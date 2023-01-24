ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The 2 Vikings Starters on Offense Who Appear Ready to Move On

For the most part, the Vikings offense is going to be looking pretty similar in 2023. Sure, some of the players might have signed new deals (Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson), but we’re likely to see most of the starters return. There are a pair of potential exceptions, though. There have been 2 Vikings starters who look like they may be heading elsewhere.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings LB Signs with Saints

On Thursday evening, one of the multiple Vikings players who saw their practice squad contracts expire this week decided to move on. That player is former Vikings LB Ryan Connelly, who has decided to jump ship and join the New Orleans Saints, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Connelly,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
purplePTSD.com

Dalvin Cook Is Headed to the Pro Bowl for the 4th Time

When the regular season ended, it appeared that Dalvin Cook was going to miss out on an NFL Pro Bowl selection for the first time since 2018. Representing the NFC was supposed to be Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Miles Sanders. However, the injury to Pollard during the Dallas Cowboys Divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers leaves a vacant spot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Eyeing Pettine a Bit Too Late

Since the offseason has started for the Minnesota Vikings, the most substantial change made has been in relieving former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell of his duties. That was the right move, but looking internally at Mike Pettine at this juncture seems a bit misguided. During the season it was clear...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Rumors: Signing Top-Notch FAs, Losing Internal Talent, & DC Interviews

We’ve officially transitioned into the portion of the year when Vikings rumors are going to be coming fast and furious. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the potential to bring in high-end free agents, the team potentially saying goodbye to some players, and the ongoing DC search.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Draft Thermometer: CB Clark Phillips III

Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Utah CB Clark Phillips III.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

