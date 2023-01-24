ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Crystal Vance
2d ago

thank u for getting this crap off my streets God help us all this stuff is so bad.

actionnewsnow.com

DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two arrested after robbery of juvenile in Chico on Saturday

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department have arrested two individuals they say were involved in the robbery of a juvenile victim last weekend. At approximately 7:23 p.m. on January 21, the Chico Police Department received a report of a robber that had occurred in the area of Hooker Oak Avenue and Madrone Avenue in Chico.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Marysville police to hold DUI checkpoint within city limits

(KTXL) — The Marysville Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint within the city on Saturday night. — Video Above: City of Rancho Cordova helps woman save her dog According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Marysville from 6 p.m. to midnight. While the location has […]
MARYSVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Evergreen Trailer Park incident update: Man remains in trailer

Plumas County Undersheriff Chad Hermann provided an update on the situation at the Evergreen Trailer Park this afternoon, Jan. 26, following yesterday’s incident with a man who was making threats. Hermann said that the man remains in his trailer and has exchanged a text with sheriff’s personnel, but is still refusing to leave his home to talk with anyone. It’s the Sheriff’s Office’s hope that he will exit and they can connect him with services.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest

OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
OROVILLE, CA
chicosol.org

First shooter in police killing sued multiple times

Anthony Lara, the Gridley police officer who fired first in the fatal shooting of a man in mental crisis, has been a defendant in at least two lawsuits claiming excessive force and civil rights violations. Lara initiated police gunfire that on Jan. 2 killed Baltazar Rubio, 43, of Gridley, who...
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

RBPD: Wanted man arrested after police K9 sniffs out drugs

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Tehama County man was arrested after Red Bluff Police Department said K9 Max alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Saturday. Red Bluff Police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lighting equipment violation, when Officer Lampron recognized the driver, 50-year-old David White of Red Bluff.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing

CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Authorities say at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 men sentenced for armed carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men arrested for a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October 2022 were sentenced in Tehama County. The Tehama County District Attorney says Joseph Lodge was sentenced to six years in state prison for carjacking and a special allegation of possession of a gun.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Roseville DUI enforcement operations result in multiple arrests

(KTXL) — Over the weekend of Jan. 21, the Roseville Police Department held two driving under the influence enforcement operations within the city. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for four weeks According to the police department, three people were arrested for driving under the influence. The police department said that they also […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

K-9 alerts officer of suspected meth during Red Bluff traffic stop

RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Red Bluff on Saturday. Officers said they stopped a driver for a vehicle light violation around 10:40 p.m. The officer contacted the driver, 50-year-old David White. Officers said K-9 Max alerted the...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for hatchet attack outside Yuba City grocery store

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested for attacking a Raley’s employee with a hatchet Sunday morning, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Officers say they received multiple calls shortly before 6:45 a.m. that man was in the parking lot of the Raley's using a hatchet to damage a vehicle.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain two vehicle fires in Bangor

BANGOR, Calif. - Firefighters were able to contain two fires that damaged two different vehicles in Bangor Wednesday morning. At approximately 7:13 a.m., firefighters with CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the area of Grimy Gulch Road in Bangor. Upon arrival at the scene,...
BANGOR, CA
FOX40

Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River

(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Died in Hit-and-Run in Marysville

Hit-and-Run Accident on B Street Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A hit-and-run collision in Marysville recently caused the death of a minor female. The collision occurred along B Street, and police arrived after receiving a report about an injury accident that involved two minors, a boy and a girl. The vehicle believed to have struck the pair fled the scene and continued south on B Street.
MARYSVILLE, CA

