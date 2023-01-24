ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour

How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
People

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'

The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Cleveland.com

Pantera removed from two German rock festivals for singer’s past racist remarks

The reunion of ‘90s metal icons Pantera was always going to be controversial with some fans since it could not include original members and brothers guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott and drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, both of whom have passed away. But now a seven-year-old controversy has caught up with the new iteration of the band, specifically, singer Philip Anselmo.
People

Monica Bellucci Takes on Her First Stage Show as Opera Legend Maria Callas: 'Beauty Deserves Risks'

"What moved me into this project is Maria Callas' duality. The diva, the divina, the dona, immense talent," the Italian film star tells PEOPLE of Maria Callas' Letters and Memoirs Italian screen siren Monica Bellucci makes the leap to the stage by embodying 20th-century soprano Maria Callas. In Letters and Memoirs, directed by Tom Volf and playing in New York at the Beacon Theater on Friday, Jan. 27, Bellucci, 58, channels the Greek opera legend as she recites Callas' previously unpublished letters and writings to tell the singer's...
People

People

389K+
Followers
66K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy