Sonoma County, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Winter storms take a toll on North Bay roadways

North Bay counties are still finding out from residents and businesses the extent of wind and rain damage from the series of storms that slammed into California from late December through mid-January, but the repairs needed just to the region’s public infrastructure is expected to be over $30 million.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

California AG reaches settlement with developers of huge Guenoc Valley resort project in Lake County

The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project proposed for southeastern Lake County after winning concessions from developers related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. The settlement moves Lotusland Investment Group and its supporters one step...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Six Senses Napa Valley Resort to Open in 2026

Six Senses is taking its wellness and sustainability formula to a sanctuary in Napa County, an agricultural haven producing some of the world's most sought-after wine. Named after the natural thermal Aetna Springs discovered in the 1870s, the original resort thrived until the 1970s as a natural spa destination, with Aetna Mineral Water also sold throughout the American West.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant

Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley’s Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company announces staff changes

Jim Lincoln has been named senior vineyard and environmental sustainability manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company. This was among several promotions and changes announced by the Napa Valley wine grape grower:. Brian Hoefgen has been promoted to vineyard manager for the Rutherford ranches, and after 32 years with Beckstoffer. Enrique...
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County adopts plan to permit thousands of homes

Marin County supervisors have approved zoning changes to allow 5,197 new residences on 148 sites in unincorporated areas by 2030. The zoning changes are contained in an updated version of the countywide plan's housing element, which the Board of Supervisors adopted Tuesday following a seven-hour public meeting. The county is facing a state mandate to accommodate 3,569 more dwellings over the next eight years.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa crackdown targets alleged sideshow organizers; 14 arrest warrants issued

SANTA ROSA -- Weary of weekend gatherings for sideshows, Santa Rosa police obtained arrest warrants for 14 individuals they have determined to be organizers of the illegal street racing events.Since July, detectives have been investigating individuals who organize and promote coming to Santa Rosa for illegal and dangerous sideshows. "These individuals are responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in damage to our roadways and violence during these unlawful and unsanctioned sideshows," investigators said in a Facebook post. "Their direct actions to promote and encourage people to commit crimes in Santa Rosa make them responsible for the damages that have occurred."On...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael. Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Head-on crash kills 1, injures 2 in Sonoma County: CHP

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A head-on collision in Santa Rosa has killed one and injured two, including one with critical injuries, authorities said. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, CHP Santa Rosa officers responded to a crash on River Road and Bonita Avenue in Guerneville, officials said. One vehicle left its lane, driving at an "unsafe speed" and crashed into another vehicle.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Rohnert Park House Project gets $1.3-Million to House Homeless Seniors

Providence Health is getting federal funds to help house homeless seniors in Rohnert Park. Congressman Mike Thompson awarded $1.3-million to Providence Health for the Rohnert Park House project. This will go towards creating 76-units to aid chronically homeless seniors. Six of the units will be focused on recuperative care services. While built in Rohnert Park, the facility will be open to homeless seniors county-wide.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Kaiser Vacaville hospital opens its 1st neonatal intensive care unit

Giving birth is most often a joyous occasion, but sometimes complications may occur in the pregnancy or birthing process that results in requiring specialized care for the newborns. Prior to Monday, babies born at Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center had to be transported to other Kaiser hospitals if they needed...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
VACAVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest

OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
OROVILLE, CA

