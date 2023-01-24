Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Related
WDTV
Christine Ann Stanton
Christine Ann Stanton, 84 of Anmoore, WV passed away unexpectantly January 18, 2023 in the United Transitional Care Unit of WVU Medicines United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV. She was born on July 29, 1938 in Clarksburg, WV, eldest daughter of the late William August Schmitz and Phyllis Christine Deison Schmitz. Married twice, she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Ralph Matthew Stanton and by her second husband in 2005, Lawrence N. Stanton. Surviving are her children, Ralph William Stanton (Mary Beth) of Salem, WV, Lizabeth Lynn Utter (Daniel), Anmoore, WV and Scott Michael Stanton (Melissa) of Spencer, WV. Grandchildren that she loved dearly, Todd Matthew Gillespie (Heather) Anmoore, WV, Zachary Scott Utter (Megan) of Fairmont, WV, James Patrick Stanton (Casey), Salem, WV, Christopher Alan Stanton (Cortney) of Midland, TX, Katalin Marie Stanton of Bridgeport, WV, and Aiden Samuel Cooper of Spencer. Great grandchildren (her pride and joy) Haley Marie Gillespie and Connor Matthew Gillespie of Anmoore, WV, Avery Grace Stanton, Salem, WV and Lillian Elizabeth (Lilly Beth) Stanton of Midland, TX. One brother-in-law, James W. Van Horn of Anmoore, WV, one sister-in-law, Susan J. Wolfkill of Anmoore, WV as well as many nieces and nephews. Christine graduated from Victory High School, class of 1956. She furthered her education at St. Mary’s School of Nursing. She was employed at United Hospital Center of Clarksburg, WV in the surgery department with over 25 years of service. She was passionate about her job and teaching new employees in the operating room. She remained friends with many. In addition to her husbands and parents, Christine was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Ellen Garrett and Brenda (Patsy) Kathleen Van Horn, a brother-in-law, Charles Garrett and her beloved fur baby, “Zippie” that she never stopped mourning. Chris enjoyed her family, the ocean and cruises. Once retired she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s school and athletic activities. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport, WV. Per her request, cremation services were held. Family and friends may call at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Harrison County Catholic Schools, 107 E Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV or the Harrison County Humane Society, Saltwell Rd, Shinnston, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Mary Aileen Matheney
Mary Aileen Matheney, 92, of Fairmont went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, at Stonerise Morgantown. She was born on March 11, 1930, in Kanawha County a daughter of the late Otto and Dorothy Chapman Michaelson. She was a loving mother, wife, and homemaker. She was a dedicated member of the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church where she did bible study and Sunday School teaching. She was a member of the Lady Shriners, Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Stephen Pishner
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stephen Pishner, a member of the Amici Band, joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about the types of music the Amici Band plays, an upcoming performance at The Robinson Grand, and how much Italian influence is in West Virginia. You can watch the full...
WDTV
Charles M. Pratt, Jr.
Charles M. Pratt, Jr., 98 of Bridgeport, passed away Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, in the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. He was born in Salem on July 17, 1924, a son of the late Charles M. Pratt and Eva Mae (Wise) Pratt. On May 13, 1946, he married Betty...
WDTV
January Jefferson Award Winner: Chief Jim Wade, Jr.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of January, we’re honoring Chief Jim Wade, Jr. Chief Wade has devoted much of his life to the fire service. If you take a trip on...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 26
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses life insurance. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Rae Dickinson Holdren
Rae Dickinson Holdren, 71, of Webster Springs passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at WVU Hospital Ruby Memorial. She was born July 16, 1951 in Parkersburg to the late Paul and Julia Anne (Dickinson) Holdren. Rae attended Redeeming Grace Baptist Church; was a 1969 Webster Springs High School Graduate,...
WDTV
Mary Margaret Sommerville
Mary Margaret Sommerville, 91, of Webster Springs, passed away peacefully at Webster Nursing and Rehab Center on January 24, 2023. Mary Margaret was born in Tucker County, WV on December 26, 1931, the daughter of Bert and Ruth (Moore) Sommerville. Mary Margaret was employed by the Webster County Board of Education for many decades as a home economics teacher. Mary Margaret enjoyed cooking and loved her canine companions. Mary Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her brother A.L. (Booney) Sommerville, and many cherished uncles, aunts and cousins. She leaves behind sister-in-law Barbara (Booney) Sommerville, nieces Jennifer Sommerville, Jan (Mike) Smith, great nieces Milisa, Amye, Hilary and Megan Cutlip, great nephew, Jake Smith, God-son Derek Moore, and many cousins and friends. Per Mary Margaret’s wishes, there will be no service. The family will gather in a private graveside service to inter her ashes at a later time. Donations to honor Mary Margaret and her love of animals, may be made to Saving Webster Dogs via mail to: Saving Webster Dogs, c/o Rose Cochran, 168 Foxfire Lane, Cowen, WV 26206. Online donations may be sent to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/savingwebsterdogs Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sommerville family.
WDTV
Judith Lynn (Gerwig) Bonnett
Judith Lynn (Gerwig) Bonnett, 69, of Bergoo passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Born February 25, 1953 in Webster Springs, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edwin and Jeanice Alma (Hamrick) Gerwig. Judy was a Christian and she enjoyed nature, particularly birdwatching, reading,...
WDTV
Doy D. Cowger
Doy D. Cowger, 92 of Webster Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023 at home with his family and close special kid, Melissa Hamrick, by his side. He was born August 9, 1930 on Lick Run in Webster County to Commodore and Bertie Hamrick Cowger.
WDTV
Morgantown High School holding auditions for talent show
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown High is holding auditions for its annual talent show, “Mohigan Idol.”. Students K-12 can show off their skills and raise money for the WVU Children’s hospital. It started in 2008 and has taken off since then. “That year we only raised $250, and...
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
WDTV
Announcement on Corridor H Kerens-Elkins reopening expected soon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An announcement regarding when a stretch of highway in Randolph County will reopen is expected soon. The closure of Corridor H (US 219, US 48) between Kerens and Elkins began in 2021 to allow for the reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system. State transportation officials initially...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Terra Café
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Terra Café in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Local woman raises funds for facility dog
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Jennifer Anderson is an autism professional who wants to help families who are caring for children with autism. She is doing this by partnering with Good Dogs. Good Dogs is a non-profit organization located in California. They train dogs specifically to help people with autism. Anderson said...
WDTV
UPDATE: Buckhannon police safely find missing man
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE: The Buckhannon Police Department said Christopher Cochran has been safely found. The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for help to find a man missing for more than a week. According to the BPD, Christopher Wayne Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph’s Hospital on...
WDTV
Lincoln defeats Robert C Byrd in thrilling Big X matchup
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a heated matchup between Lincoln and Robert C Byrd in boy’s basketball. Final score: 54-50 Lincoln. Full highlights from the game are above.
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
Centre Daily
Man accused of using torch to torture woman for hours in his West Virginia home
A man is in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and torturing her for hours, West Virginia police say. The Philippi Police Department said it responded to a 911 call in a neighborhood on Jan. 24 with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police.
Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison
A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
Comments / 0