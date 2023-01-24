Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
White House science office calls for comments on its digital asset research agenda
The administration of United States President Joe Biden is continuing to develop its National Digital Assets Research and Development Agenda. In a request for information (RFI) dated Jan. 26 and previewed by the Federal Register, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) invites comments to help it identify agenda priorities. Individuals and organizations may submit comments of no more than 10 pages in length by March 23.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
POLITICO
The fight for the airwaves in your house
For years, big consumer-tech companies like Meta, Apple and Google have been leaning on the government to free up little pieces of the wireless spectrum as “unlicensed” airwaves — meaning anyone can use those airwaves for free. What are they after, exactly?. These aren’t wireless carriers like...
TechCrunch
With new funding, Atomic AI envisions RNA as the next frontier in drug discovery
If you can still recall your high school biology, you probably remember RNA as sort of a middle man between DNA (long term information storage) and proteins (the machinery of cellular life at the molecular level). But like most things in nature, it doesn’t seem to be quite that simple, explained Atomic AI’s CEO and founder, Raphael Townshend.
CNBC
Biden administration rolls out a blueprint for a 'renters bill of rights' – Here's what it includes
The Biden administration rolled out a blueprint for a renters bill of rights, a major win for tenants, advocates say. Some of the upcoming changes could include curbing 'egregious' rent hikes in certain properties, and more funding to get low-income tenants facing eviction access to legal representation. The Biden administration...
americanmilitarynews.com
US ‘CHIPS’ Act was turning point in China competition, Intel CEO says
The U.S. and China have been competing over the global supply chain of semiconductors and computer chips, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a recent interview that the U.S. passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS and Science) Act would be a turning point in this competition between the U.S. and China.
TechCrunch
Plant-based seafood startup the ISH Company rides new funding wave toward pipeline commercialization
Instead of caving in to those urges, David went looking for a plant-based company to invest in. Not finding exactly what he wanted, he founded the ISH Company around a central pillar of sustainability and health. ISH stands for Innovative, Sustainable and Healthy. ISH started with plant-based seafood because two-thirds...
ffnews.com
Moonfare Partners With Dariu Foundation to Foster Digital Education Project
Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has announced it will support Swiss-based foundation Dariu with a series of events designed to give the NGO access to Moonfare’s global community and increase the visibility of its mission of fostering digital education for children. To kick off the partnership, Moonfare and Dariu are hosting an exclusive dinner in Munich on January 26th.
BBC
Bill of Rights: Call to scrap plans to rewrite human rights law
Plans to rewrite UK human rights law would "damage people's ability to enforce their rights" inside and outside court, MPs and peers say. The influential Joint Committee on Human Rights said a planned Bill of Rights restricts certain protections "the government finds inconvenient". It said the bill should not go...
TechCrunch
Injective launches $150M ecosystem fund to accelerate interoperable infra and DeFi adoption
Injective, a layer-1 blockchain focused on building financial applications, has launched a $150 million fund ecosystem initiative, the platform’s CEO and co-founder, Eric Chen, told TechCrunch. “We’ve seen a lot of ecosystem funds in the past do various things, but there isn’t really an established ecosystem fund for Injective...
FBI: User safety is endangered by AI
Artificial intelligence has taken center stage in the last year due to the significant advances in this "new" digital technology. And as we have seen, technological advances hurt, since massive layoffs have occurred, because this technology is capable of covering many jobs, starting with customer service areas.
Ease capital rules on EU banks to boost lending, banking industry says
LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Banks in the European Union could increase lending by almost a third if regulators applied capital requirements in the same way as their U.S. counterparts, a study from the European Banking Federation and consultants Oliver Wyman said on Friday.
EU urges European banks to step up funding for critical minerals
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - European Commissioner Thierry Breton urged European financiers this week to provide more funding to suppliers of minerals needed for the energy transition, as the European Union prepares its Green Deal industrial plan.
Spatial Labs Secures $10M in Seed Funding Led by Blockchain Capital
Spatial Labs, the leading infrastructure company powering new technologies to redefine the consumer experience for the next generation, announced today a $10 million seed funding round led by Blockchain Capital, a leading venture firm in the blockchain industry. Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners has also returned to participate in this round....
Ted Lieu: ‘I am freaked out by AI’
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) on Monday called on Congress to take more steps to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) in a New York Times op-ed, citing risks associated with self-driving vehicles and facial recognition systems. “As one of just three members of Congress with a computer science degree, I am enthralled by AI and excited about…
