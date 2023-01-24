Read full article on original website
Formula 1's owners accuse head of FIA of 'unacceptable' remarks about championship's value
Formula 1's owners have accused the head of motorsport's governing body of making "unacceptable" remarks about the championship's value. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Monday described $20bn (£16.2bn) as an "inflated price tag being put on F1". A letter sent by F1 and owner Liberty Media to the...
Mark Clattenburg forced to flee Egypt after shocking abuse as club chief claims ex-Prem referee is in gay relationship
FORMER Premier League ref Mark Clattenburg has been forced to flee Egypt where he was in charge of the country’s whistlers. The Englishman has suffered harsh criticism and personal attacks from Mortada Mansour, the president of Zamalek Sporting Club. Mansour has been critical of Clattenburg’s role in Egyptian football...
F1 news LIVE: Sky Sports axe popular presenters ahead of new season
Sky Sports have confirmed that they will be axing popular F1 pundit Johnny Herbert, as well as Paul di Resta, from their coverage ahead of the 2023 season.Former driver Herbert has been a staple of Sky’s coverage since it picked up the rights in 2012 but has been chopped as part of a shake-up. A Sky spokesperson said: “Johnny has been an integral part of our Formula 1 team since the very first season on Sky Sports in 2012. We will miss his humour and big personality and thank him for his energy and enthusiasm over the last...
Motor racing-Unfinished business in F1? Never say never, says Vandoorne
LONDON (Reuters) – Doors are hard to open and easily closed in Formula One but Formula E champion and former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne is ruling nothing out, even if a grand prix comeback looks unlikely and electric racing is now his main focus. The 30-year-old Belgian has a...
Bahrain’s crown prince calls Qatari emir in apparent step towards mending fences
DUBAI (Reuters) – Bahrain’s crown prince spoke with Qatar’s emir by telephone, the BNA state news agency reported late on Wednesday, in a sign the two Gulf states could move towards repairing relations two years after an Arab boycott of Qatar was lifted. Saudi Arabia, the United...
Liverpool to fund massive rebuild with shock Mohamed Salah sale: report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah only committed to a new contract last summer: now one report says he could be sold
Ronaldo, Messi and the 2030 World Cup? A week of watching Saudi Arabia's major soccer ambitions
The Middle East isn't shy when it comes to bold statements of intent, but its big week of elite soccer hints at a seismic future for the region.
Soccer-Southgate considered resigning as England manager before World Cup
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gareth Southgate contemplated resigning as England manager following criticism ahead of last year's World Cup despite leading his team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.
Novak Djokovic's father to stay away from semi after posing with pro-Russia fans
Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic, said he does not want to be a "disruption" to the match after he posed with a group of supporters of Russian president Vladimir Putin earlier this week.
FIA boss criticised by House of Lords peer for being ‘deeply unprofessional’
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been directly criticised by a House of Lords peer after failing to respond to a letter raising concerns over Formula One races being held in the Gulf region.Paul Scriven, a Liberal Democrat life peer, said that the FIA’s recent move to ban F1 drivers from making political statements without prior approval is a policy that will shield host countries from “scrutiny over injustice” and which targets the sport’s “most outspoken driver” Lewis Hamilton.In a letter seen by The Independent, Lord Scriven labelled Ben Sulayem “deeply discourteous and unprofessional” after the Emirati executive “completely...
Soccer-South Korea coach Bell targets deep run at women’s World Cup
(Reuters) – South Korea women’s coach Colin Bell has set his sights on steering the team to the latter stages of the women’s World Cup in July and August, as they aim to build on last year’s runner-up finish at the Asian Cup. South Korea will...
Cricket-Lara to act as 'performance mentor' for West Indies
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Cricket West Indies (CWI) said batting great Brian Lara has agreed to take on the role of "performance mentor" to help players and coaches in all three formats of the game.
F1 LIVE: FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem under fire after £16bn buyout claims
F1 chiefs have hit back at FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s claims that a reported £16bn price tag the sport’s commercial rights is “inflated”.A report in Bloomberg over the weekend suggested the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) - chaired by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman - have tabled an offer over $20bn (£16bn) to F1 owners Liberty Media for the commercial rights of the sport.Ben Sulayem, head of the sport’s governing body, took to social media to publicise his views, insisting the alleged price tag was “inflated” and any potential buyer needs to “apply common sense... not...
Formula 1, Liberty Media Threaten Legal Action Over FIA Tweets
Lawyers representing F1 and Liberty Media wrote a letter, by Sky Sports, saying that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had overstepped his bounds in publicly discussing F1’s value. The letter was triggered by tweets from Ben Sulayem, who was responding to a Bloomberg report that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment...
Just Stop Oil protest posed risk of ‘serious harm’ to F1 drivers, court told
Just Stop Oil protesters caused “an immediate risk of serious harm” to Formula One drivers and race marshals by invading the track during last year’s British Grand Prix, prosecutors have claimed.A jury at Northampton Crown Court was shown in-car footage of F1 stars Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon passing three men and two women who were sitting on and being dragged off Silverstone’s Wellington Straight last July.Video recorded by Lewis Hamilton’s car passing protesters shortly before the track invasion was also shown during the Crown’s opening speech – along with video statements issued by five of six defendants who are...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
JAN 20-26, 2023 From skiing in Austria and Italy to military exercises in Romania and haute couture fashion shows in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
Japan’s top finance diplomat calls Ukraine responses G7 top priority
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan, as this year’s G7 chair, expects Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to dominate talks this year among the world’s major advanced economies, its top finance diplomat, Masato Kanda, told Reuters. “Sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine will be a top priority at...
Stefanos Tsitsipas KOs Karen Khachanov in Australian semis
Stefanos Tsitsipas is off to his second major final after defeating Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in
Cricket-Women's IPL franchises fetch $572 million for Indian board
NEW DELHI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The world's most affluent cricket board, India, got further richer by $572.72 million after unveiling five franchises for an Indian Premier League-style T20 tournament for the women on Wednesday.
Spain to scrap mandatory masks on public transport on Feb. 7
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain, one of the last countries in Europe to still require people to wear masks on public transport to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will likely lift the obligation on Feb. 7, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday. She said the epidemiological situation in the...
