Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
Change in Defensive Effort Propels Alabama Basketball's Comeback
After a lackluster first half, Alabama turned up the intensity to avoid an upset loss.
tdalabamamag.com
Christian Miller strongly advocates for Jermey Pruitt to replace Pete Golding as defensive coordinator
Alabama football now has its third former player of the Nick Saban era strongly advocating for Jeremy Pruitt. Christian Miller, a South Carolina native, played outside linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2014 to 2018. He was on four Southeastern Conference Championship teams (2014-16, 2018) and two College Football Playoff...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football makes top school list for 4-Star twins Jacob & Jerod Smith
Jacob and Jerod Smith both released the same top ten Wednesday. The twin duo attend Loomis Chaffee High School in Windsor, Connecticut, which is the same school Alabama’s 2023 offensive lineman signee, Olaus Alinen, attended. Both prospects garner a four-star rating on most recruiting sites. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky,...
Read Alf Van Hoose’s 1983 Birmingham News column on death of Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant
Editor’s note: Alf Van Hoose worked for The Birmingham News from 1947-90, serving as sports editor and lead columnist for the last 22 of those years. In that time, he became arguably Paul “Bear” Bryant’s closest friend in the media. Re-printed below is the column Van Hoose published on Jan. 27, 1983, the day after Bryant died at age 69.
Alabama Reaches Unique NIL Deal With Sports Marketing Giant
The 15-year agreement will create a hub for NIL activity inside Bryant Denny Stadium.
Troy Messenger
Damien Hart commits to Miles College
On Jan. 24, Charles Henderson senior linebacker Damien Hart announced his commitment to Miles College in Fairfield. Hart is coming off a stellar 2022 campaign in which he earned First-Team All-State, All-Messenger and Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors. He closed out his senior campaign with an area-leading 156 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one interception and three fumble recoveries. As a junior, he also led CHHS with 107 tackles in 2021.
tdalabamamag.com
Signs point towards a Jeremy Pruitt and Alabama reunion as defensive coordinator
Signs point towards a Jeremy Pruitt and Alabama reunion as defensive coordinator https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/26/jeremy-pruitt-closer-alabama-defensive-coordinator/">. It’s appearing Alabama is returning a very familiar face to its defense. *Get the BEST Alabama football insider information, message board access, and recruiting coverage today! SIGN UP HERE to unlock our subscriber-only content!*. Stephen M....
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football making hard push for 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman
College football programs across the nation are beating down the door to recruit Birmingham, Alabama product, Jeremiah Beaman. Beaman is rated as a four-star recruit on most recruiting sites, and he is one of the most sought-after 2024 defensive linemen in the country. He attends Parker High School. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
wvtm13.com
Former Crimson Tide football players gather at funeral of their teammate Ahmaad Galloway
They didn't want to hold a reunion there. How in the world did this group of Alabama football heroes wind up gathering in Millington, Tennessee?. Life goes by fast when you play football. One year, it's 2000 — the crowd is cheering and you are smiling. The next time you blink, it's 2023 — there is silence and you are crying.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban can afford to be Portal-picky
As Nick Saban said it would; before college football free agency began, the game of roster management has drastically changed. Alabama Football has the No. 1, 2023 Signing Class of high school and JUCO players, and CFB pundits treat it as a ho-hum result. In the football media, almost no...
hailstate.com
Gameday: Five Things To Know MSU-No. 2 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Mississippi State men's basketball meets its fourth top 10 opponent of SEC play and continues its stretch of four of five games versus ranked competition when the Bulldogs travel to SEC frontrunner and No. 2 Alabama on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. State (12-7, 1-6 SEC) will...
atozsports.com
One potential offensive coordinator option for Nick Saban and Alabama has been ruled out
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to return to the New England Patriots as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator. It’s always interesting when Saban has an offensive coordinator opener because it tells us which direction Alabama plans to take...
Alabama Baseball Announces Fan Day
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has announced its Fan Day for this year. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and will be a full day of activities for all ages. According to RollTide.com, "The day-long event will feature a Youth Clinic, autographs, and a tour of Sewell-Thomas Stadium prior to an intrasquad scrimmage (weather pending). An inflatable bounce house and slide, a face painter, Big Al and food trucks will also be on-site for those in attendance."
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs
The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
New Cajun-Style Restaurant Coming To The Tuscaloosa Strip
If there's one thing people in Tuscaloosa love, it's food. Even better, is new restaurants in the city. Back in August of 2022, the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported a few new restaurants coming to Tuscaloosa. One of which were We Dat's Chicken and Shrimp was said to be eyeing a...
Two Alabama restaurants, one chef among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Two Alabama restaurants and one chef have made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists this morning. The semifinalists from Alabama are:. Pizza Grace, Birmingham, for best new restaurant. Bottega, Birmingham, for outstanding hospitality. Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s...
wufe967.com
University of Alabama professor leaves due to ‘obsession’ to push equity in science: ‘Rise of illiberalism’
An University of Alabama professor left a teaching position due to the “obsession” over the university’s push for equity in science and the “rise of illiberalism.”. Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki, a Polish immigrant and Earth Science professor, cited distance from family as one of the reasons for leaving. However, he dug deeper into why he left through a series of tweets to raise a concern about the state of higher education.
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
City of Tuscaloosa Hosting Collection Drive for Selma Storm Victims
Beginning Thursday, residents of Tuscaloosa can drop off various items needed for Selma residents through a storm drive fundraiser hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa. According to a release, donations to assist the people impacted by the January 12 tornado in Selma will be collected until February 3. Citizens are asked to drop off items to any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Station.
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0