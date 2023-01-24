ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Basketball: Hoboken Defeats Ferris, 46-32

JERSEY CITY, NJ -- Hoboken pulled away in the second half for a 46-32 boys basketball victory over Ferris on Tuesday. Lamir Boxley scored 15 points and passed for a pair of assists for Hoboken (10-6), which outscored Ferris, 27-14, in the second half. Ray Casey led the RedWings with eight rebounds, Simon Celiberti-Byam passed for a team-high five assists and Jasir Lane had seven points and six rebounds. John Skrivanich led Ferris with 16 points and Conroy Edwards had 10 points in the loss.
Bernards Girls Basketball Claims Divisional Championship Behind Reynolds (21 points), Dolan (18 points) In Victory Over Delaware Valley

FRENCHTOWN, NJ - A one-week layoff since its last game didn't have a negative effect on the Bernards High girls basketball team in the slightest. The Lady Mountaineers made the trek to Hunterdon County and, led by a game-high 21 points from Aletha Reynolds and 18 points from Maggie Dolan, earned a 50-35 victory over Delaware Valley Tuesday night in Frenchtown. Bernards' last game before Tuesday night was a 68-64 decision over South Hunterdon at home on Jan. 17. The win was the sixth straight for Bernards (12-3), which also clinched the outright Skyland Conference Mountain Divison championship with the decision. The Lady Mountaineers...
Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26

NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
Cresskill over Park Ridge - Girls basketball recap

Erin Fahy went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line on the way to a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cresskill to a victory on the road over Park Ridge, 43-31. Angelina Doto tallied eight points and six rebounds while Julia Hasenstab added seven points and seven rebounds for Cresskill (12-4), which held a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Penns Grove defeats Gloucester Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Curtis Gould tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead Penns Grove past Gloucester Catholic 57-48 in Gloucester City. Despite trailing 31-27 at halftime, Penns Grove (7-10) came alive in the second half outscoring Gloucester Catholic 30-18. Giomar Conrad added 12 points and four steals. Gloucester Catholic fell...
Wall over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap

Shayne Eldridge led the way for Wall, posting a big 28-point game as it defeated Point Pleasant Boro 64-56 in Wall Township. Wall (6-9) held a 39-21 lead at the half after a 21-6 run in the second quarter. It held on despite being outscored 35-25 by Point Pleasant Boro in the second half.
Girls Basketball: DiMichele, Coltenback combine for 27 in win for Central Regional

Kelsey DiMichele and Riley Coltenback combined for more than half of Central Regional’s points as it defeated Brick Township 44-38, in Brick Township. DiMichele dropped 14 points while Coltenback finished with 13 in the win. Additionally, DiMichele leads Central Regional (11-6) in scoring this season with 179 points, and Coltenback is tied for second on the team with 126 points.
Triton defeats LEAP Academy - Girls basketball recap

Debra Beecher scored 18 points to lead Triton past LEAP Academy 48-32 in Runnemede. Triton (7-9) took an 11-10 point lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing it to an 11-point lead at halftime. Triton continued to roll in the third as it outscored LEAP Academy 16-1.
Passaic defeats Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap

Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.
