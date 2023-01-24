ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

cwbradio.com

Shilts Wins Gold At Winter X Games

Neillsville’s own Daina Shilts has won gold again in Aspen, Colorado at the Winter X Games. She defended her gold medal in Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding Slalom on Friday. Shilts again teamed up with Mos Roisland this year. Daina also won gold in that event in 2020 along with...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

John Gaier Earns 500th Career Win

Neillsville girls basketball coach, John Gaier earned his 500th career win on Thursday night as the Warriors topped Gilman 53-30. The Warriors are now 17-0 on the season. Gaier is in his 26th year overall as a coach and his 21st as the Neillsville girls head coach. His overall record is 500-113 and with the girls he is now 443-71.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

Hoeser Leads Neillsville Over Columbus Catholic/Other Area Scores

Freshman, Andrew Hoeser led the Neillsville Warriors past the Columbus Catholic Dons 57-42 on Thursday night at the Fieldhouse. Hoeser scored 11 of his team and career high 16 points in the second half. His total included four 3 pointers. He also grabbed 6 rebounds and had 2 steals. Drew Brown added 13 points and Ashton Schultz had 10 points for the Warriors who improved to 10-5 overall and 6-3 in the ECC. Blake Jakobi led the Dons with 16 pts.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List

Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Skier dies in accident at Snowmass

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a skiing accident at Snowmass. The Pitkin County Coroner's Office said in a release Thursday that they were investigating the death of 27-year-old Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne. The release said Updegraff was hurt on the first jump feature at...
SNOWMASS, CO
The Denver Gazette

27-year-old youth mentor dies off jump at Aspen Snowmass

A 27-year-old skier died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release. Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne, suffered an undisclosed injury on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park in the Aspen Snowmass ski area. His cause of death is under medical review, but the coroner's office declared the manner of death accidental.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train

Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs man accused of threatening Summit schools on social media tells judge he doesn’t own any guns

The Glenwood Springs man accused of threatening Summit schools on social media told a judge Thursday, Jan. 26, that he doesn’t own any guns. The day after he allegedly made threats on Summit Daily’s Instagram page, Charles Draughn, 26, appeared before Summit County Judge Edward Casias by video from the county jail for a bond advisement hearing.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
cwbradio.com

Black River Falls Woman Sentenced for Drug Charges

A Black River Falls woman was sentenced for her role in a drug investigation in Jackson County. According to the court officials, 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted on October 25th for a drug delivery that occurred back in December of 2017. The drugs were delivered to a man who died...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Found Guilty for Death of Infant Son

A Wausau man was found guilty for the death of his infant son. According to court records, an investigation began when an infant was brought to the hospital with injuries that are typically seen in a high-speed car crash. Medical records showed the baby had a severe anoxic brain injury, retinal hemorrhaging, suspected skull fracture, and multiple bruises. The baby was on life support, but later died.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Board Chair Discusses Possible Shared Revenue

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Governor Tony Evers is promising more shared revenue for counties and municipalities. Marathon County Board Chairman Kurt Gibbs says that's refreshing news after years of declining revenue. "The state, in 1987, was providing 46% of the county's funding. In 2019, that had fallen to 26%." He says...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Cadott Man Arrested After Counterfeit Investigation

A Cadott man was arrested after a counterfeit investigation. According to the Lake Hallie Police Department, on December 28th, around 9am, they were called to the Lake Hallie Walmart after a man reportedly passed four counterfeit $100 bills. On January 17th, the Lake Hallie Police Department uploaded pictures to Facebook...
LAKE HALLIE, WI

