Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
River Action’s Eddy Scholarship Applications Open
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 26, 2023) — In conjunction with its annual Eddy Awards, River Action is offering Eddy Scholarships to students with a commitment to environmental interests. These scholarships are funded by a grant from the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation. River Action launched the Eddy Awards in...
rcreader.com
Led Again by Gabriela Madu ('23), Monmouth College Students Find Success at Theater Festival
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (January 26, 2023) — Whether or not honors were received at this year's Region 3 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, it was a rewarding experience for the fourteen Monmouth College students who made the trip earlier this month to Flint, Michigan. "I got invited to a...
KWQC
Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
rcreader.com
Austin Shoemaker of East Moline, Illinois, Named to Lincoln University of Missouri Fall 2022 Dean's List
JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOUIR (January 26, 2023) — Austin Shoemaker of East Moline, Illinois, was recently named to the Dean's List of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, for the Fall 2022 semester. The Lincoln University Dean's List comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum-term GPA of 3.00, excluding grades...
rcreader.com
Quad Cities Community Foundation Grants $300,000 for Reducing Gun Violence
Left to right: Kelly Thompson, Tee LeShoure, Dwayne Hodges, Nicole Cisne Durbin, Chief Jeffrey Bladel, Mayor Mike Matson, Sarah Ott, and Sue Hafkemeyer. BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — Dwayne Hodges (below) still remembers the run-ins he had with police as a young man. They may not all be happy memories, but today he’s working hand-in-hand with the Davenport Police Department and non-profit Family Resources to help turn the tide on gun violence in the Quad Cities community. “I want to be a voice to those who have had adversity come into their lives,” said Hodges, who is a community organizer, a certified substance-abuse counselor, and a pastor. “Being someone with reach in the community and a personal backstory helps me help others look at life from a different perspective.”
rcreader.com
Local Students Make Dean's List at Miami University
OXFORD, OHIO (January 26, 2023) — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic excellence. Carter Cline of Bettendorf, Iowa (52722) earning a B.S. in Engineering...
rcreader.com
QC Fit Fest Announces Their Third Expo at The Bend Xpo Center
EAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 26, 2023) — QC Fit Fest announces tickets are now available for online purchase for their 2023 Expo at QCFitFest.com QC Fit Fest is a community event, February 18 and 19, designed for all ages to engage with local experts and learn more about health, fitness, nutrition, and athletic performance, no matter where you are on your health journey.
rcreader.com
Bryce William Collins of Eldridge, Iowa, Earns Degree from University of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, MARYLAND (January 26, 2023) — Bryce William Collins, of Eldridge, Iowa earned a(n) Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022. Collins was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates...
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
Iowa passes the school choice bill that will require the state to pay for students' private school tuition. City of Davenport accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications. Updated: 15 hours ago. City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications.
rcreader.com
"Birth of the Computer" Explores QC Ties to Inventor John Atanasoff
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (January 24, 2023) — Augustana College will host the “Birth of the Computer: The John Atanasoff Story” event at 6PM, February 23, in Wallenberg Hall, inside the Denkmann Memorial Building. The event, sponsored by the college and the Davenport and Rock Island public libraries,...
ourquadcities.com
QC historic homes looking for new executive director
After eight years, Stacy Klingler has stepped down as executive director for the historic treasures Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline. She has accepted a remote data management position with Foundant Technologies that will still benefit the nonprofit community and allow her to better support her immediate family and aging family members living out of state, said Bill Brewer, board chair of the William Butterworth Foundation, which owns and operates the facilities at 8th Street and 11th Avenue, Moline.
ourquadcities.com
Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
KWQC
“Don’t give up on them”: Mother of Eldridge boy with cancer encourages community to keep donating to legitimate fundraisers
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The mother of an Eldridge boy fighting cancer is encouraging the community to keep donating to legitimate cancer patients after a Bettendorf woman falsified a cancer diagnosis and accepted thousands of dollars in donations. TV6 spoke with Jessica McKearney, the mother of 5-year-old Hudson, who is...
ourquadcities.com
City welcomes new council member
The City of Bettendorf is welcoming a new addition to its City Council. On Tuesday, the City Council approved the appointment of Nick Palczynski to fulfill the role and responsibilities of 5th Ward Council Member. Palczynski fills the vacancy left by Scott Webster, who was elected to the State Senate...
KWQC
City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is now accepting applications for the 2023 Spring Cohort of DavenportU, the City of Davenport’s 10-week Citizens Academy program. The program is designed to give residents the opportunity to learn about local government through a 10-week program, stated a media release...
GoFundMe says it'll refund those who donated to Bettendorf woman's fake cancer fundraiser
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of the arrest of the 19-year-old woman who allegedly faked a cancer diagnosis to solicit over $37,000 from community members on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, many might be wondering if they're able to take back their donations. Good news: they can. As part...
rcreader.com
“Saying Yes to Your Story: A Conversation with Kwame Alexander,” February 8
Presented by the Rock Island and Moline Public Libraries. On February 8, the Rock Island Public Library, Moline Public Library, and Illinois Libraries Present will host a special virtual program in which participants will learn how to harness the power of words and storytelling for change, with the award-winning author of 36 books author taking part live in Saying Yes to Your Story: A Conversation with Kwame Alexander.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois QC to get new area code: 861
The Illinois Quad Cities is getting a new area code next month, 861. To ensure a continuing supply of new telephone numbers, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved an area code overlay for the 309 area code region, which serves west-central Illinois, including East Moline, Moline and Rock Island.
Big Grove Brewery Construction Begins on New Iowa Location
Big Grove Brewery has been looking to expand and one of the locations of that expansion is Cedar Rapids. Big Grove currently has locations in Iowa City, Solon, and Des Moines, with construction officially underway in Iowa's second-most populated city. Big Grove made the big announcement of construction underway on their Facebook page.
ourquadcities.com
QC woman needs bone marrow transplant
Suzon Robbins of Bettendorf is good friends with Rock Island’s Becky Wren, and is doing all she can to help Wren, who is fighting for her life. The commercial fisherwoman — who has removed invasive carp from Illinois rivers — is in her 30s and has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a form of cancer that starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well.
Comments / 0