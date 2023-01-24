Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reacts to tee-gate between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed...
The golf world discovered what it thought was a wooden missile launched by Patrick Reed at Rory McIlroy was merely a soft-handed motion that the Northern Irishman didn't even notice. The footage that was shared on social media from Dubai may have been disappointing and not the friction we all...
Patrick Reed Has Blunt Message For Rory McIlroy
There's seems to be no love lost between major champions Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy. Reed reportedly felt he was snubbed when attempting to say hello to McIlroy ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic before flicking a tee his way. Something the world No. 1 said he never saw. But "didn't ...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm to ESPN anchor after knocking out her teeth: "Yeah, I failed you!"
Jon Rahm has come face-to-face with the anchor he hit directly in the face with an errant tee shot during the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm's drive on the third hole during the opening round at Southern Hills left ESPN anchor Sage Steele bloodied and bruised. It was so bad she...
Phil Mickelson’s Absence Hits Hard at Torrey Pines and His Hometown Event
The six-time major champion is not in the field this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it’s easy to feel his presence.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy explains Patrick Reed dust-up in Dubai, says he was served with subpoena on Christmas Eve
Word went around Tuesday that Patrick Reed had thrown a golf tee at Rory McIlroy on the driving range at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy set the story straight on Wednesday, detailing the encounter and explaining why he was in no mood to speak with the former Masters champion.
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy has great reponse to Patrick Reed over tee incident
Rory McIlroy had a great response Wednesday to the incident between him and Patrick Reed that drew attention. Reed approached McIlroy on the driving range ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic this week but was ignored by the current World No. 1 golfer. Reed then tossed a tee in McIlroy’s direction after being ignored. The incident drew attention online, and a day later video of the incident emerged.
Golf Digest
The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks
SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
Golf-LIV Golf says Condoleezza Rice worked to prevent DOJ probe of PGA Tour
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State and Augusta National member Condoleezza Rice attempted to use her influence to stop the U.S. Department of Justice from launching an anti-trust investigation into the PGA Tour, rival circuit LIV Golf said.
Column: Rahm's big run is putting everyone in golf on notice
Davis Thompson, a 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie and former No. 1 amateur, needed only five words to indicate the odds he faced in the final round of The American Express. “I’m playing against Jon Rahm.” This isn’t the first time Rahm has been regarded as among golf’s best. He spent the second half of 2021 at No. 1 in the world, the same year he captured the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines for his first major. Rahm also is not the only player to go on the kind of heater he is on now.
BBC
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates
Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
Golf Digest
Rahm's heater continues, Ryder goes low and Zalatoris' rough day highlight Thursday action at Torrey Pines
The heater was expected to continue. Jon Rahm has been that good, and this is the course where the Spaniard earned his breakthrough tour win and captured the 2021 U.S. Open. Even after an opening 73, his second-round date with the far more gettable North Course at Torrey Pines seemed to promise a turnaround. Only Thursday’s conditions were tougher—the North played a whopping three shots harder than Wednesday’s opening round—and after back-to-back birdies to start Round 2 Rahm played the next 11 in two over, leaving him in a position outside the cutline with just five to play.
