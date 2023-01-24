Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Shilts Wins Gold At Winter X Games
Neillsville’s own Daina Shilts has won gold again in Aspen, Colorado at the Winter X Games. She defended her gold medal in Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding Slalom on Friday. Shilts again teamed up with Mos Roisland this year. Daina also won gold in that event in 2020 along with...
cwbradio.com
John Gaier Earns 500th Career Win
Neillsville girls basketball coach, John Gaier earned his 500th career win on Thursday night as the Warriors topped Gilman 53-30. The Warriors are now 17-0 on the season. Gaier is in his 26th year overall as a coach and his 21st as the Neillsville girls head coach. His overall record is 500-113 and with the girls he is now 443-71.
cwbradio.com
Hoeser Leads Neillsville Over Columbus Catholic/Other Area Scores
Freshman, Andrew Hoeser led the Neillsville Warriors past the Columbus Catholic Dons 57-42 on Thursday night at the Fieldhouse. Hoeser scored 11 of his team and career high 16 points in the second half. His total included four 3 pointers. He also grabbed 6 rebounds and had 2 steals. Drew Brown added 13 points and Ashton Schultz had 10 points for the Warriors who improved to 10-5 overall and 6-3 in the ECC. Blake Jakobi led the Dons with 16 pts.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List
Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
Skier dies in accident at Snowmass
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a skiing accident at Snowmass. The Pitkin County Coroner's Office said in a release Thursday that they were investigating the death of 27-year-old Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne. The release said Updegraff was hurt on the first jump feature at...
27-year-old youth mentor dies off jump at Aspen Snowmass
A 27-year-old skier died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release. Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne, suffered an undisclosed injury on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park in the Aspen Snowmass ski area. His cause of death is under medical review, but the coroner's office declared the manner of death accidental.
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
coloradosun.com
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
Summit Daily News
Head’s up Summit County skiers and snowboarders: Your responsibility code for on the mountain just got two new rules
The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders was expanded at the beginning of this ski season to include two new safety measures related to avoiding skiing and riding while impaired by alcohol or drugs as well as sharing contact information after a collision. “Reckless skiing is really a...
Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train
Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs man accused of threatening Summit schools on social media tells judge he doesn’t own any guns
The Glenwood Springs man accused of threatening Summit schools on social media told a judge Thursday, Jan. 26, that he doesn’t own any guns. The day after he allegedly made threats on Summit Daily’s Instagram page, Charles Draughn, 26, appeared before Summit County Judge Edward Casias by video from the county jail for a bond advisement hearing.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Woman Sentenced for Drug Charges
A Black River Falls woman was sentenced for her role in a drug investigation in Jackson County. According to the court officials, 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted on October 25th for a drug delivery that occurred back in December of 2017. The drugs were delivered to a man who died...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Found Guilty for Death of Infant Son
A Wausau man was found guilty for the death of his infant son. According to court records, an investigation began when an infant was brought to the hospital with injuries that are typically seen in a high-speed car crash. Medical records showed the baby had a severe anoxic brain injury, retinal hemorrhaging, suspected skull fracture, and multiple bruises. The baby was on life support, but later died.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Board Chair Discusses Possible Shared Revenue
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Governor Tony Evers is promising more shared revenue for counties and municipalities. Marathon County Board Chairman Kurt Gibbs says that's refreshing news after years of declining revenue. "The state, in 1987, was providing 46% of the county's funding. In 2019, that had fallen to 26%." He says...
cwbradio.com
Cadott Man Arrested After Counterfeit Investigation
A Cadott man was arrested after a counterfeit investigation. According to the Lake Hallie Police Department, on December 28th, around 9am, they were called to the Lake Hallie Walmart after a man reportedly passed four counterfeit $100 bills. On January 17th, the Lake Hallie Police Department uploaded pictures to Facebook...
