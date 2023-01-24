Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Fans Could Get Justice as U.S. Senate Announces Hearing Date for Ticketmaster Situation
The Ticketmaster debacle regarding tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour has now led to a U.S. Senate hearing, which now has a date
Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power
Ticketmaster defended its online market power in the digital ticketing space at a packed — and unusually unified — Senate Judiciary hearing Tuesday, after months of increased scrutiny following a chaotic sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. The company has long been a target of lawmakers after its 2010 merger with Live Nation,…
Ticketmaster says cyberattack disrupted Taylor Swift ticket sales
The disclosure comes ahead of grilling by lawmakers over antitrust concerns in the ticketing industry.
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that...
‘Handcuffed’ to Ticketmaster: Ticketing official says distributor controls majority of Las Vegas live events
Millions of Taylor Swift fans are holding onto their bad blood with Ticketmaster, which has landed the distributor giant in front of US senators.
$18 a dozen: how did America’s eggs get absurdly expensive?
Producers blame avian flu for the soaring costs, but one farmers’ group is airing accusations of price-gouging
Trump Withdraws Another Case Opposing New York AG’s Fraud Probe After Brutal Sanctions Order For ‘Frivolous’ Litigation
Former President Donald Trump withdrew another case opposing New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud investigation and lawsuit — this time, ending a pending appeal before the Manhattan-based Second Circuit. “I am pleased that Donald Trump has withdrawn both of his pending actions against my office,” James said...
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli In Trouble Again for Forming New Drug Company
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) – “Pharma bro” Martin Shkreli may have violated a judge’s order banning him from being involved in the pharmaceutical industry, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced Friday. Shkreli, who was convicted for an illegal scheme to maintain a monopoly on...
Motley Fool
Google Gets Slapped with DOJ Case Over Alleged Digital Ad Monopoly
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Digital Music News
NY Attorney General Questioning Madison Square Garden about Facial Recognition Tech
New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking more information from Madison Square Garden Company about its use of facial recognition to bar legitimate ticket holders from its venues. Digital Music News has reported on at least three incidents in which lawyers were barred from MSG-owned venues. In the letter,...
NY AG's office calls on Madison Square Garden to explain use of facial recognition to bar lawyers from venues
The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to Madison Square Garden Entertainment over a reported practice of using facial recognition to ban lawyers.
Colorado among states joining DOJ in antitrust lawsuit against Google
(The Center Square) – Colorado is part of an antitrust lawsuit brought by the federal government against Google, citing the company’s control of the digital advertising industry. The U.S. Department of Justice filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The complaint alleges that Google “has acted unlawfully to monopolize the publisher ad server market in the United States, “violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. ...
