Kalamazoo Township Clerk stepping down due to “election stress”
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Township Clerk Mark Miller is resigning effective February 28 due to what he says is the stress of holding elections. Miller says he enjoys the job, but the elections have evolved over the past several years with no-reason absentee voting increasing the number of ballots that come in early.
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
Driver killed after his vehicle strikes tree in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A driver from Paw Paw was killed Thursday in a crash in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the 9300 block of Almena Drive. Arriving deputies...
Kent Co. Prosecutor requests judge not dismiss murder charge against ex-GRPD officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has requested the judge not dismiss the second-degree murder charge against former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Earlier this month, Schurr's attorney asked a district court judge to dismiss the 2nd-degree murder...
Woman charged in alleged robbery leading to man’s death in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman is charged with murder after a Kalamazoo Township man was found dead in a burning home. Shawna Fay Kroeger, 32, was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 26, on one count of felony murder, second-degree arson, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court.
Kent Co. deputies work to ID December armed robbery suspect
Deputies are asking the public for help to identify a man they say was involved in an armed robbery near Grand Rapids late last year.
Jury convicts Saginaw man in U.S. 131 crash that killed Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death in a U.S. 131 crash that killed a couple. A jury convicted Ezra Phillips, 28, of the 15-year felony after a trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. They found him not guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.
Fleeing police, assault charges after 3-county chase
A man accused of leading police on a car chase through three counties faces a slew of criminal charges.
Controversial creation of Kalamazoo Public Schools Foundation: Who knew what when
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The December 2022 edition of Excelsior, the community newsletter from Kalamazoo Public Schools, was set to go to press when Patti Sholler-Barber raised an urgent concern. Sholler-Barber, then school board president, had heard this particular edition of Excelsior would announce the creation of a new Kalamazoo Public...
Kalamazoo Township clerk tenders resignation mid-term to township board
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI — After more than 14 years serving Kalamazoo Township as a trustee and clerk, township clerk Mark Miller announced Monday night he would be stepping down next month. “I have both enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to serve the township both as trustee and as clerk...
Prosecutor asks judge not to dismiss murder charge against officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County’s prosecutor is asking a judge not to dismiss a murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer accused in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, court records show. Prosecutor Chris Becker is asking Kent County Circuit Judge Christina Elmore to deny...
Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
Kalamazoo Country Club plans for massive expansion, but residents have concerns
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Country Club is moving forward with plans to build a new main facility and golf course, though some citizens have complaints about the project. The current plans show a new 11-hole golf course and a two-story country clubhouse that includes amenities like a bowling alley, multiple dining rooms and lounges, locker rooms, a tennis facility, swimming pools, a two-story parking deck and more.
Vehicle crash injures two, hospitalizes one in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were injured and one hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Thursday, January 26. It happened on Daily road north of M-60 around 8:20 a.m. in Jefferson Township. According to Cass County Sheriff’s deputies, one of the vehicles driven...
EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired call
Authorities in East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids are investigating after a man was shot and killed.
News report on East Grand Rapids death led teen’s mom to call police
Authorities have released the name of a teen found dead in an East Grand Rapids street.
Barry Eaton District Health Department is giving out free radon test kits
Barry Eaton District Health Department is handing out free radon test kits for January's national Radon Action Month.
After student found with loaded gun at school, Grand Rapids leaders want to hear parents’ concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In the aftermath of a loaded handgun found in a student’s possession at school, Grand Rapids school leaders want to hear from district parents about school safety. A 13-year-old student at Burton Middle School was arrested last week after the district received a tip...
