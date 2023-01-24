ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saint Clair, PA

pittsburghmagazine.com

The Purrfect Blend Of Fun Food And Live Music Coming To Deutschtown

Cory Hughes and Alex Feltovich think there are enough fine dining restaurants on East Ohio Street. So, the proprietors of Fig & Ash, a fine dining restaurant along the busy, North Side thoroughfare, plan to add a casual spot to the mix. By the end of spring or early summer,...
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love

Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other

Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Cookie Table Contest Winner: Lindsey and David Continue the Tradition

Guests from 17 states traveled across the country to attend the wedding of Lindsey Crandell and David Haberman. While some out-of-town guests were surprised by the idea of a cookie table, the Pittsburgh tradition has always held a place in the lives of the couple, who originate from the North Hills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: The Top 10 Uses for an Old Stone Pier

The noted con man George C. Parker made a dubious living selling things he did not own to unsuspecting victims. Unlike less imaginative swindlers, though, Parker peddled whole landmarks, convincing his marks that he held the deed to iconic locales such as the Statue of Liberty, Grant’s Tomb and (most famously) the Brooklyn Bridge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams

Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Family seeks to buy guitar that late Irwin guitarist sold

Family and friends of an Irwin guitarist who died of cancer last year are hoping to buy back a guitar he sold several years ago to keep as a family remembrance. The problem for those who want the guitar back is that the late Jacob “Jake” Hursh sold it around 2019 and they don’t know who bought the guitar from Hursh or whether the buyer still has it, said Linzi Troilo of Manor, girlfriend of Hursh’s brother, Zachary Hursh.
IRWIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Work begins beneath crumbling bridge following Channel 11 report

PITTSBURGH — Crews were spotted beneath a crumbling bridge in the city of Pittsburgh on Monday, just days after Channel 11 reported on the neighborhood’s concerns. Channel 11 told you earlier this month that rusty pieces of metal and debris have been falling from the California Avenue Bridge, which runs over Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland.
PITTSBURGH, PA
tablemagazine.com

Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List

The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini bearing down on WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At a small high school up in the North Hills, a very big record is about to be broken. Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini is bearing down on the WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball, a record that has stood for 30 years.There's one thing that's for certain: Cugini can score.A four-year starter at Aquinas Academy, Cugini has racked up a total of 2,711 points, just 127 shy of the WPIAL all-time record set by Valley's Tom Pipkins in 1993."I've heard a lot about it recently," Cugini says. "A lot of people keep asking me when it's...
GIBSONIA, PA

