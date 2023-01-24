Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
wtae.com
Video: Snowflake the polar bear enjoys the snow day at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
PITTSBURGH — Some of us enjoy winter more than others. One member of the Pittsburgh Zoo was showing that off on social media. Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium posted a video of Snowflake the polar bear romping in the snow Wednesday. Watch the video above to watch Snowflake play.
pittsburghmagazine.com
The Purrfect Blend Of Fun Food And Live Music Coming To Deutschtown
Cory Hughes and Alex Feltovich think there are enough fine dining restaurants on East Ohio Street. So, the proprietors of Fig & Ash, a fine dining restaurant along the busy, North Side thoroughfare, plan to add a casual spot to the mix. By the end of spring or early summer,...
Winter storm rips into mobile home, topples trees, wires in Derry Township
Wednesday’s winter storm ripped through Derry Township during the afternoon hours, toppling trees and utility lines and damaging buildings. Areas of the township were pummeled by high winds roaring down from Derry Ridge to the east, said Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. “We had a lot of trees and...
Up to three inches of snow could fall in Pittsburgh Wednesday
The Pittsburgh area is about to close some of the gap in this winter’s snowfall. Since the season started, almost 11 inches has fallen, about 10 inches under the usual amount at this point.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha Were Up with Love
Matt Brand and Maria Strnisha met in September 2017 at Ginger Hill Tavern while out with friends. It was Maria’s last year of college at Slippery Rock University, and she was hesitant to start a relationship during her senior year; Matt persisted until the following summer, when Maria finally decided to give it a shot. Their first date sprawled across Pittsburgh, from stops in Station Square to the Pittsburgh Zoo. “It was like the best date of my entire life. I kind of knew from that moment, I was like, ‘OK, this guy is like the real deal. You know, he’s worth the time,’” Maria says.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other
Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Cookie Table Contest Winner: Lindsey and David Continue the Tradition
Guests from 17 states traveled across the country to attend the wedding of Lindsey Crandell and David Haberman. While some out-of-town guests were surprised by the idea of a cookie table, the Pittsburgh tradition has always held a place in the lives of the couple, who originate from the North Hills.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Collier’s Weekly: The Top 10 Uses for an Old Stone Pier
The noted con man George C. Parker made a dubious living selling things he did not own to unsuspecting victims. Unlike less imaginative swindlers, though, Parker peddled whole landmarks, convincing his marks that he held the deed to iconic locales such as the Statue of Liberty, Grant’s Tomb and (most famously) the Brooklyn Bridge.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Maulers change team colors to black and gold for USFL Season 2
PITTSBURGH — New season, new colors. The Pittsburgh Maulers will go with black and gold, switching it up for the second year of the United States Football League. The new look was unveiled on the Maulers' social media Tuesday morning. It's a move away from the orange and purple...
wtae.com
Winter weather leads to more than 150 school closings and delays in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Expected snow on Wednesday morning led to more than 150 school closings and delays in the Pittsburgh area. Many schools, including the Penn Hills School District, have opted for flexible instruction days. A complete list of school closings and delays can be found here.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
Family seeks to buy guitar that late Irwin guitarist sold
Family and friends of an Irwin guitarist who died of cancer last year are hoping to buy back a guitar he sold several years ago to keep as a family remembrance. The problem for those who want the guitar back is that the late Jacob “Jake” Hursh sold it around 2019 and they don’t know who bought the guitar from Hursh or whether the buyer still has it, said Linzi Troilo of Manor, girlfriend of Hursh’s brother, Zachary Hursh.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
Work begins beneath crumbling bridge following Channel 11 report
PITTSBURGH — Crews were spotted beneath a crumbling bridge in the city of Pittsburgh on Monday, just days after Channel 11 reported on the neighborhood’s concerns. Channel 11 told you earlier this month that rusty pieces of metal and debris have been falling from the California Avenue Bridge, which runs over Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland.
Car Slams Into PA Restaurant One Minute After Closing Time (VIDEO)
Someone who really misunderstood how drive-thru dining works plowed into a western Pennsylvania restaurant exactly one minute after the staff locked the door on Monday, January 23, according to the business's Facebook page. The international eatery, Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulev…
tablemagazine.com
Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List
The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
Big Cash 5 Jackpot hits just north of Pittsburgh
Someone north of Pittsburgh is a lot richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone in Butler County hit the Cash 5 Jackpot worth over $660,000 on Tuesday.
wtae.com
Trees down and roof ripped off home after severe weather hits Westmoreland County community
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Strong winds caused some heavy damage throughout Derry Township, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday. Now, many homeowners are left with a mess to clean up. "It just blew everything out from underneath (our home), all the skirting off, branches down, you could hear it. I lost...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Here’s what you can expect as 2 storms move into the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — It’ll be cold today with temperatures near seasonal averages in the mid to upper 30s and a break between more snow and rain. The next system will come into play overnight into early Wednesday morning with snow across the area impacting travel during the morning commute.
Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini bearing down on WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At a small high school up in the North Hills, a very big record is about to be broken. Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini is bearing down on the WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball, a record that has stood for 30 years.There's one thing that's for certain: Cugini can score.A four-year starter at Aquinas Academy, Cugini has racked up a total of 2,711 points, just 127 shy of the WPIAL all-time record set by Valley's Tom Pipkins in 1993."I've heard a lot about it recently," Cugini says. "A lot of people keep asking me when it's...
