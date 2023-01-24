Read full article on original website
ABBA Wrote ‘Voyage’ Tracks ‘Absolutely Trend-Blind’ to Capture Their Original Essence
ABBA wrote the tracks on their latest album, 'Voyage,' without looking at any music from today. They wanted to capture the original essence of their group.
The Beatles Song That the Group Abandoned Because They ‘Just Couldn’t Sing it’
The Beatles weren’t the most dynamic singers ever, and they once wrote one song that was too advanced for their own vocal talents
Guitar World Magazine
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Pantera removed from two German rock festivals for singer’s past racist remarks
The reunion of ‘90s metal icons Pantera was always going to be controversial with some fans since it could not include original members and brothers guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott and drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, both of whom have passed away. But now a seven-year-old controversy has caught up with the new iteration of the band, specifically, singer Philip Anselmo.
Pantera kicked off Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festival bills: "we have decided to remove the band from the program"
The controversial Pantera reunion has hit its first major roadblock as two of Europe's biggest festivals have decided to remove the band from their lineups
Monica Bellucci Takes on Her First Stage Show as Opera Legend Maria Callas: 'Beauty Deserves Risks'
"What moved me into this project is Maria Callas' duality. The diva, the divina, the dona, immense talent," the Italian film star tells PEOPLE of Maria Callas' Letters and Memoirs Italian screen siren Monica Bellucci makes the leap to the stage by embodying 20th-century soprano Maria Callas. In Letters and Memoirs, directed by Tom Volf and playing in New York at the Beacon Theater on Friday, Jan. 27, Bellucci, 58, channels the Greek opera legend as she recites Callas' previously unpublished letters and writings to tell the singer's...
