hosted...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Ashland ‘Say Their Names Memorial’ vandalized

A Black Lives Matter memorial near downtown Ashland was vandalized on Tuesday night. The Say Their Names Memorial spans Railroad Park and includes hundreds of t-shirts and posters with the names of people of color who have been killed over the past century, many by police. The t-shirts that were...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Ashland Councilor resigns days after Mayor's announcement

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland City Councilor Shaun Moran has resigned his position effective immediately. The city confirmed they received his resignation via email on Tuesday. According to the city manager, a special business meeting will be held on January 31st to determine how to fill the positions being vacated by both Moran and Mayor Julie Akins. Mayor Akins also resigned effective January 27th via email just days earlier. The council now has sixty days from Tuesday to select an Ashland resident to fill the vacancy.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Pucks Donuts shop re-opens after the Almeda Fire

PHOENIX, Ore. -- After a devastating day for the Phoenix and Talent area on September 2020, the Pucks Donuts shop is open once again. The Almeda Fire destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. The shop opened at 6am on January 24. The Phoenix and Talent community lined up to get a chance to taste the sweat treat they missed.
PHOENIX, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HUMAN TRAFFICKING TASK FORCE WITH MOVIE PREMIERE

The Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force, along with Foursquare Film & Media, are hosting the premiere of “The Field” movie. Violence Prevention Program Manager Marion Pearson said the local production features local actors. It is about a detective who navigates his way through a kidnapping case, after his own daughter disappears, bringing the atrocity of human trafficking to a small town. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Medical Examiner Craig Kinney plays the lead role.
kpic

Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

EO Media pays homage to the Mail Tribune with the name 'The Tribune'

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Tribune is a new newspaper coming to Medford within the new two weeks. EO Media is the parent company of The Tribune and other newspapers throughout Oregon. Bend Bulletin will be the oversight company over the new 14-person newspaper in Medford. Bend Bulletin says it...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Heavy rains can lead to natural foam in Bear Creek

PHOENIX, Ore. — Southern Oregon is heading into year three of restoration along Bear Creek after the 2020 Labor Day fires. Besides seeing plants and animals return along the greenways across Phoenix and Talent, you may also see foam that forms in the water a day or two after it rains.
TALENT, OR

