ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power

Ticketmaster defended its online market power in the digital ticketing space at a packed — and unusually unified — Senate Judiciary hearing Tuesday, after months of increased scrutiny following a chaotic sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour.    The company has long been a target of lawmakers after its 2010 merger with Live Nation,…
Panhandle Post

37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Motley Fool

Google Gets Slapped with DOJ Case Over Alleged Digital Ad Monopoly

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Colorado among states joining DOJ in antitrust lawsuit against Google

(The Center Square) – Colorado is part of an antitrust lawsuit brought by the federal government against Google, citing the company’s control of the digital advertising industry. The U.S. Department of Justice filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The complaint alleges that Google “has acted unlawfully to monopolize the publisher ad server market in the United States, “violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. ...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy