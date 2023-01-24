ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rcreader.com

River Action’s Eddy Scholarship Applications Open

DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 26, 2023) — In conjunction with its annual Eddy Awards, River Action is offering Eddy Scholarships to students with a commitment to environmental interests. These scholarships are funded by a grant from the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation. River Action launched the Eddy Awards in...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
CLINTON, IA
rcreader.com

Quad Cities Community Foundation Grants $300,000 for Reducing Gun Violence

Left to right: Kelly Thompson, Tee LeShoure, Dwayne Hodges, Nicole Cisne Durbin, Chief Jeffrey Bladel, Mayor Mike Matson, Sarah Ott, and Sue Hafkemeyer. BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — Dwayne Hodges (below) still remembers the run-ins he had with police as a young man. They may not all be happy memories, but today he’s working hand-in-hand with the Davenport Police Department and non-profit Family Resources to help turn the tide on gun violence in the Quad Cities community. “I want to be a voice to those who have had adversity come into their lives,” said Hodges, who is a community organizer, a certified substance-abuse counselor, and a pastor. “Being someone with reach in the community and a personal backstory helps me help others look at life from a different perspective.”
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

Local Students Make Dean's List at Miami University

OXFORD, OHIO (January 26, 2023) — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic excellence. Carter Cline of Bettendorf, Iowa (52722) earning a B.S. in Engineering...
OXFORD, OH
rcreader.com

QC Fit Fest Announces Their Third Expo at The Bend Xpo Center

EAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 26, 2023) — QC Fit Fest announces tickets are now available for online purchase for their 2023 Expo at QCFitFest.com QC Fit Fest is a community event, February 18 and 19, designed for all ages to engage with local experts and learn more about health, fitness, nutrition, and athletic performance, no matter where you are on your health journey.
EAST MOLINE, IL
rcreader.com

"Birth of the Computer" Explores QC Ties to Inventor John Atanasoff

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (January 24, 2023) — Augustana College will host the “Birth of the Computer: The John Atanasoff Story” event at 6PM, February 23, in Wallenberg Hall, inside the Denkmann Memorial Building. The event, sponsored by the college and the Davenport and Rock Island public libraries,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC historic homes looking for new executive director

After eight years, Stacy Klingler has stepped down as executive director for the historic treasures Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline. She has accepted a remote data management position with Foundant Technologies that will still benefit the nonprofit community and allow her to better support her immediate family and aging family members living out of state, said Bill Brewer, board chair of the William Butterworth Foundation, which owns and operates the facilities at 8th Street and 11th Avenue, Moline.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital

Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

City welcomes new council member

The City of Bettendorf is welcoming a new addition to its City Council. On Tuesday, the City Council approved the appointment of Nick Palczynski to fulfill the role and responsibilities of 5th Ward Council Member. Palczynski fills the vacancy left by Scott Webster, who was elected to the State Senate...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is now accepting applications for the 2023 Spring Cohort of DavenportU, the City of Davenport’s 10-week Citizens Academy program. The program is designed to give residents the opportunity to learn about local government through a 10-week program, stated a media release...
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

“Saying Yes to Your Story: A Conversation with Kwame Alexander,” February 8

Presented by the Rock Island and Moline Public Libraries. On February 8, the Rock Island Public Library, Moline Public Library, and Illinois Libraries Present will host a special virtual program in which participants will learn how to harness the power of words and storytelling for change, with the award-winning author of 36 books author taking part live in Saying Yes to Your Story: A Conversation with Kwame Alexander.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois QC to get new area code: 861

The Illinois Quad Cities is getting a new area code next month, 861. To ensure a continuing supply of new telephone numbers, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved an area code overlay for the 309 area code region, which serves west-central Illinois, including East Moline, Moline and Rock Island.
ILLINOIS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Big Grove Brewery Construction Begins on New Iowa Location

Big Grove Brewery has been looking to expand and one of the locations of that expansion is Cedar Rapids. Big Grove currently has locations in Iowa City, Solon, and Des Moines, with construction officially underway in Iowa's second-most populated city. Big Grove made the big announcement of construction underway on their Facebook page.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC woman needs bone marrow transplant

Suzon Robbins of Bettendorf is good friends with Rock Island’s Becky Wren, and is doing all she can to help Wren, who is fighting for her life. The commercial fisherwoman — who has removed invasive carp from Illinois rivers — is in her 30s and has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a form of cancer that starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

