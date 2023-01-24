ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

go955.com

Kalamazoo Township Clerk stepping down due to “election stress”

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Township Clerk Mark Miller is resigning effective February 28 due to what he says is the stress of holding elections. Miller says he enjoys the job, but the elections have evolved over the past several years with no-reason absentee voting increasing the number of ballots that come in early.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Fox17

Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Vehicle crash injures two, hospitalizes one in Cass County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were injured and one hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Thursday, January 26. It happened on Daily road north of M-60 around 8:20 a.m. in Jefferson Township. According to Cass County Sheriff’s deputies, one of the vehicles driven...
CASS COUNTY, MI

