Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Eaton Register Herald
Shawnee topples Eaton; winning streak reaches 8
EATON — Preble Shawnee’s girls basketball team extended its winning streak to eight, including a 64-48 win over Eaton last week. The Arrows are a perfect 5-0 this month and a pair of seniors reached significant milestones during this winning stretch. Campbell Jewell topped the 1,000-point mark for...
Eaton Register Herald
Shawnee falls but memories made at Flyin’ To The Hoop
KETTERING — The final outcome wasn’t what Preble Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team wanted in its first appearance at the annual Beacon Orthopaedics Flyin’ To The Hoop Invitational, but the event will provide memories for years to come. “I thought it was a good game. Two...
Eaton Register Herald
TVS Middle School Honor Rolls
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Listed below are students from Twin Valley South Middle School who were named on the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the second quarter. (Students listed earned a 3.6-4.0 grade point average.) 7th grade: Danika Caldwell, Mary Clark, Katherine Clopper, Callie Fogle, Carson Hamblin, Dylan...
Power restored to Centerville residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
tippnews.com
Best Pizza Spots in Miami County
Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
I-75 SB shut down for hours after semi crash
According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, a semi-crash shut down a portion of I-75 south around 6 a.m. Wednesday after winter weather left the roads slick. As of 9:24 a.m., I-75 south was still shut down at the ramp to I-70 West.
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
dayton.com
Dayton business owners to battle in chicken competition
Steven Earnest, owner of Lord of the Wings, and Michael Baxter, owner of Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, will battle it out in a chicken competition Saturday, March 4 at The Arena Sports Bar in Dayton. “He said he has the best chicken (and) I said I have the best chicken,...
dayton.com
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation
A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds commitment from DL out of Ohio to 2024 recruiting class
Michigan has reached into Ohio for another commitment, this time adding a defensive lineman to the 2024 recruiting class. The player is Ted Hammond, a 6-foot-5 and 258-pound DL out of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. Hammond held a number of Power 5 offers from around the country at the time of his commitment, including from Iowa, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma and others.
dayton.com
Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern
A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on State Route 28 in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic on State Route 28 in Miami Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Crews are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on State Route 28, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
Miamisburg Kroger location to celebrate grand opening
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with Kroger leadership, Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins, the Miamisburg City Council and the Miamisburg High School Marching Band.
Eaton Register Herald
West Alexandria news
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Brantley Bassler, Bob Beneke, Todd Fergus, Jayden Pemberton, Zachary Schmidt, Bruce Hacker, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene MIlliken, Alan Webb, Scott Steele, Brooke Chorazewitz, Vicki Tabor, Dawn Miller Orr, Leila Rike, Bob Marcum, Chris Corneilson, Skeeter Dougherty, Sandy Fisher, Brian Day, Kacie Whaley, Terry Elliott, James Clevenger, Carol Unger, Steve Ward, in memory of Carol Lunsford.
dayton.com
Sledding in Dayton: Best place to go on a snow day like this
Combing through our archives revealed hundreds of sledding photos from the past decade. Wherever there is a snow-covered slope, sled-riding thrill-seekers will find it. We’ve realized Dayton is actually a stellar place to slip, slide and get rosy cheeks all in the name of winter fun. The most popular...
Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
dayton.com
Springboro pizza restaurant to close tonight
Heroes Pizza House, a Springboro restaurant, is closing tonight according to an announcement posted today on its Facebook page. “Come out tonight and have a drink and toast farewell to Heroes Pizza House,” the post said. “Tonight is our last night and we would love to see your smiling faces!”
Eaton Register Herald
News briefs
The New Paris Masonic Lodge invites the public for “Breakfast at the Lodge” every second Saturday of the month, next on Saturday, Jan. 14. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. at 116 S Washington in New Paris. The menu consists of sausage, eggs hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, coffee and juice.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.
dayton.com
2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight
Sunday storm caused traffic wrecks Monday morning during morning commutes to work. While Sunday was the first real accumulation of snow in the Dayton area this year, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of snow to the region...
Comments / 0