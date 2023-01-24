Read full article on original website
Maine school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses
(BDN) -- Searsport-area schools won’t be getting electric buses after the Regional School Unit 20 board of directors rejected an offer to join a rebate program. The program would have made the buses free or nearly free for the district. Anthony Bagley, chair of the board of directors, said...
Maine unveils $3.94 billion transportation plan
(The Center Square) – In a work plan to improve Maine’s highway infrastructure, the state would spend nearly $4 billion over the next three years. The state’s Department of Transportation unveiled Wednesday the $3.94 billion initiative aimed at capital projects and programs, highway maintenance and operations efforts, planning initiatives, and administrating programs. "Strong support for infrastructure at both the federal and state levels gives us reasons to be optimistic about...
MaineDOT announces three-year work plan
AUGUSTA, Maine — It will be a busy next several years for the Maine Department of Transportation. On Tuesday, MDOT shared its three-year work plan. As part of the plan, crews are slated to work on 2,599 individual work items with a total value of $3.94 billion. "It affects...
Organizations working to help Mainers heat their homes this winter
MAINE, USA — If you're looking to donate money to NEWS CENTER Maine's Project Heat Telethon, here's a couple of organizations that will benefit from those funds to provide fueling assistance to those who need it. Heart of Maine United Way and Penquis are just some of the organizations...
As Maine pursues housing projects for new immigrants, local groups call for more long term solutions
In a residential neighborhood at the former Naval Air Station in Brunswick, dump trucks and cement mixers lumbered across a construction site earlier this month, as workers prepared to pour a foundation for a 12-unit apartment building. The company running this project is Developers Collaborative, and the plan is to...
Road crews work to limit salt usage to protect environment
MAINE, USA — It's been a busy week for public works and road crews in Maine, after the state saw three winter storms in six days. As crews from agencies like the Maine Department of Transportation and the Maine Turnpike Authority work to treat roadways, they're very cognizant of just how they're being treated.
Maine officials, advocates call for new round of stronger federal clean car standards
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As gas prices and environmental conditions continue to be a point of concern, clean car standards have become a hot topic. Legislators, public health and environmental officials plus those working in Maine’s auto industry came together on Wednesday for a virtual press conference held by Maine Conservation Voters.
New England states chasing federal funding for electricity transmission line
(The Center Square) – A coalition of New England states are working together in an effort to chase federal funding to support multi-state electricity transmission infrastructure. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont have filed concept papers with the U.S. Department of Energy, outlining the necessary steps to secure federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The group is coordinating efforts in conjunction with ISO New England, which serves as the main power generator for the region. ...
Maine company accused of violating lead-based paint rules has been fined
PORTLAND, Maine — A company in Westbrook has been ordered to pay thousands after being accused of violating the lead renovation, repair, and painting (RRP) program at several jobs performed in Maine. IDK Ventures, which operates as CertaPro Painters of Maine, was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency after...
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
When Will Maine See the $450 Winter Energy Relief Checks?
You should be seeing the $450 relief checks in the mail soon. The initial round of winter energy money should be in the mail this week, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. 200,000 Checks Going in the Mail Each Week. Up to 200,000 checks will be sent...
This Coastal Maine Hotel Has Been Featured In 2 Famous Movies
As a part of New England, Maine was one of the first places in North America settled by the Europeans. As a result, our coastal towns and cities are some of the oldest settlements in the country. Many of the buildings in these towns were constructed shortly after they were...
Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse
PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
Several Maine salt marshes being purchased by nonprofit for conservation efforts
YARMOUTH, Maine — An anonymous donation has helped take nearly 1,000 acres of Maine marsh land off the market, in an effort to better prepare the coastal wetlands for continued climate change. The Maine Coast Heritage Trust announced it recently received the nearly $1 million donation, helping the trust...
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further Notice
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New Jersey woman braves night on remote Maine island and buys it
ADDISON (BDN) -- A licensed massage therapist from New Jersey was not put off by having to survive one night in an off-grid, one-bedroom house on Duck Ledges Island before qualifying to purchase it. That was what former owner William Milliken of Bold Coast Properties required of a prospective buyer...
This new initiative funded by the EPA aims to help new Mainers advocate for safe housing
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding a home in the current rental market in southern Maine is hard enough but imagine trying to navigate the process in a language you don't know. That's the reality for many new Mainers who are often unaware of their rights as tenants and what hazardous conditions landlords have a legal duty to fix. Equipping immigrants with resources and information to keep their families safe is the goal of Healthy Housing with the Rwandan Community in Maine, an initiative set to get underway this spring.
Maine lawmakers to consider allowing hundreds of wind turbines off coast
AUGUSTA, Maine — Hundreds of floating turbines could be spinning in the Gulf of Maine within the next decade. Sen. Mark Lawrence, D-York, unveiled an early draft of a bill Tuesday that is a continuance of the goals of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ offshore wind roadmap, but it also charts a bold course for the future.
Heating relief checks to go in the mail soon in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Eligible people in Maine should start getting their $450 winter energy assistance checks from the state this week. According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the first round of payments is going in the mail by the end of this week. Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa...
Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service
(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
