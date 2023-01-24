Read full article on original website
Crystal Vance
2d ago
thank u for getting this crap off my streets God help us all this stuff is so bad.
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Two arrested after robbery of juvenile in Chico on Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department have arrested two individuals they say were involved in the robbery of a juvenile victim last weekend. At approximately 7:23 p.m. on January 21, the Chico Police Department received a report of a robber that had occurred in the area of Hooker Oak Avenue and Madrone Avenue in Chico.
Marysville police to hold DUI checkpoint within city limits
(KTXL) — The Marysville Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint within the city on Saturday night. — Video Above: City of Rancho Cordova helps woman save her dog According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Marysville from 6 p.m. to midnight. While the location has […]
Plumas County News
Evergreen Trailer Park incident update: Man remains in trailer
Plumas County Undersheriff Chad Hermann provided an update on the situation at the Evergreen Trailer Park this afternoon, Jan. 26, following yesterday’s incident with a man who was making threats. Hermann said that the man remains in his trailer and has exchanged a text with sheriff’s personnel, but is still refusing to leave his home to talk with anyone. It’s the Sheriff’s Office’s hope that he will exit and they can connect him with services.
krcrtv.com
$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest
OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
chicosol.org
First shooter in police killing sued multiple times
Anthony Lara, the Gridley police officer who fired first in the fatal shooting of a man in mental crisis, has been a defendant in at least two lawsuits claiming excessive force and civil rights violations. Lara initiated police gunfire that on Jan. 2 killed Baltazar Rubio, 43, of Gridley, who...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville official sentenced to Placer County jail for embezzlement of public funds
Multiple local agencies hit with fraudulent billing. Roseville, Calif. – On Jan. 25, 2023, the Honorable Judge Eugene Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach, age 55, to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation, which will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. This sentencing comes...
actionnewsnow.com
RBPD: Wanted man arrested after police K9 sniffs out drugs
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Tehama County man was arrested after Red Bluff Police Department said K9 Max alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Saturday. Red Bluff Police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation, when Officer Lampron recognized the driver, 50-year-old David White of Red Bluff.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing
CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Authorities say at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found...
krcrtv.com
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
2 men sentenced for armed carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men arrested for a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October 2022 were sentenced in Tehama County. The Tehama County District Attorney says Joseph Lodge was sentenced to six years in state prison for carjacking and a special allegation of possession of a gun.
Roseville DUI enforcement operations result in multiple arrests
(KTXL) — Over the weekend of Jan. 21, the Roseville Police Department held two driving under the influence enforcement operations within the city. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for four weeks According to the police department, three people were arrested for driving under the influence. The police department said that they also […]
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
krcrtv.com
Wanted felon caught with meth during traffic stop in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A local man, wanted on multiple felony narcotics charges, was arrested over the weekend after a routine traffic stop turned up meth and items used in the sales of drugs. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers, Officer Lampron,...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for hatchet attack outside Yuba City grocery store
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested for attacking a Raley’s employee with a hatchet Sunday morning, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Officers say they received multiple calls shortly before 6:45 a.m. that man was in the parking lot of the Raley's using a hatchet to damage a vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain two vehicle fires in Bangor
BANGOR, Calif. - Firefighters were able to contain two fires that damaged two different vehicles in Bangor Wednesday morning. At approximately 7:13 a.m., firefighters with CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the area of Grimy Gulch Road in Bangor. Upon arrival at the scene,...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman charged with vehicular manslaughter for 2021 crash in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter more than a year after a deadly crash in Tehama County. Macie Bacon, 21, was arraigned on Thursday in connection with a crash on Interstate 5 in October 2021. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 5 south of Hooker Creek Road.
Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River
(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
Man with hatchet suspected of attacking, chasing Yuba City Raley’s employee
(KTXL) — A man with a hatchet allegedly attacked and chased an employee at a Raley’s in Yuba City on Sunday morning, Yuba City Police said. Police said they received several calls around 6:40 a.m. about a man damaging a car that was in the Raley’s parking lot. The suspect allegedly smashed the windows of […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Died in Hit-and-Run in Marysville
Hit-and-Run Accident on B Street Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A hit-and-run collision in Marysville recently caused the death of a minor female. The collision occurred along B Street, and police arrived after receiving a report about an injury accident that involved two minors, a boy and a girl. The vehicle believed to have struck the pair fled the scene and continued south on B Street.
