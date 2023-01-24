Read full article on original website
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Collaborators in Waco Shut Down Business: ‘We Have Discovered Our Limits’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' friends and collaborators, Kelly and Clint Harp, are closing the doors to their furniture business in Waco, Texas. Here's why.
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
We’ve All Done It! Is It legal to Ride in the Back of a Truck in Texas?
When I was growing up it was always like a special privilege when we were allowed to ride in the back of my parents truck. As a kid there was nothing better than the wind blowing as you were not in a normal seat. But just because we all used to do that years ago, doesn’t mean that it’s legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in the state of Texas.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown
Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
A woman from Texas is served an eviction order to leave her multi-million dollar home in Italy
Rita Jenrette, age 73, from Texas is an American actress, TV journalist, and real-estate executive. Jenrette has dabbled in politics, real estate, and the entertainment industry. Her first marriage was to Democratic whip John Jenrette of South Carolina. The couple divorced in 1981.
This Is Texas' Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
Thousands of remote workers took $10,000 to move to Tulsa for a year. Now they don’t want to leave
“Hi, remote workers! We’ll pay you to work from Tulsa. You’re going to love it here.”. That’s what you’ll read on the ambitious landing page of the website for Tulsa Remote, a program that pays remote workers $10,000 to relocate to the Oklahoma city for one year. So far, it doesn’t appear to be false advertising.
A Texas Toddler Is Breaking A World Record... Before He Even Turns 3
A 2-year-old is on pace to be the youngest North American to visit all seven continents.
Why are Buc-ee's wages so high? Some roles pay four times more than teachers earn!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San ABuc-ee'sI stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Longstanding Whataburger Restaurant Closing
The entity will be replaced with a new nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LMTOnline.com.
Abbott claims that migrants in 'military-style gear' are now sneaking into Texas
Governor Abbott has claimed that foreign nationals are sneaking into Texas dressed in camouflage to emulate the military-style gear to fool the border patrol agents. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has made claims that migrants are disguising themselves in camouflage to deceive border patrol authorities by entering the state.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
FROM DECEMBER 5th, 2022: As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank...
This item from Buc-ee's is ranked the best snack in Texas
Texans love their barbecue, their annual trip to the rodeo, and stopping at Buc-ee's at least once during a road trip. Now, the beloved gas station chain is being recognized for a product it sells that was recently ranked the best snack in the Lone Star State. Food&Wine compiled a...
