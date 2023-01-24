ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Florida bill seeks to enhance penalties for antisemitic acts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers are announcing a bill Thursday that aims to make certain antisemitic acts a hate crime. Florida Rep. Mike Caruso filed House Bill 269, an anti-hate crime bill, which would also increase penalties for hate crimes to a felony. Caruso spoke alongside state Reps. Randy Fine and Vicky Lopez at the Florida Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Burning brush to prevent fires in Central Florida

The Econ River Wilderness Area closes Monday. Seminole County said it will be closed for about two weeks as crews work to prepare for prescribed burns. During an interview on Talk to Tom, Allegra Buyer, the Natural Resources Program Coordinator for Seminole County said there are two main reasons for prescribed burns.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Charges recommended against man who beat shark with hammer on Florida beach, FWC says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is now recommending charges against the man accused of beating a shark with a hammer. A FWC spokesman confirmed its recommendation to News 6 Thursday afternoon. The agency has not yet said what charges the man could face, but a news release from FWC is expected sometime on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida lawmaker proposes bill to penalize left-lane drivers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A House Republican this week filed a proposal that seeks to prevent motorists from driving in the left lane on roads with speed limits of at least 65 mph. Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, filed the bill (HB 421) for consideration during the legislative session that...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida woman targeted Holocaust survivor in $2.8M romance scam, feds say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of a romance scam that drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of his life savings, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Prosecutors and the FBI say Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, met the victim on a dating website six...
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Tired of boring dates? Try these 10 ideas to spice up date nights

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is a booming area with plenty of fun and engaging activities to do throughout the week and into the weekend. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, below are some ideas that will make your date everlasting, and memorable. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Why do so many trailers have non-functioning lights?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why do so many trailers being pulled by vehicles have lights on...
ORLANDO, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Duke Energy is giving away free trees

Duke Energy is celebrating Florida Arbor Day by giving away 1,200 trees to customers throughout Florida. Florida Arbor Day is recognized on the third Friday in January, which was Jan. 20. The company began giving out trees on Jan. 20, and will continue doing so until the supplies run out,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school

A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
PALM BAY, FL

