Elkin Tribune
Woman missing after car runs out of gas
Information is being sought about a woman who disappeared in Mount Airy last week after her car ran out of gas, according to city police. As of Monday, Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, had not been seen for five days, with information as to her whereabouts continuing to be solicited from the public.
Elkin City Schools recognized for academic growth
Surry County Chairman Eddie Harris speaks during the public comment portion of the Elkin City Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday. Elkin Elementary School Principal Emily Rycroft and Assistant Principal Kayla Simmons proudly display a sign recognizing EES as a distinguished school with excellence in serving special populations. Cynthia...
Eagle Scout installs trail map at Grassy Creek
As part of his Eagle Scout project, Jadon Vaughan transported an information kiosk for the Elkin Valley Trails Association from downtown Elkin to the Grassy Creek Winery trailhead in State Road. Vaughan and Troop 658, with Scoutmaster Mike Pettyjohn, assembled the kiosk and placed a large map on it. Visitors and hikers can now view the map easily to navigate the trail.
The battle of the 21st century in N.C.?
Our first peak at the 2026 election in North Carolina was offered not here in the Tar Heel state but in New York City. Gov. Roy Cooper took pen in hand for The New York Times newspaper for a column last month that signaled just what we might be hearing in a potential run for the U.S. Senate.
Yadkin Valley Chamber honors members at awards dinner
Elkin High School Principal Amanda Burton is presented with the Chamber’s Education Excellence award. Owners of The Barn at Wall’s Pond are presented the Community Beautification award. Garry Sparks receives the Johnsie Hudspeth Volunteer of the Year award. Stephanie McDuffie accepts the Rebel Good Tourism award on behalf...
