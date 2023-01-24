ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

KREM2

Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Pair charged with abandoning dogs

SANDPOINT — Two former Bonner County residents are being charged with 31 criminal counts of animal cruelty and abandonment, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday. Jacob M. McCowan, 45, and Jessica L. Smurtwaite, 31, are accused of abandonment of at least a large number of "Husky-type" dogs in...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for January, 25 2023

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-1768 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: Malia Rohletter, A petition to change the name of Malia Rohletter, now residing in the City of Priest River, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to Malia Cozine. The Reason for the change in name is: Religious Reason. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11:00 o’clock a.m. on 2/8/23 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: Dec 29, 2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT /s/M.K. Larson Deputy Clerk Legal#4788 AD#4215 January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023 _________________________
BONNER COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Land Board adds new endowment land

It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

KXLY

Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

The future of Dub's

SANDPOINT — It was time for a change — and Dub's owners Marty and Jeralyn Mire wanted it to be on their terms. Marty Mire was ready to retire on more than just a part-time basis, but neither he, nor his wife, Jeralyn, wanted to close their iconic Sandpoint restaurant.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Vacation Rental Alliance opposes STR proposal

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The CDA-Vacation Rental Alliance said Monday it "vehemently opposes" the city of Coeur d'Alene's latest proposal to deal with short-term rental properties, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The city's proposal includes a one-year permit cap after March 1 and fines of up to $5,000 for...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Mild, dry start, with wet finish for Thursday

Cloudy and mild today with rain to snow tonight and into Friday. Mountain snows will be heavy in Idaho and Montana. An inch or 2 is expected for Spokane, then we'll see rain showers. Saturday will bring snow showers then arctic air and winds for Sunday. We could have a possible alert day on Sunday due to sub-zero wind-chill. It'll be calmer and colder for Monday and Tuesday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Two suspects face 31 counts of animal cruelty in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, ID -- The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says they've identified two suspects wanted for abandoning dozens of malnourished dogs in the region. In total, BCSO is filing 31 counts of animal cruelty and abandonment against 54-year-old Jacob McCowan and 31-year-old Jessica Smurtwaite. According to BCSO, both suspects are...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Phyllis Meagher, 91

Phyllis Elaine Nelson Meagher, 91, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sandpoint with Pastor Andy Kennaly officiating. A dessert reception will follow. Phyllis will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery with her late husband, John Meagher.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Marvin Kirking, 95

Marvin Norris Kirking, 95, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Sandpoint. Marvin was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Belfield, N.D., to Henry and Cornelia Kirking. He moved to Coeur d’Alene,...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

ISP: Suspected DUI driver crashes, possibly fired gun

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho -- The Idaho State Police has taken a 32-year-old Spokane man into custody for suspected DUI and leading law enforcement on a pursuit. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, ISP responded to eastbound I-90 near Cataldo for a man driving a Dodge pickup, reportedly impaired. Troopers said they...
SPOKANE, WA
onekindesign.com

A modern mountain retreat with breathtaking views of Coeur d’Alene Lake

This modern mountain home was beautifully designed by Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edward Smith Construction, perched above Coeur d’Alene Lake, Idaho. The homeowner’s principal residence is in Houston, Texas, so their goal for their vacation home was to bring a dose of Texas Hill Country style to Lake Coeur d’Alene’s SunUp Bay.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
idahoednews.org

Analysis: Finally, lawmakers talk about NIC and address the elephant in the room

The Statehouse’s chronically cramped budget hearing room was packed as usual Thursday morning — with officials from Idaho’s four community colleges. And an elephant. And after dispensing with a few basic talking points — the 50th anniversary of a nursing program, a workforce training program partnering with more than 300 businesses — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South addressed the elephant.
IDAHO STATE

