Cleanup, power restoration efforts continue in Franklin County following Monday’s storm

westernmassnews.com
Rain and snow causes power outages for few residents in Franklin County
(WGGB/WSHM) - Utility companies are still working hard to restore power after Monday’s storm left many in the dark. As Wednesday’s storm started to wind down in Greenfield, there was still a mix of snow and rain. Western Mass News checked in with folks in Franklin County about...
Some Franklin County residents still without power after Monday’s storm
While we continue to grapple with the effects of Wednesday night's storm in the valley, residents in parts of eastern Franklin County are still without power as a result of Monday's storm.
WCAX
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
Colder and wetter February expected in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect going into February.
westernmassnews.com
Local DPW crews prepared for Wednesday storm
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many have been waiting for snow to arrive since winter officially began last month and local departments of public works said Wednesday that their crews are ready to respond to the storm. “It’s New England. We haven’t had much. A lot of people will say we...
How to prepare for power outage ahead of snow storm
Monday's winter storm caused tens of thousands of power outages across the state, mainly in Franklin and Worcester counties.
VIDEO: Convertible driving on I-91 during snow storm
A little snow didn't stop this driver from taking his convertible out on I-91 Wednesday!
westernmassnews.com
Snowstorm timing prompts early dismissals for several school districts
Snowstorm timing prompts early dismissals for several school districts
spectrumnews1.com
Entire town of Princeton without power Tuesday morning
PRINCETON, Mass. - As of Tuesday morning, the entire town of Princeton has been without power since about 5 p.m. Monday night. They have more than 1,500 meters in town. Every home and business is without power, unless they are running a generator. The Princeton Municipal Light Department said there is major damage to their system.
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm
It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
Route 7 closed in Stockbridge due to crash
A portion of Route 7 in Stockbridge is closed in both directions after a rollover crash Thursday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Amherst Railway Society Railroad Hobby Show hits Eastern States Expo. this weekend
Amherst Railway Society Railroad Hobby Show hits Eastern States Expo. this weekend
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Plows Spark Residential Frustration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Department of Public Works has been under fire the last few weeks by residents on social media expressing their frustrations on recent snowplowing efforts including property damage and a snowplow accident. Following the snowstorm on Monday, iconic pizza place East Side Cafe at 378 Newell...
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
Residents without power in Franklin County
Local utility companies say they're ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday's storm.
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift
Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to kitchen fire on Penrose St. in Springfield
Crews respond to kitchen fire on Penrose St. in Springfield
WNYT
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
