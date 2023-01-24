Read full article on original website
Florida bill seeks to enhance penalties for antisemitic acts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers are announcing a bill Thursday that aims to make certain antisemitic acts a hate crime. Florida Rep. Mike Caruso filed House Bill 269, an anti-hate crime bill, which would also increase penalties for hate crimes to a felony. Caruso spoke alongside state Reps. Randy Fine and Vicky Lopez at the Florida Capitol.
‘A miracle’: Florida family saves son swept out to sea
A Florida family had the scare of a lifetime when their son was swept out to sea for several hours.
Burning brush to prevent fires in Central Florida
The Econ River Wilderness Area closes Monday. Seminole County said it will be closed for about two weeks as crews work to prepare for prescribed burns. During an interview on Talk to Tom, Allegra Buyer, the Natural Resources Program Coordinator for Seminole County said there are two main reasons for prescribed burns.
Charges recommended against man who beat shark with hammer on Florida beach, FWC says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is now recommending charges against the man accused of beating a shark with a hammer. A FWC spokesman confirmed its recommendation to News 6 Thursday afternoon. The agency has not yet said what charges the man could face, but a news release from FWC is expected sometime on Thursday.
More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida State Lottery recently said over 5,000 winners “show(ed) potential outstanding state owed debt balance” within the last year. A public records request filed by WKMG-TV News 6 to the state lottery office shows that a total of 5,060 winners from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 10, 2023, owed money.
The Best Small Town in Florida, According to a Travel Website
Some people visiting the sunshine state prefer visiting small towns over visiting larger ones. Doing so allows you to avoid some of the crowds and allows you to experience the charm that many smaller towns in Florida possess.
Train engineer accused in death of former Osceola teen football star
The engineer of a train in Maryland is now charged in the death of a teenage football star with ties to Central Florida. Lamar Patterson was killed nearly a year ago when his vehicle collided with the train. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a...
Florida lawmaker proposes bill to penalize left-lane drivers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A House Republican this week filed a proposal that seeks to prevent motorists from driving in the left lane on roads with speed limits of at least 65 mph. Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, filed the bill (HB 421) for consideration during the legislative session that...
Florida woman targeted Holocaust survivor in $2.8M romance scam, feds say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of a romance scam that drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of his life savings, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Prosecutors and the FBI say Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, met the victim on a dating website six...
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
This Is Florida's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Eat This, Not That! teamed up with Yelp to find the top breakfast spot in every state.
Tired of boring dates? Try these 10 ideas to spice up date nights
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is a booming area with plenty of fun and engaging activities to do throughout the week and into the weekend. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, below are some ideas that will make your date everlasting, and memorable. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
Florida execution set for man in woman’s 1990 slaying
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for a man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman after escaping from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a deputy.
Ask Trooper Steve: Why do so many trailers have non-functioning lights?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why do so many trailers being pulled by vehicles have lights on...
Florida man wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida man claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket Monday, according to the Florida Lottery.
Near-record heat, storms & a cold front are all expected in the coming hours; see timing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update: Wednesday was warm and windy, and we tied for a record high, but that ends today because storms and a cold front are approaching from the northwest, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said. Expect to rain to move in tonight. Showers first arrive in...
Duke Energy is giving away free trees
Duke Energy is celebrating Florida Arbor Day by giving away 1,200 trees to customers throughout Florida. Florida Arbor Day is recognized on the third Friday in January, which was Jan. 20. The company began giving out trees on Jan. 20, and will continue doing so until the supplies run out,...
Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school
A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
Get ready: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is preparing for a roller coaster ride of temperatures as another front moves in. Expect a high of 73 on Tuesday after starting out in the 40s and 50s. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect an even warmer day on Wednesday with a...
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Florida Publix
One lucky Florida Lottery player is going home with $1 million after winning a second-place prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday.
