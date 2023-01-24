Read full article on original website
Related
NJWWA wrestling poll shows key Hunterdon/Warren rumbles coming up
Upcoming action in the Hunterdon/Warren region could have a major impact on the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll. Five Hunterdon/Warren teams are ranked in this week’s poll, and all five ranked teams will meet at least one of the others, and some more, this week. Phillipsburg remains...
Jersey Mike’s Shore Conference Wrestling Scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 25
157: Alessio Perentin (D) tf. Nick Bennet, 4:59 (17-1) 165: Louis Cerchio (D) tf. Mitch Bivona, 5:15 (24-9) 285: Connor Martin (D) p. Anthony Evangelista, 0:50. Freehold Township at CBA, 5:30 p.m. Marlboro at Middletown South, 5:30 p.m. Freehold at Howell, 6 p.m. Class A Central. St. John Vianney 53....
DePaul over Eastern Christian - Girls basketball - Passaic Tourney - Preliminary
Tami Adedeji brought 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and seven steals as 13th-seeded DePaul downed 12th-seeded Eastern Christian, 44-18, in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament in North Haledon. DePaul (4-14) will play at fifth-seeded Lakeland in the opening round on Saturday at 4 p.m. Sydney Jacobs...
No. 13 Rutgers Prep defeats Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Rutgers Prep, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, had a trio of players record 20 points as Jadin Collins, Myles Parker, and Cameron Piggee helped lift it past Bridgewater-Raritan 90-49 in Somerset. Rutgers Prep (13-6) took a 58-29 lead into halftime before continuing to roll in the second half...
Boys Basketball: Hoboken Defeats Ferris, 46-32
JERSEY CITY, NJ -- Hoboken pulled away in the second half for a 46-32 boys basketball victory over Ferris on Tuesday. Lamir Boxley scored 15 points and passed for a pair of assists for Hoboken (10-6), which outscored Ferris, 27-14, in the second half. Ray Casey led the RedWings with eight rebounds, Simon Celiberti-Byam passed for a team-high five assists and Jasir Lane had seven points and six rebounds. John Skrivanich led Ferris with 16 points and Conroy Edwards had 10 points in the loss.
Boys basketball: 2023 BIT and BCCA JV and Frosh tournament brackets, schedule, scores
Paramus, Glen Rock, Lodi and Dwight Morrow are No. 1 seeds in their brackets for the 12th Bergen Invitational Tournament. The 16-team boys’ basketball event tips off with eight games Saturday at Garfield. The four-round tournament culminates with the final Feb. 18 at St. Joseph. The BIT is open...
Alec Stein rallies Golda Och over Weequahic in OT - Boys basketball recap
Alec Stein led with 23 points, including four 3-pointers and going three of four from the line, as Golda Och won in overtime, 50-46, over Weequahic in Newark. Ari Jacob added 10 points for Golda Och (5-7), which trailed 10-2 in the first quarter but bounced back to make it a 42-42 tie to end regulation.
Bernards Girls Basketball Claims Divisional Championship Behind Reynolds (21 points), Dolan (18 points) In Victory Over Delaware Valley
FRENCHTOWN, NJ - A one-week layoff since its last game didn't have a negative effect on the Bernards High girls basketball team in the slightest. The Lady Mountaineers made the trek to Hunterdon County and, led by a game-high 21 points from Aletha Reynolds and 18 points from Maggie Dolan, earned a 50-35 victory over Delaware Valley Tuesday night in Frenchtown. Bernards' last game before Tuesday night was a 68-64 decision over South Hunterdon at home on Jan. 17. The win was the sixth straight for Bernards (12-3), which also clinched the outright Skyland Conference Mountain Divison championship with the decision. The Lady Mountaineers...
Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26
NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
Cresskill over Park Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Erin Fahy went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line on the way to a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cresskill to a victory on the road over Park Ridge, 43-31. Angelina Doto tallied eight points and six rebounds while Julia Hasenstab added seven points and seven rebounds for Cresskill (12-4), which held a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Penns Grove defeats Gloucester Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Curtis Gould tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists to lead Penns Grove past Gloucester Catholic 57-48 in Gloucester City. Despite trailing 31-27 at halftime, Penns Grove (7-10) came alive in the second half outscoring Gloucester Catholic 30-18. Giomar Conrad added 12 points and four steals. Gloucester Catholic fell...
Wall over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls basketball recap
Shayne Eldridge led the way for Wall, posting a big 28-point game as it defeated Point Pleasant Boro 64-56 in Wall Township. Wall (6-9) held a 39-21 lead at the half after a 21-6 run in the second quarter. It held on despite being outscored 35-25 by Point Pleasant Boro in the second half.
Fourth-quarter surge helps Oratory defeats Rahway - Boys basketball recap
Asher Bradley and Michael Pirone posted 13 points apiece to lead Oratory to a 57-41 victory over Rahway in Rahway. John Pirone and Patrick Conniff each tallied 11 points apiece for Oratory (8-7), who held a five-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Oratory went on an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Girls Basketball: DiMichele, Coltenback combine for 27 in win for Central Regional
Kelsey DiMichele and Riley Coltenback combined for more than half of Central Regional’s points as it defeated Brick Township 44-38, in Brick Township. DiMichele dropped 14 points while Coltenback finished with 13 in the win. Additionally, DiMichele leads Central Regional (11-6) in scoring this season with 179 points, and Coltenback is tied for second on the team with 126 points.
Atlantic city defeats Jackson Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Quanirah Cherry-Montague led Atlantic City with 25 points as it defeated Jackson Memorial 60-49 in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (10-4) trailed 30-27 at the half, but went on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to take a 47-38 lead, closing the game out with a 13-11 fourth quarter. Taison...
Triton defeats LEAP Academy - Girls basketball recap
Debra Beecher scored 18 points to lead Triton past LEAP Academy 48-32 in Runnemede. Triton (7-9) took an 11-10 point lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing it to an 11-point lead at halftime. Triton continued to roll in the third as it outscored LEAP Academy 16-1.
Girls Bowling Top 10, Jan. 24: Couple teams move up, familiar face re-joins the fold
Brick Memorial still has the No. 1 spot and it doesn’t look like the Mustangs will be relinquishing its lofty ranking any time soon. Brick Memorial remains undefeated after taking down Toms River North and South this past week. Howell also remains at the No. 2 spot. Howell won...
Hopewell Valley defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
John Michael Vlasac scored 14 points to lead Hopewell Valley past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 54-27 in Plainsboro. Hopewell Valley (7-8) took control early as it led 29-6 at halftime before outscoring West Windsor-Plainsboro North 25-21 in the second half. Milan Desai and Kevin Ellis added 11 points. Jahan Kulkarni and...
Passaic defeats Newark Vocational - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres and Zahkai Sylvester each tallied 16 points to help propel Passaic past Newark Vocational 58-53 in Newark. Passaic (7-11) jumped out to a 33-25 lead at halftime before pushing its lead to 17 in the third. Despite Newark Vocational’s late push outscoring Passaic 21-9 in the fourth, it was not enough as it held on for the five-point win.
Demetrius Chavis leads Bergenfield over Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Demetrius Chavis put in a game-high 16 points as Bergenfield finished strong to win, 39-32, over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Bergenfield (5-11) played to a 13-13 tie at halftime but sealed the win with a 11-5 run in the fourth quarter. Bergen Tech is now 2-13. The N.J. High School...
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0