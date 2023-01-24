ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

This Texas city ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S. FishingBooker is the largest platform in the U.S. for connecting anglers and, they highlight nearly 2000 destinations worldwide. The website ranked Galveston second on its list of the 12 best U.S. fishing cities for 2023.
GALVESTON, TX
investorsobserver.com

Texas Raw Land Acreage Cash Offers - Property Buyout Services Launched

Texas Raw Land Acreage Cash Offers - Property Buyout Services Launched. Raw acreage purchasing specialists Land Avion have updated their rapid cash for land solutions, providing no-obligation offers for lots in Arizona, Florida and Texas, no matter the condition. Las Cruces, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - Land...
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure agreement with US military

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an infrastructure agreement with the United States Military with the aim to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal property. According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between Texas and the US Military is a 10-year agreement that […]
TEXAS STATE
B106

Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America

Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

‘Colossal Waste of Money’: Texas Nears $1 Billion in Border Wall Contracts

The Webb County coalition that opposed Trump’s boondoggle is now scrambling to oppose the state’s expanded construction plans. Last week, the Texas Facilities Commission approved its fifth construction contract for the project, worth $137 million, to erect nearly 7 miles of steel-bollard fencing along the border in Webb and Zapata counties. That’s on top of the over 9 miles that the state contracted to build in Webb earlier this month.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
The Hill

Geothermal energy could be off-ramp for Texas oil

AUSTIN, Texas — Four years of drilling for energy deep underground would be enough to build Texas a carbon-free state electric grid, a new study by an alliance of state universities has found.  The state’s flagship universities — including the University of Texas at Austin, Rice University and Texas A&M University — collaborated with the International…
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Electricians in demand in Texas, more people needed in the industry

BULVERDE, Texas - According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical work is a growing field, but the number of people entering the field is decreasing. In fact, electrician jobs are expected to grow by over 9% from 2020 to 2030. This is higher than the 7.7% growth rate projected for all occupations. This is having an impact on homeowners.
BULVERDE, TX
redriverradio.org

$876 Million For Texas Border Wall

TX BORDER WALL - Governor Greg Abbott’s plan for a Texas-built border wall is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks. That’s according to Mike Novak head of the Texas Facilities Commission - which is overseeing the state’s border wall program. Novak told the commission’s members this past week that state officials have so far approved $878 million in contracts for border barriers.
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texas May Finally Allow More Than 3 Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas may soon ... finally ... have more than 3 licensed marijuana dispensaries. Texas hasn't legalized marijuana but the lone star state does have a compassionate use law that allows some people to buy and use "medical" marijuana. The conditions to qualify are pretty limited though. Texas also currently has...
TEXAS STATE

