California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Noozhawk
Opera Santa Barbara’s Premiere of ‘An American Dream’ Probes Dark Chapter in U.S. History
Opera Santa Barbara’s (OSB) exploration of contemporary American dramas continues in 2023 with the California premiere of “An American Dream” by Jack Perla and Jessica Murphy Moo, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Lobero Theatre. Set in the Pacific Northwest during World War...
Santa Barbara Independent
S.B. Salon’s Signature‘Santa Barbara Beach Hair’
Popular Team of Pro Stylists Specializes in Dimensional, Lived-In Color. Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. If you tend to think of a hair salon as a place for basic maintenance rather than indulgent pampering, you’ve never had a scalp massage from Brianna Olcese at S.B. Salon. With my neck resting back in the shampoo bowl and my head cradled in Olcese’s capable hands, the massage was both relaxing and invigorating, apropos of my entire experience there. I felt like royalty from the moment I entered the door, and yet oh-so-comfortable and right at home. “Are you sure you wouldn’t like a coffee?” she asked.
Noozhawk
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara, 1966-2022
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of...
Noozhawk
City Puts Out the Word, It is Looking for a New Poet Laureate
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-25 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information about the application and...
Noozhawk
El Capitán State Beach Bear
Dan McCaslin is the author of Stone Anchors in Antiquity and has written extensively about the local backcountry. His latest book, Autobiography in the Anthropocene, is available at Lulu.com. He serves as an archaeological site steward for the U.S. Forest Service in Los Padres National Forest. He welcomes reader ideas for future Noozhawk columns, and can be reached at cazmania3@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
Noozhawk
Say ‘I Do’ to Auditions for ‘George and Emily Get Married’ at SBCC
The Theatre Group at SBCC will hold auditions for a new play “George and Emily Get Married,” by Santa Barbara’s Rick Mokler, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus. Auditions also can be submitted by video through the Theatre Group...
Noozhawk
From Dancing Pirates to Flower Festival, Lompoc Goes to Town With Activities for 2023
With the new year come new opportunities, and Lompoc is promoting 12 months of local activities that run through Dec. 31. Some top local events for 2023 include:. Boscutti Ballet Theatre Presents “Pirates! The Curse of the Shadow Stones”. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2:30 p.m. at Lompoc Civic Auditorium. The...
Noozhawk
James Bernard Bertero of Solvang, 1939-2023
James Bernard Bertero, 83, died Jan. 10, 2023 at home in Solvang of natural causes. He was born Aug. 20, 1939 in Los Angeles to John Benedict Bertero Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Nagle. He grew up the fourth of five children in Los Angeles, attending Loyola High School and Loyola...
Noozhawk
Nancy G. Weiss Joins Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Board of Trustees
Nonprofit executive and consultant Nancy G. Weiss has become a member of the Board of Trustees for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “As a resident of Mission Canyon since 2003, I am committed to taking care of our beloved canyon’s environment and ensuring the safety of those who live here,” said Weiss.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Central Library Reopens Upper Level
The Santa Barbara Public Library reopened the upper level of its Central Library on Tuesday, after being closed for construction projects since July. With access to the upper level restored, library patrons can now use the public computers again, and printing is available from the public computers or personal devices. The microfilm machine and local history archives also are available on the upper level.
Noozhawk
Jacob Compton of Santa Barbara, 1996-2022
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must share that our dear Jacob Compton, beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, and true friend to all passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 26. Jake was born on Jan. 27, 1996 to Joseph and...
Santa Barbara Independent
Rocky Nook Park Recognized as Historic
After years of advocacy efforts, Rocky Nook Park in Mission Canyon was finally recognized as a historic landmark at the County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday when it was approved by a vote of four to one. To ensure the park maintains its historic character, any proposed changes, or...
Noozhawk
604 Holly Ave, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013
Incredible duplex opportunity less than 5 blocks from ”The World’s Safest Beach” in Carpinteria! With a 91 Walkscore, all the best shops and dining on Linden Ave are just 2 blocks away. See the beach from the street! Unit A boasts a renovated 3 bed/1.5 bath floor plan with wood floors throughout. The main level features an open concept kitchen with updated appliances and countertops. French doors and south facing windows bring in abundant natural light. Unit B offers a move-in ready 2 bed/1.5 bath floor plan. French doors open to the beautifully landscaped front yard. Enjoy picturesque mountain views from the upstairs bedrooms. The deep lot provides a 2 car carport plus ample off-street parking. Rinse the beach sand off in the outdoor shower.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foundation Seeks Nominees for Person of Year Awards
Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites community members to nominate an individual, couple or family to be considered for the honors. Nominations will accepted now through 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/. The Person of the Year awards honor...
Chinese American local shares how Monterey Park Shooting hits close to home
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- For many Asian Americans the Lunar New Year brings a message of optimism, peace, and new beginnings. Residents up and down the coast rung in the Lunar New Year by gathering with family, playing traditional games like mahjong, gifting red envelopes with “lucky” amounts of money, and dancing. But one of these The post Chinese American local shares how Monterey Park Shooting hits close to home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Thematic Learning Initiative Extends the UCSB Arts & Lectures Conversation
UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) Arts & Lectures announces its Winter 2023 Thematic Learning Initiative (TLI) events and book giveaways. The Thematic Learning Initiative provides opportunities for anyone interested in delving deeper into the issues raised by A&L artists and speakers. Participants can connect with others at salon-style discussions, film...
Yoga instructor with Down Syndrome reopens yoga classes in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jessica Parsons is a yoga teacher with Down Syndrome in Santa Barbara. She is considered the first female yoga instructor with down Syndrome in the United States. After shutting down her classes for two years due to COVID-19, Parsons is finally back to teaching yoga. Parsons comes from a family of The post Yoga instructor with Down Syndrome reopens yoga classes in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria holds meeting to discuss Homeless Village proposal
The "Hope Village" housing will provide ninety-four private cabins with beds, bathrooms and Wi-Fi. The post Santa Maria holds meeting to discuss Homeless Village proposal appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
