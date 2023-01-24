ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football makes top school list for 4-Star twins Jacob & Jerod Smith

Jacob and Jerod Smith both released the same top ten Wednesday. The twin duo attend Loomis Chaffee High School in Windsor, Connecticut, which is the same school Alabama’s 2023 offensive lineman signee, Olaus Alinen, attended. Both prospects garner a four-star rating on most recruiting sites. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Troy Messenger

Damien Hart commits to Miles College

On Jan. 24, Charles Henderson senior linebacker Damien Hart announced his commitment to Miles College in Fairfield. Hart is coming off a stellar 2022 campaign in which he earned First-Team All-State, All-Messenger and Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors. He closed out his senior campaign with an area-leading 156 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one interception and three fumble recoveries. As a junior, he also led CHHS with 107 tackles in 2021.
FAIRFIELD, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Signs point towards a Jeremy Pruitt and Alabama reunion as defensive coordinator

Signs point towards a Jeremy Pruitt and Alabama reunion as defensive coordinator https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/26/jeremy-pruitt-closer-alabama-defensive-coordinator/">. It’s appearing Alabama is returning a very familiar face to its defense. *Get the BEST Alabama football insider information, message board access, and recruiting coverage today! SIGN UP HERE to unlock our subscriber-only content!*. Stephen M....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football making hard push for 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman

College football programs across the nation are beating down the door to recruit Birmingham, Alabama product, Jeremiah Beaman. Beaman is rated as a four-star recruit on most recruiting sites, and he is one of the most sought-after 2024 defensive linemen in the country. He attends Parker High School. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hailstate.com

Gameday: Five Things To Know MSU-No. 2 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Mississippi State men's basketball meets its fourth top 10 opponent of SEC play and continues its stretch of four of five games versus ranked competition when the Bulldogs travel to SEC frontrunner and No. 2 Alabama on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. State (12-7, 1-6 SEC) will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Baseball Announces Fan Day

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has announced its Fan Day for this year. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and will be a full day of activities for all ages. According to RollTide.com, "The day-long event will feature a Youth Clinic, autographs, and a tour of Sewell-Thomas Stadium prior to an intrasquad scrimmage (weather pending). An inflatable bounce house and slide, a face painter, Big Al and food trucks will also be on-site for those in attendance."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs

The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wufe967.com

University of Alabama professor leaves due to ‘obsession’ to push equity in science: ‘Rise of illiberalism’

An University of Alabama professor left a teaching position due to the “obsession” over the university’s push for equity in science and the “rise of illiberalism.”. Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki, a Polish immigrant and Earth Science professor, cited distance from family as one of the reasons for leaving. However, he dug deeper into why he left through a series of tweets to raise a concern about the state of higher education.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

City of Tuscaloosa Hosting Collection Drive for Selma Storm Victims

Beginning Thursday, residents of Tuscaloosa can drop off various items needed for Selma residents through a storm drive fundraiser hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa. According to a release, donations to assist the people impacted by the January 12 tornado in Selma will be collected until February 3. Citizens are asked to drop off items to any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Station.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy