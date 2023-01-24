Effective: 2023-01-26 19:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 13:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, St. Tammany, Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet Saturday evening and remain there until starting to slowly fall beginning Wednesday. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 01/09/1926. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO