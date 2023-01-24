Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to find the back of the net for second game running as Al-Nassr lose 3-1
It looked for all the world as though the striker had opened his account in Saudi Arabia just before half-time with a powerful close-range header but the wait goes on.
Hertha Berlin bracing for high-flying Union’s visit in derby
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin is flying high and Hertha Berlin is in free-fall. Second-place Union is three points behind Bayern Munich after completing its best-ever first half to a season in Germany’s top division. Hertha, meanwhile, is in second-to-last place after starting 2023 with a 3-1 loss at relegation rival Bochum and a 5-0 setback against visiting Wolfsburg.
USMNT budding-star Gio Reyna nets another winner for Dortmund
The US Men’s National Teams’ snubbed star from the Qatar World Cup has scored a second consecutive winning goal for his club as a substitute. Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna netted a stunner from the right edge of the box on Sunday against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga. On Wednesday, he scored a late back post tap in from a corner kick and Dortmund prevailed over Mainz.
Post Register
Hoffenheim brings American John Brooks back to Bundesliga
SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim is bringing American defender John Brooks back to the Bundesliga from Portuguese club Benfica. The 29-year-old Brooks signed a deal through June 2024, Hoffenheim said Thursday in a statement. Kicker magazine reported Hoffenheim paid 300,000 euros ($327,000) for the transfer.
BBC
Bristol City 0-6 Manchester City: Holders City into last four with crushing success
Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with victory over Championship side Bristol City. Gareth Taylor's team were 5-0 up at half-time following a brace from Hayley Raso, while England winger Lauren Hemp scored either side of the break. Returning to her former club, Hemp...
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
FOX Sports
Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup
WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle’s...
FOX Sports
AC Milan's winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio
ROME (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches across all competitions. Mattia Zaccagni set up one goal then scored the other as Lazio moved into third and the Champions League places.
Yardbarker
Al Nassr Knocked Out Of Saudi Super Cup As Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Another Blank
Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for his first Al Nassr goal after his new team were beaten by Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday. Ronaldo had made his debut for Al Nassr in a 1-0 win over Ettifaq four days earlier. That result saw Al Nassr go top...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man City-Arsenal in FA Cup; Leipzig can cut gap
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Manchester City hosts Arsenal in the FA Cup, but it is a match that could have a wider impact on the race for the Premier League title. Leader Arsenal is five points ahead of reigning champion City, having played one game fewer. A win at the Etihad Stadium would strengthen belief that the Gunners can sustain a title challenge. But victory for City could provide it with a psychological boost in the second half of the season.
Chase for Champions League spots intensifying in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — While it seems only a total collapse could keep Napoli from winning its first Serie A title in 33 years, the chase for the three remaining Champions League spots is intensifying. Napoli’s victory over Salernitana on Saturday combined with losses for AC Milan and Inter Milan...
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Kovac steers Wolves out of the woods amid shambles of Hertha Berlin | Andy Brassell
Niko Kovac’s heart is ‘attached to Hertha’ but his surging Wolfsburg showed them little mercy in a Bundesliga rout
Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham through to the Conti Cup semifinals
Tottenham's stuttering season continued on a dreary night in London as they fell to a 3-1 loss in the Conti Cup quarterfinals to Chelsea.
Yardbarker
Arsenal target decides against changing clubs in January
Arsenal has been linked with a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as Mikel Arteta bids to bolster his group. The Spaniard has overseen a successful campaign so far, with the Gunners spending most of it atop the league table. Squad depth will play a key role in how they...
Soccer-Juventus eye Pogba, Vlahovic return to spark chase for European spot
Jan 26 (Reuters) - After the 15-point deduction that plunged them from third to 10th place, Juventus have recalibrated their Serie A goal to snatching a European slot, and the possible return of Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic against Monza on Sunday should help.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City May Offer Joao Cancelo In Swap Deal For Attacker
Joao Cancelo not so long ago was one of Manchester City's stars and a key reason why they won back-to-back Premier League title as his attacking excellence down the left hand side gave Pep Guardiola another weapon. However since the World Cup the Portuguese international has looked a completely different...
Yardbarker
Juventus attacker Fede Chiesa keen to hear from Liverpool
Juventus attacker Fede Chiesa is keen to hear from Liverpool. That's according to Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio. A number of the Old Lady's star players have been linked with a move away from the Turin club after they were slapped with a 15-point points deduction by the Italian FA following investigation into financial dealings.
