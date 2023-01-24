Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Winter storms take a toll on North Bay roadways
North Bay counties are still finding out from residents and businesses the extent of wind and rain damage from the series of storms that slammed into California from late December through mid-January, but the repairs needed just to the region’s public infrastructure is expected to be over $30 million.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Outlook for Sonoma County shows slower growth more likely than recession, says UCLA economist
Sonoma County appears poised for a period of slower economic growth, as labor woes continue to impact employers, persistent inflation cuts into consumer spending power and interest rate hikes cool the nation’s economy, a top California economist said Thursday. Jerry Nickelsburg, a senior economist and director of the UCLA...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California AG reaches settlement with developers of huge Guenoc Valley resort project in Lake County
The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project proposed for southeastern Lake County after winning concessions from developers related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. The settlement moves Lotusland Investment Group and its supporters one step...
hotelnewsresource.com
Six Senses Napa Valley Resort to Open in 2026
Six Senses is taking its wellness and sustainability formula to a sanctuary in Napa County, an agricultural haven producing some of the world's most sought-after wine. Named after the natural thermal Aetna Springs discovered in the 1870s, the original resort thrived until the 1970s as a natural spa destination, with Aetna Mineral Water also sold throughout the American West.
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
sonomamag.com
Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant
Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company announces staff changes
Jim Lincoln has been named senior vineyard and environmental sustainability manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company. This was among several promotions and changes announced by the Napa Valley wine grape grower:. Brian Hoefgen has been promoted to vineyard manager for the Rutherford ranches, and after 32 years with Beckstoffer. Enrique...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County adopts plan to permit thousands of homes
Marin County supervisors have approved zoning changes to allow 5,197 new residences on 148 sites in unincorporated areas by 2030. The zoning changes are contained in an updated version of the countywide plan's housing element, which the Board of Supervisors adopted Tuesday following a seven-hour public meeting. The county is facing a state mandate to accommodate 3,569 more dwellings over the next eight years.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Construction of Santa Rosa’s $25 million Fountaingrove fire station to start in fall
Construction of Santa Rosa’s new fire station in Fountaingrove could start this fall marking another milestone in the northeastern hillside neighborhood’s long recovery following the 2017 Tubbs Fire. The Santa Rosa City Council on Tuesday approved awarding a contract to local firms Wright Contracting LLC and COAR Design...
northbaybiz.com
Sonoma County Seeks Public Input on Services for Older Adults, Adults with Disabilities, Caregivers
The Area Agency on Aging invites Sonoma County residents of all ages to offer input on future programs and services for older adults, adults with disabilities and their caregivers by completing its countywide Senior Needs Assessment Survey by March 15. Sonoma County residents can take the anonymous survey online or...
Santa Rosa crackdown targets alleged sideshow organizers; 14 arrest warrants issued
SANTA ROSA -- Weary of weekend gatherings for sideshows, Santa Rosa police obtained arrest warrants for 14 individuals they have determined to be organizers of the illegal street racing events.Since July, detectives have been investigating individuals who organize and promote coming to Santa Rosa for illegal and dangerous sideshows. "These individuals are responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in damage to our roadways and violence during these unlawful and unsanctioned sideshows," investigators said in a Facebook post. "Their direct actions to promote and encourage people to commit crimes in Santa Rosa make them responsible for the damages that have occurred."On...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa boy hit by vehicle remains hospitalized with critical injuries
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa boy, critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle on his way to school last week, remained hospitalized on Tuesday, as he and his family received an outpouring of support from their community. The collision happened Thursday morning, around 8:40 a.m. in...
Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael. Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on […]
KTVU FOX 2
Head-on crash kills 1, injures 2 in Sonoma County: CHP
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A head-on collision in Santa Rosa has killed one and injured two, including one with critical injuries, authorities said. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, CHP Santa Rosa officers responded to a crash on River Road and Bonita Avenue in Guerneville, officials said. One vehicle left its lane, driving at an "unsafe speed" and crashed into another vehicle.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park House Project gets $1.3-Million to House Homeless Seniors
Providence Health is getting federal funds to help house homeless seniors in Rohnert Park. Congressman Mike Thompson awarded $1.3-million to Providence Health for the Rohnert Park House project. This will go towards creating 76-units to aid chronically homeless seniors. Six of the units will be focused on recuperative care services. While built in Rohnert Park, the facility will be open to homeless seniors county-wide.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Kaiser Vacaville hospital opens its 1st neonatal intensive care unit
Giving birth is most often a joyous occasion, but sometimes complications may occur in the pregnancy or birthing process that results in requiring specialized care for the newborns. Prior to Monday, babies born at Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center had to be transported to other Kaiser hospitals if they needed...
2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
KRON4
Animal abuse investigation turns into large drug bust in San Pablo
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — An animal abuse investigation in San Pablo turned into a massive drug and gun bust, according to a Facebook post from the San Pablo Police Department. On Wednesday, SPPD officers worked with Contra Costa Animal Services to investigate a report of a dog owner...
krcrtv.com
$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest
OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
