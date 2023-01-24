Effective: 2023-01-26 17:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 00:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Livingston; Macomb; Oakland; Shiawassee; St. Clair BURSTS OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS REMAIN FOCUSED ALONG AND NEAR THE I-69 CORRIDOR DURING LATE EVENING WEATHER * Bursts of snow showers moving in from Lake Michigan progress along and near the I-69 corridor during late evening, including the Owosso, Flint, Lapeer, and Port Huron areas. * Snow accumulations of up to 1 inch are expected with localized 2 inch totals possible from 930 PM to 100 AM. IMPACTS * Visibility reduced to near a half mile at times. * Hazardous travel conditions due to low visibility and snow covered roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra travel time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO