Saint Louis, MO

Blues activate Tarasenko, Krug from injured reserve

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Two key playmakers return as the St. Louis Blues activate Vladimir Tarasenko and Torey Krug from the injured reserve.

Tarasenko has missed the Blues’ last 10 games due to a hand injury, while Krug has been sidelined the last 13 with a lower-body injury.

Tarasenko and Krug return with four Blues games remaining ahead of the All-Star break. St. Louis is currently five points out of a playoff spot with some contenders around them holding up to two games in hand.

Live updates: Rare mountain lion sighting in Franklin County

While the Blues return two impact players, another one landed on the injured reserve Tuesday. Forward Pavel Buchnevich will miss time after undergoing a minor surgical procedure to address an ankle infection from earlier in the season. He will be reevalueted at All-Star break.

Captain Ryan O’Reilly remains sidelined with a broken foot, which he suffered on New Year’s Eve. At best-case scenario, he is not expected back until mid-February.

