Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never KnewTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Detroit Coney Joint Might Surprise You
There's something about coney dogs that has Michigan and its residents in a chokehold. I can't even begin to explain Michigan's ferocious feelings when it comes to coney dogs. Not only do people have a style preference (you're either Detroit-style or Flint-style, and there is no in-between...), but they also have a location preference.
Many Michigan chefs, restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard awards
More than a dozen metro Detroit chefs and restaurants were named as semifinalists for James Beard Awards. The list of semifinalists for awards in national and regional categories was released Wednesday. The James Beard Awards are considered the most prestigious honors in culinary excellence. The annual awards are considered the Oscars in the...
Eater
The First Black Woman to Lead a Michelin-Star Kitchen Is Popping Up in Detroit
Chef Mariya Russell — who in 2020 walked away from the Chicago restaurant where months prior she had made history when she was named the first Black woman chef to lead a Michelin-starred establishment — is making her return to cooking in metro Detroit with upcoming pop-ups. Following...
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
wdet.org
Detroiters have overcome too much to be reduced to a trend
Oftentimes, we’ll see people wearing the “Detroit hustles harder” t-shirt when they travel, but then claiming their suburb when they’re back in the metro area. There’s a lot of different ways we talk about what it means to be a Detroiter, who gets to be a Detroiter and who decides that in the first place. And ultimately, why do we care so much?
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
onedetroitpbs.org
The history of HOT 107.5 WGPR, Michigan’s first Black-owned FM radio station
When hip hop aficionados want to listen to their favorite music in Southeast Michigan, where do they turn? They can turn the radio dial to HOT 107.5 WGPR FM, Detroit’s only all-hip-hop radio station. But the radio station wasn’t always playing the latest hip hop hits. In celebration...
Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV
In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
Detroit’s DENCAP Expands via Acquisition, Grows to 150 Dental Offices
DENCAP Dental Plans, a Detroit-based provider of dental insurance coverage plans for groups and individuals and one of Michigan’s largest dental maintenance organizations (DMO), has announced the acquisition of Warren-based […] The post Detroit’s DENCAP Expands via Acquisition, Grows to 150 Dental Offices appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Eater
Detroit-Style Pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull Is Moving
Michigan & Trumbull, the Detroit-style pizzeria that opened in Corktown just before the pandemic hit, is moving on. In a statement published Monday night on Instagram, the ownership pointed out that they tried to negotiate their current lease to continue operating out of the restaurant’s space at 1441 W. Elizabeth to no avail and hope to relocate to a new spot by July 2023.
earnthenecklace.com
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
secondwavemedia.com
Detroit's hottest residential neighborhoods in 2023, according to realtors
Inflation, mortgage rate hikes, and high prices spurred by the pandemic’s homebuying frenzy have cooled the housing market, locally and nationally, over the past year. Affordability challenges continue to limit purchasing, with pending and existing home sales down month-over-month. Yet, real estate agents in Detroit say due to low...
Tv20detroit.com
Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ
(WXYZ) — Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
2023 Restaurant of the Year Classic voting is now open
Last week, metro Detroit diners from the city to the suburbs submitted hundreds of nominations for the 2023 Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Restaurant of the Year Classic — readers’ choice edition. Free Press editors sifted through your nominations to learn about the longtime establishments that have been serving their communities for a decade or longer. We read stories about a deli churning out quality sandwiches for 65 years, a century-old Coney Island that has become...
Echo online
From tumbling to trending: EMU cheerleader gains 2.4 million views on recent TikTok
Eastern Michigan University cheerleader Olivia Fields' TikTok video at recent basketball game reaches 2.4 million views. Freshman Olivia Fields, cheerleader and student at Eastern Michigan University, has amassed over 2.4 million views on a recent TikTok filmed at a recent men’s basketball game. Fields, who is studying business at...
michiganchronicle.com
$100K Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown Opens Applications, Seeks Small Businesses
Contest bolsters city’s small business incubation. Comerica Bank and TechTown Detroit announce the return of the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown, which awards $100,000 in startup funds from Comerica Bank to an entrepreneur seeking to open a brick-and-mortar space in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park. The competition promotes small business economic development and will take place over the next four months, with the crowning of this year’s winner in the spring.
1051thebounce.com
Shannon’s Scoop: Detroit Valentine’s Pop Up Bar, Yung Miami Talks Meeting Diddy’s Fam, Run DMC is Hangin up the ADIDAS
In today’s Shannon’s Scoop lets chat about a new Detroit Valentine’s Pop Up Bar, Yung Miami talks meeting Diddy’s family, and Run DMC is Hangin up the ADIDAS!. Are you looking for a cool spot to take out a date for Valentine’s Day? A new cool Valentine’s themed pop up bar is opening in Corktown! Vixens will open on 1/25. They will serve various cocktails, wines, snacks, and sushi. For more info click here.
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
Comments / 0