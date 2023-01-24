ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

White House science office calls for comments on its digital asset research agenda

The administration of United States President Joe Biden is continuing to develop its National Digital Assets Research and Development Agenda. In a request for information (RFI) dated Jan. 26 and previewed by the Federal Register, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) invites comments to help it identify agenda priorities. Individuals and organizations may submit comments of no more than 10 pages in length by March 23.
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones

Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

The fight for the airwaves in your house

For years, big consumer-tech companies like Meta, Apple and Google have been leaning on the government to free up little pieces of the wireless spectrum as “unlicensed” airwaves — meaning anyone can use those airwaves for free. What are they after, exactly?. These aren’t wireless carriers like...
TechCrunch

With new funding, Atomic AI envisions RNA as the next frontier in drug discovery

If you can still recall your high school biology, you probably remember RNA as sort of a middle man between DNA (long term information storage) and proteins (the machinery of cellular life at the molecular level). But like most things in nature, it doesn’t seem to be quite that simple, explained Atomic AI’s CEO and founder, Raphael Townshend.
americanmilitarynews.com

US ‘CHIPS’ Act was turning point in China competition, Intel CEO says

The U.S. and China have been competing over the global supply chain of semiconductors and computer chips, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a recent interview that the U.S. passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS and Science) Act would be a turning point in this competition between the U.S. and China.
ARIZONA STATE
ffnews.com

Moonfare Partners With Dariu Foundation to Foster Digital Education Project

Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has announced it will support Swiss-based foundation Dariu with a series of events designed to give the NGO access to Moonfare’s global community and increase the visibility of its mission of fostering digital education for children. To kick off the partnership, Moonfare and Dariu are hosting an exclusive dinner in Munich on January 26th.
BBC

Bill of Rights: Call to scrap plans to rewrite human rights law

Plans to rewrite UK human rights law would "damage people's ability to enforce their rights" inside and outside court, MPs and peers say. The influential Joint Committee on Human Rights said a planned Bill of Rights restricts certain protections "the government finds inconvenient". It said the bill should not go...
TechCrunch

Injective launches $150M ecosystem fund to accelerate interoperable infra and DeFi adoption

Injective, a layer-1 blockchain focused on building financial applications, has launched a $150 million fund ecosystem initiative, the platform’s CEO and co-founder, Eric Chen, told TechCrunch. “We’ve seen a lot of ecosystem funds in the past do various things, but there isn’t really an established ecosystem fund for Injective...
INSIDE News

FBI: User safety is endangered by AI

Artificial intelligence has taken center stage in the last year due to the significant advances in this "new" digital technology. And as we have seen, technological advances hurt, since massive layoffs have occurred, because this technology is capable of covering many jobs, starting with customer service areas.
Black Enterprise

Spatial Labs Secures $10M in Seed Funding Led by Blockchain Capital

Spatial Labs, the leading infrastructure company powering new technologies to redefine the consumer experience for the next generation, announced today a $10 million seed funding round led by Blockchain Capital, a leading venture firm in the blockchain industry. Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners has also returned to participate in this round....
The Hill

Ted Lieu: ‘I am freaked out by AI’

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) on Monday called on Congress to take more steps to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) in a New York Times op-ed, citing risks associated with self-driving vehicles and facial recognition systems. “As one of just three members of Congress with a computer science degree, I am enthralled by AI and excited about…

