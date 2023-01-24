Read full article on original website
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
Alphabet CEO's memo announcing layoffs does exactly what it should: address the remaining workers
Sundar Pichai wrote that after cutting 12,000 Googlers, he's confident that he's kept the right people to help the company achieve its ambitions.
BRUTAL-JOB-CUTS JANUARY: More than 55,000 tech workers are being laid off as Microsoft, Google, and others make deep cuts
Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce have already announced they're letting go of thousands of employees, a show of force since the "Great Resignation."
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Man worth $7.48B says Google should cut 28,000 more people after layoffs
Fortune Magazine said he paid himself $1.9 million a day in 2022.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Laid-off Google engineer says he was in 'a state of shock' after being locked out of work emails at 3 a.m.
A senior Google engineer said he read the layoff email and was locked out of his work accounts 20 minutes later.
Google Employees Publicize Heartless Axing After Multiple 15-Year Employees Canned Via Email: 'What A Slap In The Face'
Alphabet Inc GOOG investors were happy to see the tech giant announce layoffs last week as the stock shot higher on the news, but the impacted employees didn't share the same sentiment. Several exiting staff members expressed discontent with the way they were canned, to put it lightly. What Happened:...
A laid-off Google employee says she went to Disneyland to 'eat her feelings' after being locked out of her company systems
TikToker Nicole Tsai found out that she was one of the 12,000 Google employees caught in the latest slew of tech layoffs
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
A major Alphabet investor said the company should cut even more jobs and address 'excessive' pay in the wake of mass layoffs
TCI boss Christopher Hohn called the decision to cut 12,000 jobs a "step in the right direction," but said management still needed to "go further."
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Google isn't just afraid of competition from ChatGPT — the giant is scared ChatGPT will kill AI
Welcome to Google's nightmare — ChatGPT. If ChatGPT runs rampant, the search giant fears it could ruin AI adoption for everyone.
Some Google employees didn't know they had been laid off until their badges didn't work
Google is the latest tech giant to lay off thousands of workers. The company announced on Friday, January 20, it would lay off an estimated 12,000 employees. That's 6% of its global workforce. Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo that the reductions come after a "rigorous review" of the business and will "cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions.
A married couple with a 4-month-old baby were both laid off by Google, while one of them was on parental leave
Allie was about halfway through her maternity leave when Google laid her off. She and her husband got the news at the same time, she said.
Meta, Twitter, Microsoft and others urge Supreme Court not to allow lawsuits against tech algorithms
A wide range of businesses, internet users, academics and even human rights experts defended Big Tech's liability shield Thursday in a pivotal Supreme Court case about YouTube algorithms, with some arguing that excluding AI-driven recommendation engines from federal legal protections would cause sweeping changes to the open internet.
ChatGPT triggers Microsoft, Google billion-dollar AI brawl
Get ready for an AI brawl between Google and Microsoft. Microsoft said Monday it’s making a massive investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco maker of ChatGPT, the groundbreaking AI software that has taken the tech industry by storm. “We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. ...
Elon Musk tells court Google had 'standing interest' in buying Tesla, encouraging him to take it private with Saudis
Elon Musk said Google had a "standing interest in buying Tesla" in testimony in the securities fraud trial. The Tesla CEO said this helped encourage him to try to secure funds to take the EV maker private. According to a 2015 book, Musk and former Google CEO Larry Page had...
