KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Township Clerk Mark Miller is resigning effective February 28 due to what he says is the stress of holding elections. Miller says he enjoys the job, but the elections have evolved over the past several years with no-reason absentee voting increasing the number of ballots that come in early.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO