FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Falcons Re-Sign Julio Jones? 6 Options For Free Agent WRs
The Atlanta Falcons enter the offseason with some clear needs, one of those being adding help at wide receiver.
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks are flying off the board in the first
The NFL Draft is approaching and many NFL teams need to strike gold on their pick in this year's first round
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
Vikings Should Say ‘No Thanks’ to 1 of Their Free Agents
Seventeen Vikings players enter free agency when the new league year starts on March 15, and their 2022 contracts expire. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah should keep some of them on the team while others should depart. Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the former. He is one of the most consistent...
The 2 Vikings Starters on Offense Who Appear Ready to Move On
For the most part, the Vikings offense is going to be looking pretty similar in 2023. Sure, some of the players might have signed new deals (Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson), but we’re likely to see most of the starters return. There are a pair of potential exceptions, though. There have been 2 Vikings starters who look like they may be heading elsewhere.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Former Vikings Offensive Coordinators are Getting OC Interviews
Some former Vikings offensive coordinators are getting the chance to show they can lead an NFL team’s offense. More specifically, the veteran Pat Shurmur and still-young Klint Kubiak have been getting some attention. Over the past week, each has been able to interview for one of the NFL’s few...
Former Vikings LB Signs with Saints
On Thursday evening, one of the multiple Vikings players who saw their practice squad contracts expire this week decided to move on. That player is former Vikings LB Ryan Connelly, who has decided to jump ship and join the New Orleans Saints, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Connelly,...
Jalen Hurts MVP? Nick Sirianni snubbed? Eagles, Giants, Jets NFL Honors award nominees
The finalists for the Associated Press’ 2022 NFL awards have been released. And there are some familiar faces. The New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles are all well-represented. Here are the nominees close to home:. Offensive Rookie of the Year:. Garret Wilson, New York Jets. Brock...
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Justin Jefferson Is the Only Non-QB Among the 5 MVP Finalists
QB Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) QB Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) QB Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) QB Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) WR Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) The MVP award has long been considered a QB-exclusive award. Further proving that is the fact that no non-QB has won the award since...
Dalvin Cook Is Headed to the Pro Bowl for the 4th Time
When the regular season ended, it appeared that Dalvin Cook was going to miss out on an NFL Pro Bowl selection for the first time since 2018. Representing the NFC was supposed to be Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Miles Sanders. However, the injury to Pollard during the Dallas Cowboys Divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers leaves a vacant spot.
Vikings Eyeing Pettine a Bit Too Late
Since the offseason has started for the Minnesota Vikings, the most substantial change made has been in relieving former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell of his duties. That was the right move, but looking internally at Mike Pettine at this juncture seems a bit misguided. During the season it was clear...
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
Vikings Rumors: Signing Top-Notch FAs, Losing Internal Talent, & DC Interviews
We’ve officially transitioned into the portion of the year when Vikings rumors are going to be coming fast and furious. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the potential to bring in high-end free agents, the team potentially saying goodbye to some players, and the ongoing DC search.
Vikings Draft Thermometer: CB Clark Phillips III
Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Utah CB Clark Phillips III.
